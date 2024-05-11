England recover from nightmare start to thrash Pakistan in opening T20 clash

England got off to a good start this summer (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

England recovered from a nightmare start to beat Pakistan in their first assignment of the summer, drawing first blood in the three-match T20 series with a 53-run win at Edgbaston.

Aiming to get on a run with the Women's T20 World Cup in October hoving into view, England stumbled out of the traps after being asked to bat first on Saturday as they lurched to 11 for four inside three overs before captain Heather Knight stabilised the innings with 49 off 44 balls.

The hosts finished strongly, led by Danielle Gibson's unbeaten 41 off 21 deliveries, to post a competitive 163 for six before Pakistan reached 77 for three at halfway as they looked to set their new record chase in the format.

However, Pakistan's pursuit never recovered from Sadaf Shamas being run out for 35 off 24 balls and they lost their last seven wickets for just 31 runs as they were all out for 110 in 18.2 overs.

Sarah Glenn was the pick of the England attack with four for 12 in her first international appearance since leaving the recent tour of New Zealand early after suffering a concussion, while Lauren Bell chipped in with three for 22.

Sophie Ecclestone, the women's top-ranked T20 bowler, claimed one for 17 to equal Katherine Sciver-Brunt's England record 114 wickets in the format.

Additional reporting from PA