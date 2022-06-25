England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Medlicott, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beth Mead
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record on Friday.

Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.

Registering her 13th and 14th goals for her country since the start of 2021-22, she broke a 61-year-old England record held by Jimmy Greaves for scoring the most goals in a season.

The Arsenal winger – scorer of 11 Women’s Super League goals last term – said: “There’s a lot of talent in this team.

“I wouldn’t say I become complacent, but competition always makes you play better, it makes you compete, and I think this season I’ve had to compete for my position for club and country, and it’s made me better as a player.

“I’m enjoying the challenge, it’s making me better each day and I know I have to do every session to the best of my ability and try to bring that onto the pitch as well.”

The Netherlands, who England boss Sarina Wiegman guided to glory at the last Euros in 2017, went ahead in Leeds via a Lieke Martens header before Lucy Bronze equalised just after the half-hour mark.

The early stages of the second half then saw Sherida Spitse send a penalty off the post and wide for the visitors and Mead scored at the other end a minute later to put England in front, sliding in to finish from close range as she connected with Lauren Hemp’s cross.

Fellow substitute Ella Toone and Hemp subsequently added efforts in the 72nd and 74th minutes, and Mead then struck her second late on to wrap up the eye-catching win, with a final warm-up match against Switzerland to come next week before England open their Euros campaign by facing Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Asked about the record, Mead said: “I wasn’t aware of that until I was told when I got off the pitch.

“I’m pretty sure there’s some big names up there, so yes, it’s nice to have broken that record. (But) for me, I don’t know about these records, I’m not here to break them, I’m just here to play my best football and bring my best game for the team, and (against the Netherlands) I did that.”

Beth Mead challenges for the ball
Beth Mead is feeling confident ahead of the Euros (Nick Potts/PA)

The 27-year-old, who has excelled for England and Arsenal over the past season after suffering the disappointment of missing out on selection for the Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics, added: “I have a lot of confidence right now.

“Some days you have bad days, some things don’t fall right. (Against the Netherlands) they did for me.

“It’s been a lot of hard work from me. It’s not just happening on the pitch, it’s a lot of sweat and tears sometimes going into training as well.”

Mead has spoken in the past about sometimes playing better when “angry”.

And when asked after the Netherlands match what ‘angry Beth’ looks like, she said with a smile: “A little bit like the Hulk, running around and starting smashing things!”

She added: “I think I have got a lot better balance in my game of being angry but got a steady line. There’s a fine line I think and I’m starting to get that right a little bit in my game now.

“I wore my heart on my sleeve always when I play football, I always put my best effort in, I put 100 per cent in for club and country.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work out, but you have to find the right formula and hopefully I’ve found that a little bit now.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • With Gareth Bale set for Los Angeles, how have other Brits fared in MLS?

    David Beckham spent five years with LA Galaxy.

  • The Real deal – what pedigree will Gareth Bale bring to Los Angeles FC?

    The Wales captain is preparing to move to Major League Soccer.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Stampeders kicker René Paredes rising to the occasion in big moments to start season

    CALGARY — René Paredes resumed his reliability for the Calgary Stampeders with game-winning field goals in the team's two comeback wins to start the CFL season. The 37-year-old kicker in his 11th season with the Stampeders is 7-for-7 in field-goal attempts, which he also was after two games last season. Paredes contributed 17 of Calgary's points in a 33-30 overtime win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. His game-tying 39-yard field goal as regulation time expired, and a game-winning 35 yard

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.