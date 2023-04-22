England receive Lucy Bronze injury update after Chelsea’s defeat to Barcelona

Lucy Bronze suffered an injury at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

England defender Lucy Bronze is feeling “really good” despite hobbling off with a knee injury in Barcelona’s win against Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League.

THe sight of Bronze limping off the pitch at Stamford Bridge would have been a major worry for Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup, especially with Leah WIlliamson and Beth Mead ruled out of the tournament with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

The right back returned to the bench after going down the tunnel midway through the second half with ice on her knee in what was a positive sign, and the Barcelona manager Jonatan Giráldez provided further encouragement that Bronze had escaped a serious injury after the match.

“She’s normal, she’s fine,” Giráldez said. “At the moment it was bad and we made the substitution. But now it’s really good.”

Willamson was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after rupturing her ACL in Arsenal/s Women’s Super League defeat to Manchester United last week.