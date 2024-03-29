England receive Euro 2024 boost as Luke Shaw on course to return from injury

Luke Shaw's recovery is on course to put him in contention to make England's Euro 2024 squad - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Erik ten Hag has revealed Luke Shaw is on course to return from his hamstring injury before the end of the season and compete for a place at Euro 2024.

Shaw has been sidelined since Feb 18 when he suffered the problem against Luton and there were fears he would miss the rest of the campaign, which would effectively rule him out of the Euros with England.

But Ten Hag insists Shaw is scheduled to come back within the next two months which would give him time to prove his fitness before Gareth Southgate picks his squad for Germany.

“I expect him back before the end of the season,” said Ten Hag. “That is the plan and he is still on schedule and will return to our team.”

Shaw, despite being injured, linked up with England this week to continue his rehabilitation while being part of Southgate’s squad.

Kobbie Mainoo also made his England debut during the Premier League break, staking a claim for a Euros place with his display against Belgium and Ten Hag said his performance was no surprise to those at United.

“I thought it was very good but we are not surprised,” he said. “We have seen what he is capable of and he very quickly adapts to high levels. It looks very natural and we are very happy for him and of course very proud.

“It is great for the academy. It is a big compliment for the whole club. Firstly for himself because he did it but all the ones who worked with him during his academy time. It is very good news for Manchester United.

“So far he handled it very well. As manager and coaches we will interfere if he crosses the line but so far it is not necessary as he wants to give his best every day. He just wants to have fun on the pitch. To be dominant, to dictate the game and to win the game.”