England recall 'closer but not a given' - Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland

Jack Butland picked up his first medal after helping Rangers win the League Cup in December

Goalkeeper Jack Butland believes an England recall is "certainly closer" after his impressive performances since joining Rangers.

The 30-year-old moved to Ibrox last summer from Crystal Palace, having spent time on loan at Manchester United earlier in 2023.

He won the last of his nine caps in 2018 but is eyeing a place in Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro 2024.

"People have been selected for England from Scotland before," Butland said.

"It's not out of the question but it's also not a given either.

"It's certainly closer now than it has been for the last three, four, maybe five years. It's as good as I've played in that period of time.

"I've been to major tournaments. I would love to go to another one. I still believe I can offer a lot. That comes with doing my job here, that puts me in the conversation. If that gets me in, great. If it doesn't, then we just carry on."

Butland has kept 22 clean sheets in 42 appearances this season for Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, who will face Benfica in the Europa League last 16, and his form led to links with a move back to England in January.

But he told BBC Scotland "it was a no on all fronts from the get go".

"I'm enjoying it," he said. "There's too much to achieve, there's too much left to do.

"Here has been a feeling and a connection I've not felt with a club for a long time. You don't give that up easy."