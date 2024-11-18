England recall Capsey for T20s against South Africa

Alice Capsey was part of the England side that exited the T20 World Cup after a defeat by West Indies [Getty Images]

All-rounder Alice Capsey has been recalled to England's T20 squad for their tour of South Africa, which begins on Sunday.

England said the 20-year-old has been called up "due to a couple of minor injury concerns within the squad".

Capsey was a high-profile omission from the T20s and Test squads for the tour when they were initially announced earlier this month, but she was included in the one-day team.

She was part of the England side which suffered a group-stage exit from October's T20 World Cup.

Capsey did not pass 20 runs in any of her three innings at the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

She has since been playing in the Women's Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades, and took a five-wicket haul against Perth Scorchers before a first-ball duck in the same match this month.

England will play three T20s, three ODIs and a four-day Test on their tour of South Africa.