England reap the rewards in women's rugby



As England prepare to face Italy in what’s likely to be a championship-deciding match in the Women’s Six Nations, the Red Roses’ strategy of moving around different venues seems to be working wonders for the profile of the team.

England head coach Simon Middleton and his players were impressed when over 4,000 fans turned out to watch a decisive 41-26 victory over France in Doncaster.

That figure looks set to be exceeded this weekend, with over 9,000 tickets sold for Saturday’s match in Exeter.

It will most likely break the record for the most spectators at a women’s game outside of the World Cup. The idea of the matches to different fans around the country looks to be paying off.

‘There’s definitely a lot of excitement and hype about it. Being such a great tournament you want to have that, and being able to see the top teams play against each other is brilliant.’ Rachael Burford, who has been part of the England set up since 2006 told Yahoo Sport UK.

“I think it’s really important that you have the top game being showcased and then it trickling down the club level.’

It’s a sentiment echoed by Middleton, who’s been in the England coaching set up since 2010 and described the recent crowds as ‘unbelievable.’

‘It becomes self-perpetuating,’ he explained. ‘If you can generate the interest at this level, and we can draw more people to watch, then that ultimately results in more people wanting to play the game, providing it’s a positive experience for them, which I believe it is.’



As the profile of women’s rugby continues top grow, so does the player pool. Middleton now has what all coaches crave, strength in depth.

‘The more we get coming and watching, the more we get playing, the more we can select in the future,’ added Middleton.

Burford has witnessed first-hand the impact of increased popularity.

‘You want players to be striving to be part of it, and now we’ve got grassroots clubs that want to play in the Tyrells Premier 15 (the top tier of English women’s rugby) for example, like Harlequins.

‘You know I’ve got team mates in Harlequins, that started a couple of years ago. Shauna Brown is an example, and now she’s an international.

‘So we want to see that kind of flourish through all the systems, leading into the pathway of England.’

The professionalisation of the England women’s team is a welcome development, offering an opportunity to avoid the complex balancing act many elite female athletes face.

‘Professional contracts have made a huge difference to every single one of us.’

Jess Breach poses with friends after victory over France in Doncaster. (Photo by Jan Kruger – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

‘Just the opportunity to not worry about having to find an income working-wise and then to fit all your training in,’ said Burford.

‘When you were working full time, you were finding time at the start of the day and the end of the day to get your training in, your weekends are taking up by playing.

‘So now there’s rest, opportunities to recuperate from the week that you’ve been training so that actually you can go into games feeling really fresh and put your best foot forward.

‘And that’s probably why we’ve seen another difference in the Tyrells Premier 15, the standard has been raised so much, maybe because of that sort of area.’

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Middleton hailed Italy’s Six Nations campaign as ‘outstanding’ so far. His side will have to look lively when they take to the pitch against a team that’s in the hunt for a maiden Six Nations title.

A win against favourites England would all but secure the championship for Italy, with just France left to play in the final round.