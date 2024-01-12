England prop Mako Vunipola retires from international rugby

Mako Vunipola is currently serving a suspension at club level with Saracens - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

Mako Vunipola, the Saracens loosehead prop, has announced his retirement from international rugby union.

The 32-year-old, who made his England debut against Fiji in 2012 as a replacement for Joe Marler, won 79 caps and represented the British and Irish Lions in nine Tests across a full set of three tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

He came off the bench in all five Six Nations matches last year but missed out on selection for the World Cup due to a back injury. With Steve Borthwick due to name his Six Nations squad next Wednesday, Vunipola has joined other veterans such as Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs and Jonny May in ruling himself out.

Vunipola said on Instagram:

Injuries to Ellis Genge, Joe Marler and Bevan Rodd have presented something of a headache for Borthwick over the position of loosehead. Vunipola, expected to leave Saracens at the end of the season after a trophy-laden career in north London, is himself serving a four-match ban following a red card against Newcastle Falcons.

Last week, Borthwick outlined his hope that Genge and Marler would feature during the Six Nations, if not as early as the tournament opener against Italy on February 3. The England head coach also volunteered Tarek Haffar, Fin Baxter and Phil Brantingham as young front-rowers capable of stepping up to the top level.

