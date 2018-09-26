England prop Joe Marler retires from international rugby for personal reasons

The England prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby for personal reasons.

On Sunday the 28-year-old withdrew from Eddie Jones’s latest squad ahead of the autumn internationals, and on Wednesday evening his club Harlequins revealed that he no longer wishes to be considered for selection.

Having earned 59 caps for his country, the loosehead prop said he now wanted to spend more time with his family.

In a statement, Marler said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country and of course this has been a very difficult decision to make, but I have decided to retire from playing international rugby with immediate effect to spend more time with my family.

“It is an incredible commitment to play rugby for England and I strongly believe that if you are unable to give yourself fully to it then it is time to step away. Otherwise it would not be fair on the team, or my family. Being with England you have to spend an incredible amount of time away and I could not do that anymore.

“So now is the time to walk away and get some new blood in the team. And I am looking forward to being able to give my wife and children more of my time. I would like to thank everyone at England for the opportunities that I have been given. I will always be grateful for the memories playing for my country has given me.”

Joe Marler earned 59 caps for England (Getty)

Eddie Jones said: “Joe is a great player and team member so I am disappointed and we will miss him. But he has made his decision on personal grounds and we understand his reasoning.

“He’s a good guy – an honest, mature person who understands the demands of the game and the demands of family life. I have got to admire his honesty and the way he has gone about this.”