England produce another last-second meltdown as Wallabies win thriller

England gave the game away in the closing stages for a second game in a row - PA/David Davies

England 37 Australia 42

A stunning Test match, one that launched Joseph Sua’ali’i onto the international stage as new global superstar, one that has salvaged next year’s British and Irish Lions tour and has left England’s autumn campaign in absolute tatters.

The 21-year-old former NRL star Sua’ali’i had such an all-court impact on this stunning victory for the Wallabies that it rekindled memories of Jonah Lomu’s contribution at the 1995 World Cup.

It was his brilliance that proved to be the foundation stone for victory, first giving Australia confidence to weather an early storm by England, which yielded a brace of tries by Chandler Cunningham-South in the first 11 minutes. He was also forefront of a tactical masterclass by Joe Schmidt, whose strategy shredded England’s defensive system and inflicting a fifth defeat in six match for Steve Borthwick’s side, who now face the almighty challenge of double world champions South Africa on Saturday.

From trailing 15-3, Australia took the total control of the contest with tries by Terry Wright, Harry Wilson and Jeremy Williams, and three penalties by Noah Lole­sio, establishing a 28-18 lead. England appeared to have won the game for a second time as they turned to their maul to regain some purchase in the game, with Ollie Sleightholme scoring twice. Yet the drama intensified as Andrew Kellaway crossed only for Maro Itoje to score from close range. Australia had the last laugh however, winning the restart and as the contest ticked beyond 80 minutes but Australia held their nerve and carved out another sensational try by Max Jorgensen clinched a stunning victory.

The concession of 42 points at home is simply unacceptable. England have much reflecting to do.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0, Cunningham-South try; 5-3 Lolesio pen; 10-3 Cunningham-South try, 12-3 Smith con, 15-3, Smith pen; 15-8, Wright try, 15-10, Lolesio con; 18-10, Smith pen; 18-15, Wilson try, 18-17, Lolesio con; 18-20, Lolesio pen; 18-25, Williams try, 18-28, Lolesio pen, 23-28, Sleightholme try; 28-28 Sleightholme try, 30-28, Smith con; 30-33, Kellaway try, 30-35, Don­ald son con; 35-35 Itoje try, 37-35, Smith con; Jor­gensen try, 37-40, 37-42, Don­ald­son con.

England: G Furbank (G Ford 61); F Feyi-Waboso (O Sleightholme 20-30, 50), O Lawrence (O Sleightholme 34-41), H Slade, G Freeman; M Smith, B Spencer (H Randell 61); E Genge (F Baxter 61), J George (L Cowan-Dickie 50), W Stuart (D Cole 68), M Itoje, G Martin (N Isiekwe 59), C Cunningham-South, T Curry (A Dombrandt 22), B Earl.

Australia: T Wright; A Kellaway, J Suaalii, L Ikitau, D Pietsch (M Jorgensen 47); N Lolesio (B Don­ald­son 70), J Gordon ( T McDermott 32); A Bell (J Slipper 70), M Faessler (B Paenga-Amosa 59), T Tupou. (A Alaalatoa 45), N Frost, J Williams (L Salakaia-Loto 59), R Valetini, F McReight, H Wilson (L Glee­son 64)

Referee: B O’Keeffe (NZRU)

05:59 PM GMT

Suaalii outstanding

He had quite a number of highlight-reel moments on debut and this was definitely one of them:

05:52 PM GMT

Taking their foot off the gas?!

Jamie George admitted after the game that after a good first 20 minutes, England “took their foot off the gas” and “sometimes in a Test match like that you think the job is done.” Firstly, that is unacceptable for England to have done that. But also why would you admit that in public? Crazy in both senses.

05:51 PM GMT

More of your reaction

Gordon Bennett: “We took our foot off the gas” says George. Why would you do that, unless you are 40 points up against Romania? If this armchair pundit, who hasn’t played rugby since he was at school but has been bemoaning England’s inability to play for anything like a whole match, can see that easing off when you are at most a couple of points to the good is a terrible idea, why can’t the professionals?”

Alice Kemp: “Well played Australia, you deserved it but I just don’t understand these England tactical substitutions. The one player who is actually making a difference isn’t taken off this week but is shifted to another position, to accommodate the same player who replaced him last week at roughly the same time as before, who made absolutely no difference - again. Why? Because the computer says so?”

Billy Muggins: “The worst thing is that Australia deserved to win but no need to panic it’s only South Africa next week.”

James Hall: “George and Borthwick think missing 35 tackles is not a reflection of the defense system. Spencer kicked every ball straight to a fantastic attacking side. I despair of such ineptitude.”

Oliver Lacon: “The results are telling us - time for a change at coach.”

05:48 PM GMT

Does not get any easier

England are under pressure and who is coming into town next week? The back-to-back world champions South Africa!

05:47 PM GMT

The winning moment for Australia

05:44 PM GMT

Ella-Mobbs Trophy goes to Australia

Australia claimed victory in dramatic circumstances at Twickenham - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

05:42 PM GMT

Player ratings

“As the defensive captain of the backline needs to bear responsibility for how easily Australia navigated the blitz. 4/10”

Which England player received this rating? Daniel Schofield and Charles Richardson have the player ratings from Twickenham.

05:38 PM GMT

Borthwick out?

Gavin Foreman: “Only South Africa next… Japan is a big game for Borthwick. If he loses that he surely can’t be in the seat come the 6-Nations.”

Nicholas Pittman: “We’re terminal chokers.”

Mxxx Mxxx: “Walters and Jones have both walked away for a reason, Borthwick. Time for him to go too.”

James Coombes: “Borthwick is not our man unfortunately. Move on now - let’s not wait.”

Nick Parker: “Jones was sacked after a calendar year record of played 12, won 5, drawn 1, lost 6. Including a series win in Australia and a draw against NZ in the Autumn series. England could well end up played 12, won 5, lost 7, lost series in NZ, 6 losses in a row against tier 1 teams this calendar year.”

05:36 PM GMT

Elsewhere in the Autumn Nations Series

Italy are taking on Argentina at 5.40pm UK time and you can catch that game with our dedicated live blog. We will also be covering the final game of the day, France vs Japan, at 8.10pm.

05:33 PM GMT

TNT crew give their analysis

Another loss from a winning position for England. What went wrong?@ugomonye tries to add some logic to that final five minutes#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/SEMZpGEDzb — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

05:33 PM GMT

Steve Borthwick quotes

'There will be no shortage of motivation to get back out there against South Africa'



Steve Borthwick backs his players to bounce back after Australia defeat#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/n8eO0vYC7p — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

05:30 PM GMT

Austin Healey on TNT

“For England, it is another loss in a super close game. It is becoming a habit, and one they desperately have to shake. And the way you shake it is by beating the world champions [South Africa next week]. “It is super tough. They are playing some really good rugby but the finer details are not quite there at the minute. “Steve Borthwick will be concerned. They have got to come together and give the ball to the best players at the best time, with the best opportunity. But I think they have got to ditch this defensive structure, because it is causing them so many problems.”

05:29 PM GMT

How did England lose again?

Another heartbreaking loss for England - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Despair for England - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

05:27 PM GMT

Jamie George speaking post-match

'Sometimes in a test match like that you think the job is done. We took our foot off the gas'@J_George2 fronts up and explains what went wrong for England#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/GWsVnBg0LA — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

05:24 PM GMT

More of your views

El Galan: “Borthwick isn’t the one.”

Fraser Watson: “Well played Australia - England under Borthwick are clearly unable to see out a game and win. As with many things in life starts at the top - the Coach - and this one needs to go.”

Peter Davis: “Well played Australia, they showed what you can do by running it. England had played really well of late, but today went back to hoof and hope. Slade not match fit or aware of what the others were doing. Was there a need to bring on the subs, does it mean they get paid more?”

Nick Parker: “Borthwick could need England to beat Japan to get a stay of execution and keep his job through the six nations for a final chance. Because they’re not beating SA next week. Of the top 7 teams in the World (NZ, SA, Australia, Scotland, Argentina, France & Ireland) his England team is now played 14, won 3, lost 11. And of those 3 wins, one was against an Argentina that didn’t turn up in their World Cup pool game and one in a consolation 3rd/4th play off.”

05:21 PM GMT

Your reaction

Graham Cushway: “Hard to know what’s going on in Borthwick’s brain. Bring on Ford at number 10 as a clearly pre-programmed move but Smith is kicking and evidently still running the show from full back? Then Ford’s awful pass gives the Australians a try and we end up losing. Great match, but I would rather it was a bit less exciting and we had just won rather than taking our fifth loss in six.

John Steven: “Borthwick’s got to go, surely.”

Paul Brooks: “The main thing is we picked the same old faces and didn’t upset the apple cart. Who cares about winning? And can we please discard these silly notions of trying players out, learning and developing?”

David M A: “Are you not entertained? We were. What a great game.”

05:18 PM GMT

Matt Dawson on the BBC

“I can’t lose sight of what an incredible try that was under pressure for Australia. England had it! “How many times have England had the game under their control and they go back to this dreaded box kick. It gets them in trouble every single time. For 65 minutes, England were fantastic. In the last 15 minutes, they were rubbish.”

Heartbreak for England - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

05:16 PM GMT

Suaalii man of the match

What an achievement on your professional rugby union debut! He was awesome and made it look easy.

Stunning debut from Australia’s outside centre - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

05:15 PM GMT

Allan Alaalatoa speaking post-match

“That was awesome. A really good feeling out there. There was belief in that second half after a slow start. Really proud of the boys. “That belief came off the back of a really good week. England were outstanding and it went down to the wire. We just stuck to our fundamentals and system. We showed glimpses during the Rugby Championship but tonight was a big step forward in terms of an 80-minute performance. “I loved it out there tonight.”

05:09 PM GMT

TRY! Australia win it at the death

Australia have won it three minutes into the red. The visitors ship it out wide to the left and, after an exceptional offload from Ikitau, Jorgensen is in space to sprint down the left-hand touchline to score his first international try.

The conversion is landed and Australia win it 42-37. An absolutely enthralling match that swung one way and then another. The momentum shifted seemingly a million times during that match. England are left stunned after a second straight heartbreaking loss on consecutive weekends.

Defeat at the death for England. An unbelievable finale 😳#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/lCsCL11Isc — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

05:08 PM GMT

80 mins: England 37 Australia 35

Australia have it inside the England half. Will they set it up for a drop goal?

05:06 PM GMT

80 mins: England 37 Australia 35

The scrum goes down but referee Ben O’Keefe opts for a reset. Did England get away with that? The clock is into the red.

05:05 PM GMT

79 mins: England 37 Australia 35

Itoje knocks on from the kick-off and Australia will have a scrum with seconds remaining.

05:04 PM GMT

TRY! Itoje powers over with two minutes left

England had the penalty advantage but do not need it. Itoje powers over for the try. Smith makes the conversion, just! And I mean just! England lead by two with 40 seconds left. Can England hold on?

05:02 PM GMT

77 mins: England 30 Australia 35

Smith kicks ahead and Wright, under pressure from Lawrence, is forced to dot down behind his own line having carried it over and England have a five-metre scrum.

05:01 PM GMT

TRY! Kellaway scores on the breakaway

England lose possession on halfway as Lawrence knocks on from a Ford pass and the ball comes loose. Kellaway picks up and manages to find his way to the line despite the best efforts of the England defenders. Donaldson, who has not long come on for Lolesio, lands the conversion and Australia lead by five with four minutes left.

04:57 PM GMT

74 mins: England 30 Australia 28

You can sense the nerves, on and off the field with it being a two-point game inside the final ten minutes.

04:56 PM GMT

72 mins: England 30 Australia 28

England have the put-in at the scrum with two long-serving props onto the field. Cole for England, Slipper for Australia. Both made their international debuts in 2010.

We have a re-set initially and England are then asked to play it. Ford kicks ahead into the Australia 22 before the visitors clear.

04:51 PM GMT

TRY! Sleightholme over again

All square ahead of the conversion. It all stems from a quickly taken line-out by England. Smith makes the break after a dummy and then passes to Lawrence. England recycle quickly down the left and Dombrandt does brilliantly to pump the initial pass and then smartly offloading for Sleightholme to go over in the corner. Smith lands a tough conversion and England now lead again.

Ollie Sleightholme has surely provided compelling evidence to win a place in the starting line-up to face South Africa next Saturday. The Northampton Saints wing has been screaming for the ball, his finishing may have just salvaged this Test match for England. Australia, rocked by the loss of Harry Wilson, seemed to switch off for a moment and the quickly-taken line-out by England allowed Smith to step inside, with Lawrence hitting up the middle and then Dombrandt pass under pressure finding Sleightholme who scorched over in the corner. Smith’s touchline conversion was similar to Damian McKenzie’s effort last week. But this time England hold the lead.

That Ollie bloke has made a 'Sleight' difference 😉#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/FkCKZpE6Kk — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

04:49 PM GMT

66 mins: England 23 Australia 28

Earl picks up from the base of the scrum. He goes down the blindside but takes up all the space before offloading to Sleightholme, who is shoved into touch.

04:47 PM GMT

65 mins: England 23 Australia 28

Play is stopped as Australia captain Wilson is staggering around.

Unsurprisingly he is going straight off. Gleeson is on for him.

Play will restart with an England scrum.

Harry Wilson will not return - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

04:45 PM GMT

64 mins: England 23 Australia 28

England win the line-out and set the maul. They then get it into the hands of the backs but on offload off the floor is never on for Lawrence and England lose possession.

04:44 PM GMT

63 mins: England 23 Australia 28

We have mentioned that the referees are keeping a close eye on obstruction during kicks and Salakaia-Loto is the latest to be punished. He knew exactly what he was doing as he crashed into Sleightholme. England are given a penalty but Salakaia-Loto is lucky not to be shown yellow. England go to the corner.

04:42 PM GMT

62 mins: England 23 Australia 28

Earl is penalised for holding on just outside the Australia 22 as England prepare more changes.

Ford, Randall and Baxter are coming on for Furbank, Spencer and Genge. Smith will go to 15.

Marcus Smith will get to play the 80 minutes, but will be switched to full-back as George Ford comes on again in the 62nd minute as he did against New Zealand. It will be critical for England’s hopes that he still remains a central figure and steps into first receiver. So far he has been England’s only threat. The try by Ollie Sleightholme has given England new life but there is still much work to be done and time is running out.

04:39 PM GMT

60 mins: England 23 Australia 28

Australia causing England problems down the left after a number of clever offloads, good lines and quick ball. They get into the England 22 but England win a penalty at a crucial moment.

04:37 PM GMT

TRY! Sleightholme in after ingenuity by Smith

Just what England needed. They win the line-out and set the maul. It does not make great distance so they get it out. Smith goes down the blindside and, just before he gets to the Australian defensive line, he puts a cute kick through which Sleightholme gets on the end of. Smith misses the conversion.

England needed something and it's something out of nothing produced by @MarcuSmith10 🤌#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/qQ7q1jG1NO — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

04:35 PM GMT

55 mins: England 18 Australia 28

England have a penalty as Australia are punished for not releasing. England turn down three points and go to the corner. It is not close to the line and on the commentary on TNT Sports, Austin Healey has described that kick as “rubbish”.

04:33 PM GMT

PENALTY AUSTRALIA

Lolesio lands it and they now lead England by 10 points.

This is a Joe Schmidt masterclass. Australia have taken total of this contest and now it is England who are hanging on. Their ability to vary the point of attack is creating space and Sua’ali’i is rekindling memories of Jonah Lomu’s impact at the 1995 World Cup. A clever line-out move created the go-forward in the build-up to Jeremy Williams’ try and now their confidence is such they are opting to attack from their own line, with Wright launching a counter that culminated in another penalty by Lole­sio. They are worthy of their 10-point lead.

04:32 PM GMT

52 mins: England 18 Australia 25

England captain George is off, replaced by Cowan-Dickie who is on for his first England cap in nearly two years.

Wright makes another break from deep and England are under massive pressure inside their own 22. The visitors have a penalty advantage and are held up over the line so they go back for the penalty.

They opt for the posts to make it a two-score game.

04:30 PM GMT

TRY! Williams effort given

After that lengthy review, the try is given. They decide there is no conclusive effort to overturn the original decision. It looked like he was in touch but the try is awarded. That is going to create some debate. The conversion is missed but Australia lead 25-18.

To make matters worse Feyi-Waboso was down during that review, being attended to for an head injury. He is going off with Sleightholme replacing him.

In touch or not in touch? 👀



On-field decision stands and Australia have their third try#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/I6OfwfDuxo — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

04:29 PM GMT

50 mins: England 18 Australia 20

Have Australia scored their third try of the day? England are falling off a number of tackles as Australia progress towards the England line. Second-row Williams thinks he has scored right in the corner after a fantastic diving effort and Australia believe they have their third try. The initial on-field decision is try but there is a lengthy TMO review ongoing...

04:24 PM GMT

49 mins: England 18 Australia 20

England counter-ruck brilliantly on the edge of the Australia 22 to win the ball but lose it again as they knock on.

Australia kick downfield and gain huge territory as Freeman is hurried into a rushed kick inside his own 22 and Australia have a lineout not far outside the England 22.

04:22 PM GMT

47 mins: England 18 Australia 20

Another stunning piece of play from Suaalii as he catches a kick from Lolesio into the England and then mid-air offloads. England do then gain possession and clear the danger. What a stunning performance it has been from Suaalii.

Change on the wing for the visitors as Jorgensen replaces Pietsch.

04:19 PM GMT

45 mins: England 18 Australia 20

Wright makes a terrific break from inside his own 22 and kicks ahead into the England 22. Smith gathers it under huge pressure and England just about clear their lines, just a few metres out from their own line.

Change in the front-row for Australia as Alaalatoa replaces Tupou at tighthead prop.

04:16 PM GMT

42 mins: England 18 Australia 20

Freeman does brilliantly in the air to win possession back for England from a Spencer box-kick. England approach the Australia 22 but the ball goes loose at the breakdown and Australia take possession.

04:14 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way. Australia lead by two so can England fight back or will the visitors keep hold of their lead?

04:11 PM GMT

HT verdict

I expected Australia would pose a greater threat to England than many expected and so far Joe Schmidt’s have delivered. England started the game in fine fettle, keeping the ball in hand, getting their ball carriers on to the ball more often than they did against New Zealand and were rewarded with a brace of tries by Chandler Cunningham-South. But Australia, having weathered that high tempo start, have grown into the game and their NRL convert Joseph Sua’ali’i has proved by far to be the outstanding player on the pitch, making a mockery of England’s blitz defence and launching himself as wrecking ball to disrupt England’s restarts. The Wallabies have seized the momentum through the brilliance of their offloading game, which has allowed them to finish the half having made more metres (252 to England’s 207) and have made more carries (77 to England’s 58). And most importantly of all, somehow, they have the lead. A fabulous first-half of rugby. Seeing how England respond should make for a compelling second half.

'If you did that in two games of rugby, I reckon you'd be quite pleased with that'@ugomonye on the way Australia have bounced back#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/UNi7BxN11P — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

03:59 PM GMT

Australia take lead into half-time

It is an easy three points for Lolesio from right in front of the sticks and Australia lead for the first time today. At the break Australia lead 20-18.

HT | ENG 18 - 20 AUS



Great battle. Big second half to come.#Wallabies pic.twitter.com/9A17OpK5O5 — Wallabies (@wallabies) November 9, 2024

03:58 PM GMT

40 mins: England 18 Australia 17

Forward pass but Australia have two penalties to choose from inside the England 22. They point to the posts for an easy three.

03:58 PM GMT

40 mins: England 18 Australia 17

Into the final seconds of the half and Australia are in the England 22 with a penalty advantage.

03:57 PM GMT

39 mins: England 18 Australia 17

Referees are really hot on obstruction during kicks at the moment and England are penalised for it.

03:55 PM GMT

37 mins: England 18 Australia 17

Sleightholme is found in space on the left-hand touchline and kicks ahead but gets too much on it and it rolls dead.

03:53 PM GMT

35 mins: England 18 Australia 17

Lawrence is now the latest England player to go off for an HIA. Sleightholme once again comes on as the HIA replacement.

03:52 PM GMT

TRY! Wilson gets Australia’s second

McDermott has just come on as a temporary blood replacement and has made a huge impact, providing the assist for this try. He spots some lazy England guards by the ruck and gets through. He loses his footing but offloads to Wilson, who crashes over. The conversion by Lolesio is successful and England lead by just the one point.

03:51 PM GMT

33 mins: England 18 Australia 10

Feyi-Waboso is now back on after passing his HIA. Australia this time win a free-kick at the scrum and burst forward towards the England 22. They have a penalty advantage...

03:49 PM GMT

32 mins: England 18 Australia 10

Play has been halted as there is plenty of claret on Gordon’s face. He is going to have to go off to get that sorted so McDermott is on temporarily.

03:47 PM GMT

PENALTY ENGLAND!

Smith makes it with ease and England now lead 18-10.

03:47 PM GMT

30 mins: England 15 Australia 10

England are awarded a second scrum penalty and will go for goal.

03:45 PM GMT

28 mins: England 15 Australia 10

Australia are bold and attack from deep but knock on at their own 22. England have a scrum in a great position.

03:44 PM GMT

TRY! Australia over after stunning Suaalii offload

England collapse the maul illegally so Australia have a penalty advantage. They shift it wide and nonchalantly Suaalii offloads one-handed to give Wright the chance to score in the corner. WOW! What an offload. Stunning from the man on his professional rugby union debut. Lolesio’s touchline conversion is brilliant and England’s lead is cut to five points.

What an offload by Suaalii. He has already justified his selection with a sublime contribution in the build-up to Wright’s try. England’s blitz defence had no answer as the former NRL star popped the ball to Wright as he rode the tackle.

Great finish from Tom Wright but this one is all about the Joseph Sua'ali'i offload 🔥#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/OJIyeU7ZWq — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

03:42 PM GMT

25 mins: England 15 Australia 3

Australia have a penalty advantage as they head into the England 22. They cannot take advantage so referee Ben O’Keefe goes back to the original penalty for not rolling away. They go to the corner...

03:40 PM GMT

23 mins: England 15 Australia 3

Curry is back on his feet, which is really good to see and is able to walk off. I do not think we are going to see him again today. Great sportsmanship from Valetini, who stopped playing to alert the referee that Curry was down. The head injury came from Curry trying to tackle Valetini, with the latter’s knee crashing into the former’s head.

Tom Curry could now be a major doubt for next weekend’s match against South Africa - Andrew Matthews/PA

Rob Valetini heads straight over to England's Tom Curry to check if he is ok after a nasty collision. Ultimate respect from the @wallabies back-row 🫶



📺 Catch the action on @rugbyontnt #ENGvAUS #EnglandvsAustralia pic.twitter.com/uLroJZ0Jnu — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 9, 2024

03:37 PM GMT

23 mins: England 15 Australia 3

Play is stopped as Curry is down.

Tom Curry down with a head injury - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

03:35 PM GMT

21 mins: England 15 Australia 3

There was a little confusion as to who was going off for an HIA for England. First it was Feyi-Waboso, then it was Freeman but in the end it is Feyi-Waboso. Sleightholme, who was not in the squad last weekend against New Zealand, is on.

03:32 PM GMT

PENALTY ENGLAND!

Smith lands the penalty and England lead 15-3.

The cameras have just panned to Ed Sheeran cheering on England in the stands.

Ed Sheeran at HQ - David Davies/PA

03:31 PM GMT

19 mins: England 12 Australia 3

A break in play finally as England are awarded a penalty for sealing off. Australia were furious that they were not awarded a penalty of their own as they believed Earl took out Pietsch before that penalty but nothing given.

Smith will go for goal to try and extend England’s lead to 12 point...

03:30 PM GMT

16 mins: England 12 Australia 3

George breaks off the maul but England lose possession after the ball goes loose. Australia ship it wide to the left and make a terrific break into the England half. They then lose possession and England break themselves. They make it into the Australia 22 but lose possession after Smith’s wasteful kick forward. It is end-to-end at the moment.

03:27 PM GMT

15 mins: England 12 Australia 3

The first scrum penalty goes England’s way against the head as Australia’s tighthead prop Tupou is penalised. England kick to the Australia 22.

03:25 PM GMT

TRY! Cunningham-South gets his second

Genge takes the quick tap and lures in defenders before offloading to Cunningham-South, who cannot be stopped from close range to get his second try of the match. Or has he dropped it? The TMO has stepped in to see if he kept control of it. After numerous replays, the on-field decision stands and a try is awarded. He just about kept control. Smith lands a simple conversion and England 12-3.

Marcus Smith has picked up where he left off before he was prematurely replaced in the defeat by New Zealand. Another dazzling break created the platform for Cunningham-South to go over for his second try after England tapped a penalty in front of the posts. The day after Ireland’s fly-halves Jack Crowley and Ciaran Frawley endured a tough night against the All Blacks, the Harlequins man is delivering a statement display that will not go unnoticed by incoming Lions head coach Andy Farrell.

03:23 PM GMT

11 mins: England 5 Australia 3

Smith makes a terrific break through the Australia defence and progresses into the Australia 22. They have a penalty advantage for offside and think they have got over the line but they are held up. Play will go back for the penalty, which England will take quickly.

03:21 PM GMT

PENALTY AUSTRALIA!

Lolesio lands it to get the away side on the board. 5-3.

Australia on the board - Ian Walton/AP

03:20 PM GMT

9 mins: England 5 Australia 0

England are caught offside, with the try scorer Chandler Cunningham-South the guilty party. The penalty is around 40 metres out, fairly straight and so Lolesio will go for goal...

03:19 PM GMT

7 mins: England 5 Australia 0

Australia are demanding a penalty for impeding by Slade but instead England are the ones given a penalty, much to Australia captain Wilson’s frustration.

03:17 PM GMT

TRY! England score stunner

A brilliant way to get the opening try of the game. It all stems from a neat kick through by Smith which Lawrence gets on the end of. England then send it wide to the right and after a series of neat offloads mostly from England’s forwards put Cunningham-South in the corner. Smith’s conversion is unsuccessful but England lead 5-0.

Brilliant start by England. Australia’s defensive line is more passive than New Zealand’s and it is encouraging England to play and keep hold of the ball. But then came the variation, with Smith opting to chip into space, and a fortuitous bounce allowed Lawrence to regain possession, with a sharp off-load by Jamie George helping to create the overlap, with Chandler Cunningham-South finishing in the corner.

Stunning hand speed across the line! ⚡



Cunningham-South charges over then drops the Cold Palmer celly 🥶#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/LKDsinWQdE — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

03:15 PM GMT

4 mins: England 0 Australia 0

Lawrence and Slade have swapped centre positions this week but, defending from the scum, the former is back in the 12 channel despite wearing the 13 jersey today.

The scrum is stable and Australia get it out safely in order to kick away towards halfway.

03:13 PM GMT

2 mins: England 0 Australia 0

England enter into the Australia 22 for the first time today inside the first couple of minutes but knock on so the visitors have a scrum after Tupou caused disruption at the breakdown, forcing Spencer into knocking the ball on. Time for the first scrum of the match. Who will establish an early dominance?

Ollie Lawrence has already touched the ball as many times within the first two minutes as he did in the entire match against New Zealand. It is a noticeable change in their attacking focus, with England keeping the ball in hand and going through phase attacks, rather than opting for contestable kicks.

03:11 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Twickenham. Will it be England or Australia celebrating in a couple of hours?

03:08 PM GMT

No singer

Australia’s ‘Advance Australia Fair’ is sung without the backing of a professional singer, which was the case for New Zealand last weekend.

Joe Schmidt, a New Zealander in charge of Australia, does sing along.

I am no great admirer of Advance Australia Fair – it should have been Waltzing Matilda when Australians were given the chance to vote for their national anthem in the Seventies – but that was comfortably the least stirring rendition I have ever heard. Tinny, muffled, strangulated, it sounded as if it was coming from somebody’s ancient cassette recorder. Initially I felt Donncha O’Callaghan’s comment about Twickenham playing ‘absolutely disgraceful’ versions of visiting teams’ anthems was a touch harsh. But his verdict certainly applied here.

03:03 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides emerge from the tunnel and before the national anthems it is time to pay our respects on Remembrance Weekend with ‘The Last Post’. Twickenham then falls silent.

Lest we forget pic.twitter.com/4gFvTfLCZh — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

Then it will be time for the anthems; ‘Advance Australia Fair’ followed by ‘God Save The King’.

02:57 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

England starting XV: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Lawrence, Slade, Freeman; M Smith, Spencer; Genge, George (capt), Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Cunningham-South, T Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Baxter, Cole, Isiekwe, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Sleightholme.

Australia starting XV: Wright; Kellaway, Suaalii, Ikitau, Pietsch; Lolesio, Gordon; Bell, Faessler, Tupou, Frost, Williams, Valetini, McReight, Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Paenga-Amosa, Slipper, Alaalatoa, Salakaia-Loto, Gleeson, McDermott, Donaldson, Jorgensen.

02:50 PM GMT

The thoughts pre-match of Steve Borthwick

'There's obviously areas to work on'



Steve Borthwick has the same attitude towards his side whether they win, lose or draw#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/P5QllPkcs2 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

02:44 PM GMT

More on Australia’s new ‘wonderkid’

'My whole family are very proud Australians. It will be a special moment'



Rugby Union prodigy Joseph Sua'ali'i talks about his career path#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/e5KQ1YtQVL — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

02:39 PM GMT

Danny on Eddie

Former England scrum-half Danny Care has just released his book, Everything Happens for a Reason: My Life in Rugby, in which he has compared life in the England team under Eddie Jones to a “dystopian novel” and has claimed the players were “terrified” of the Australian. He is part of TNT’s coverage today and has been speaking about Jones’ tenure in charge of England.

'When it was bad, it was bad'@dannycare opens up about the Eddie Jones England era#ENGvAUS | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/oZqyytaagr — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 9, 2024

England take on Jones’ Japan side in a couple of weeks.

02:36 PM GMT

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Plenty of the build-up has centred around this man, who makes his professional rugby union debut having recently switched from the NRL. He is just 21-years-old but he has look so relaxed that he has been warming up barefoot and has even ventured into the stands to see his family. How will he fare at outside centre, arguably the hardest position to defend, and how will England look to target him?

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii starts at 13 for Australia today - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

02:27 PM GMT

Schmidt leading the Australians these days

It has been a tough year for Australia. They were dumped out of the World Cup in the group stages and sacked Eddie Jones. Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt took over but it has not been the easiest of starts to his tenure. They finished bottom of the Rugby Championship so do not come into this game in the best of form.

Joe Schmidt in charge of Australia - David Davies/PA

02:23 PM GMT

Visitors preparing

02:17 PM GMT

Games later today

After this game at Twickenham, you can enjoy two more Autumn Nations Series games later. Italy take on Argentina at 5.40pm UK time and then France host Japan at 8.10pm. You can follow both of those games on Telegraph Sport later today.

02:14 PM GMT

All you need to know

Predictions, team news, odds for today’s encounter? We have you covered right here.

02:12 PM GMT

Hosts arrive at HQ

02:09 PM GMT

Exuberance in the air

If there is a lack of anticipation in South West London for a fixture against Australia, owing to the Wallabies’ middling form of late, then you would not know it. The streets are heaving and, even with the autumn chill, there is a buoyancy and exuberance in the air. After last week, England fans expect that their team can get past this potential banana skin comfortably, and they are ravenous for a ruthless display from Steve Borthwick‘s side. In terms of on-field quality, this fixture may lack the allure of, for example, a similar match-up from 20 years ago, but the history and tradition means that there is no shortage of anticipation and emotion among the Twickenham faithful. There is plenty of Wallaby gold among the Barbour white, too.

02:05 PM GMT

Stirring the pot

England’s rivalry with Australia is perfectly encapsulated by The Ashes. England took on Australia in The Ashes in the summer of 2023 in an enthralling series which finished 2-2, with England being denied the chance of regaining the urn by the rain (how entirely predictable!). One of the biggest flashpoints was Alex Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the second Test at Lord’s. Australia’s rugby captain Harry Wilson has stirred the pot by weighing in on the incident.

“A great decision by Alex – don’t walk out of your crease,” Wilson said with a cheeky grin before explaining his relationship with the sport. “I haven’t played cricket for about four, five years. We had a net session against Marnus Labuschagne earlier in the year and I hit him for a few sixes but I think anyone there would say I’ve probably lost the ability a bit.

For more quotes from Wilson, you can find out in Charles Richardson’s story.

01:56 PM GMT

Should Itoje be captain?

Itoje has proved his staying power

Consider the age factor, too. If the Borthwick era is ever truly to gather momentum, then he needs to alight on a player who will lead for the long haul. That is highly unlikely to be George, who would turn 37 during the next World Cup in Australia. By contrast, the 30-year-old Itoje should still be in his destructive prime for the 2027 tournament. Borthwick is a keen admirer, having already lauded his influence at the line-out, the ferocity of his defence, and the aura that he projects. On paper, Saturday’s visit of the much-diminished Wallabies is the perfect moment for these qualities to be formally rewarded. And yet Borthwick appears determined to build around George, keeping Itoje as a vice-captain alongside Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford. It is a perplexing choice, given the strength of his ready-made alternative. While Itoje has provided his critics with plenty of ammunition by a tendency to concede needless penalties, even this frailty has been corrected: he gave away only one against the All Blacks, for holding on at the breakdown just as New Zealand threatened to cut loose. His remorseless performance in the first 10 minutes, prowling next to Earl to scythe down every Kiwi in his sights, thrilled Twickenham. It was a level he maintained, more or less, for the next 70, proving beyond doubt his staying power and his potential for dictating the fiercest contests at the death.

Here is just a snippet from our Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown and you can read more by clicking here.

Jamie George is currently England’s captain but is there a case for it being Maro Itoje? - Cat Goryn/Reuters

01:51 PM GMT

Australia’s Autumn Nations Schedule

Today: England vs Australia

Sunday 17th November: Wales vs Australia

Sunday 24th November: Scotland vs Australia

Saturday 30th November: Ireland vs Australia

01:47 PM GMT

England’s Autumn Nations Schedule

Saturday 2nd November: England 22-24 New Zealand

Today: England vs Australia

Saturday 16th November: England vs South Africa

Sunday 24th November: England vs Japan

01:42 PM GMT

Remembrance Weekend

Paying respects on this Remembrance Weekend.



Armed Forces Representatives joined RFU President Rob Udwin in laying wreaths at the Rose and Poppy gates.



We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/tuf0wV6fVp — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 9, 2024

01:40 PM GMT

Team news

England have named an unchanged starting XV from the narrow defeat against New Zealand last weekend. There is a positional switch however in the starting XV, with Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence swapping around in the centres. Steve Borthwick has opted to make a few changes to his bench, including shifting the balance from 6-2 to 5-3 (forwards to backs). Luke Cowan-Dickie makes his first England appearance for two years, replacing Theo Dan on the bench. Ollie Sleightholme also comes onto bench, with Ben Curry dropping out of the matchday squad.

England starting XV: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Lawrence, Slade, Freeman; M Smith, Spencer; Genge, George (capt), Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Cunningham-South, T Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Baxter, Cole, Isiekwe, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Sleightholme.

There is one change from Australia’s last game; a 33-13 defeat to New Zealand back in September. A lot of attention will be on rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who starts at outside centre in his first professional rugby union match. He recently made the switch from league to union but did play both codes growing up. Centre Hunter Paisami has been ruled out of the tour with a calf injury. There is surprisingly no place in the matchday squad for Will Skelton or Samu Kerevi.

Australia starting XV: Wright; Kellaway, Suaalii, Ikitau, Pietsch; Lolesio, Gordon; Bell, Faessler, Tupou, Frost, Williams, Valetini, McReight, Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Paenga-Amosa, Slipper, Alaalatoa, Salakaia-Loto, Gleeson, McDermott, Donaldson, Jorgensen.

01:30 PM GMT

The men from down under are in town

England are looking to bounce back from defeat against New Zealand last weekend as they take on old foes Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham (aka Allianz Stadium). England had led 22-14 during the second half but a late Mark Tele’a try and Damian McKenzie’s conversion gave New Zealand the lead with just a few minutes remaining. George Ford had two chances to give England the win but a penalty hit the post and a last-minute drop goal went wide.

England have now lost their last three games, all against New Zealand, since a 52-17 win in Japan back in June. The omens do look to be on England’s side today; they have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with Australia since their tournament-ending defeat in the 2015 World Cup at Twickenham. It is the first time these sides have met since July 2022, when England claimed a 2-1 series victory on Australian soil. Steve Borthwick is looking forward to the challenge of facing England’s biggest foes.

“Facing Australia is always a massive challenge, and we’ll work diligently this week to ensure we’re physically and tactically prepared to take on the Wallabies. The passion and energy from the crowd at Allianz Stadium last weekend was absolutely brilliant, from the opening whistle to the final moments, and we can’t wait to be back at home this Saturday.”

England looking to bounce back from defeat against New Zealand last weekend as they take on Australia this afternoon - Adam Davy/PA

After the New Zealand match, Joe Marler, who was not involved in England’s opening Autumn Nations series match and caused quite the uproar with his haka comments in the build-up to last weekend’s match, announced his international retirement. Sale’s 20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour was called up as Marler’s replacement.

It has been a tumultuous year for Australian Rugby. They went into the World Cup with former England head coach Eddie Jones at the helm, amid rumours that he was talking to Japan about becoming their new head coach, which he now is. They were dumped out in the knockout stages, which resulted in Jones losing his job.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt took over but it has not been the best of starts for him. They did win his first three games in charge against Wales and Georgia but their Rugby Championship campaign was a disaster. They won just one of their six games finishing bottom by a mile, including a humiliating 67-27 defeat in Argentina. Australia will also face Wales, Scotland and Ireland during their Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Get ready as England and Australia renew their rivalry.