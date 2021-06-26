England prepare for Germany and Stokes goes big – Saturday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

All smiles in the England camp as the hard work continued.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell trained alone as their isolation continued.

Harry Maguire was focused on Germany.

Germany gave England a timely reminder of Euro 96.

The current generation of Germans were focused.

Portugal headed to Spain.

Gary Neville was bored by Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Rio Ferdinand enjoyed the NBA.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated a milestone.

Jesse Lingard got some sun.

Virgil van Dijk worked hard.

David Beckham wished his mum Sandra a happy birthday.

Theo Hernandez keeps his promise after Milan qualified for the Champions League.

Cricket

Great shot!

Crash, bang, wallop.

Ben Stokes delivered with the ball, too.

England Women were ready.

Getting the next generation ready.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed some love.

Tennis

Two days to go.

Heather Watson was delighted to return to the All England Club.

Athletics

Olympics prep continued for KJT.

