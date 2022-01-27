England powerless to stop Rovman Powell as he fires West Indies to victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rovman Powell
    Jamaican cricketer
  • Tom Banton
    Cricketer (born 1998)
  • Moeen Ali
    Moeen Ali
    England cricketer (born 1987)
Rovman Powell scored a devastating century (Getty Images)
Rovman Powell scored a devastating century (Getty Images)

England were powerless to resist Rovman Powell as his brawny, six-laden century ushered the West Indies to a 20-run victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series in Barbados

Powell, brought in for Odean Smith, thumped 10 of the Windies’ 16 sixes en route to a terrific 107 from 53 balls in an innings that formed the backbone of his side’s 224 for five, with Nicholas Pooran clubbing 70 off 43 deliveries.

Tom Banton gave a much-changed England hope of pulling off their third-highest chase ever with a 39-ball 73 but his dismissal left the tourists needing 96 from 45 deliveries before Phil Salt kept their flickering hopes alive.

Salt, one of three T20 debutants alongside George Garton and Harry Brook, brought the equation down to 36 in an over, flaying the first two deliveries for six en route to a 22-ball fifty before being bowled round his legs.

England, captained by Moeen Ali on Wednesday night because of a slight quad niggle to Eoin Morgan, now need to win both remaining matches to prevail in the series after 31 maximums on a difficult night for bowlers.

Garton claimed a wicket on his international bow but the left-armer, one of three in England’s XI alongside Reece Topley and Tymal Mills, leaked 57 from his four overs. Mills was also expensive, conceding 52 from his allotment.

After Moeen elected to bat first following a slight rain delay, the Windies reached 15 for one in three overs, with Garton’s eventful introduction at international level starting by being driven for four before cleaning up Brandon King as he shaped to steer the ball down to third man.

Garton, though, discovered the harsher side to life at the top level with Pooran, whose top-edge off his second ball dropped just in front of short fine leg, twice pulling over the rope then repeating the dose off Tymal Mills.

Shai Hope departed when he bottom-edged an attempted sweep onto his pad but England were given an early indication of what was to come when Powell swept powerfully over the deep midwicket fence.

Livingstone and then Moeen, in his only over, craned their necks skywards as Powell flayed high and straight. Even though Moeen was shuffling his options, the boundaries kept flowing with only Adil Rashid able to subdue the pair.

After Pooran and Powell had reached their fifties, the latter turbocharged the innings by muscling two successive sixes off Livingstone in an over that yielded 26, including five wides that barely landed on the cut strip.

Rashid ended a 122-run stand – a Windies record for the third wicket in the format – when Pooran holed out to long-on but there was no let-up for England as Powell reached his first T20 international hundred off only 51 balls then celebrated by heaving Reece Topley out of the ground.

Attempting to repeat he was caught in the deep off Topley. Three late wickets failed to stem the tide as the hosts added 110 in the last seven overs, with concerns remaining over England’s death bowling.

After England failed to find the boundary in the first 11 balls of the reply, Banton carted Jason Holder back over his head for six while Jason Roy did likewise off Sheldon Cottrell.

Roy and then James Vince contributed cameos before departing in their teens while Moeen made his second duck in three matches. But Banton took down Akeal Hosein, smashing him for sixes over midwicket in each of the slow left-armer’s first two overs and reached 50 off 29 deliveries shortly before England got to 100 in the 11th over.

Livingstone toe-ended to extra-cover in a brief stay where he needed treatment after appearing under the weather on his comeback following oesophagitis and at this stage England’s hopes seemed to rest on Banton’s shoulders.

He dispatched Romario Shepherd for back-to-back straight sixes while Kieron Pollard was taken the distance before Banton clothed the Windies captain to wide long-on, throwing his head back in despair as Holder completed the catch.

That appeared to be the final nail in England’s coffin but Salt crashed sixes off Hosein, Shepherd then Cottrell in the arc between deep square-leg and long-on before another couple of successive leg-side fours off Holder.

Brook, Garton and Rashid came and went and though 38 was needed from the final six balls, Shepherd offered a couple of wides before Salt hammered the first two deliveries of the over for six. However, Salt was then cleaned up round his legs for 57 off 24 balls to end England’s challenge.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • England’s Kate Cross thinks the women’s game is ‘ready for five days of cricket’

    England are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia won the opening T20 and the subsequent two were washed out.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Skier Valérie Grenier targets podium in Beijing after leading Canadian women in 2018

    Valérie Grenier doesn't hesitate when she's asked what her goal is at the Beijing Olympics. "I'm going for an Olympic medal. That's 100 per cent. That's the goal," said Grenier. The 25-year-old from Mt-Tremblant, Que., will once again represent Canada at a Winter Games after finishing sixth in the combined event at the Pyeongchang Olympics. It was the best result for any Canadian woman in alpine skiing at the 2018 Games and Grenier hopes to reach even greater heights this year, even though she w

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray's record, top Spurs 118-110

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double — tying a Spurs franchise record — by beating San Antonio 118-110 on Wednesday night. Murray tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining. The Grizzlies responded as they had all night, getting an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis held the lead from there. Murr

  • Raiders' Nate Hobbs guilty of Vegas traffic charge, not DUI

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 22-year-old rookie did not appear in person while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, submitted a written guilty plea to a misdemeanor — careless driving. Hobbs was arrested before dawn Jan. 3 after he was found asleep inside a vehicle stopped on an exit ramp of a Las Vegas Strip casino par