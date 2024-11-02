England power past Samoa to clinch second successive series sweep

George Williams scores England’s second try. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

England completed a series whitewash over Samoa courtesy of another impressive showing from Shaun Wane’s side, with the hosts too strong for the tourists once again.

England knew victory here would secure a second straight clean sweep of a Test series after last year’s 3-0 victory over Tonga. Samoa, World Cup finalists two years ago, undoubtedly provided a stronger test than the Tongans over the past fortnight but in the end, Wane’s side were once again worthy winners.

Led by another imperious display from their captain, George Williams, and ably supported by the superb Herbie Farnworth, England scored six tries to Samoa’s three to run out fairly comfortable winners and ensure they will head into next year’s Ashes series in impressive form.

England haven’t lost a game for two years, dating back to Samoa’s victory in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022, and with the prospect of the Kangaroos now touring England in 2025 for a three-match series, Wane will be cautiously optimistic his young and exciting side are in a position to compete against the world’s best side.

Samoa have certainly played their part in an entertaining two-Test series, and they took an early lead in Leeds courtesy of Shawn Blore’s try. However, England would then score 20 unanswered points to move into a comfortable half-time lead, with Williams at the heart of everything the hosts did well.

It was his inch-perfect pass that laid the platform for Liam Marshall to mark his Test debut with a try, before Williams then cut through a gap five minutes later for a try of his own. Matty Ashton then finished another fine move from the hosts to make it 16-6 before one of England’s outstanding performers in Farnworth finished another move started by Williams.

Samoa did cut the deficit shortly after the restart when Jake Tago struck but normal service soon resumed. England restored their 16-point half-time lead when Farnworth scored his second after a wonderful break, before the Dolphins centre then turned provider for Jack Welsby to score England’s sixth.

Jeremiah Nanai’s late try for the Samoans did add a shade more respectability to the scoreline for the tourists, and they can certainly head home knowing they played their part in a compelling series. But there was no doubting which side was superior, as English eyes turn to the challenge of the Kangaroos in 2025.