England players trusted to roam free in Le Touquet – but one mistake and they are gone

Dan Cole is one of the senior voices inside the England camp - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England players have been given the freedom to roam Le Touquet in the evenings, but on the strict understanding that “if you f--- up, you’re out”.

Locals have become used to the sight of England players cycling through the picturesque beachside town, which has a reputation for attracting affluent British tourists. There is no formal booze ban with head coach Steve Borthwick, unlike past England regimes, trusting the squad to act like adults and internally police themselves.

The strength of that collective peer pressure means that there have been no transgressions in the early days of the World Cup camp and veteran prop Dan Cole does not expect anyone to step out of line. “We’ve always been told there’s a trust,” Cole said. “If you f--- up, you’re out, basically. So no one f--- up. Or tries not to. Some people do differently to others, some are more casual with their evenings, others are more professional but it’s whatever works. Players and coaches know, when you’re on the field there’s no hiding in a 33-man squad. If you’re not ready to go then people see it straight away. No one really wants to be in that position, that’s down to the squad culture, that’s why good teams are good.”

England haveeb out and about already in Le Touquet - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Cole, who is in line to start England’s opening match against Argentina on Saturday, has first-hand experience of what happens when players abuse the freedom of being left off the leash having been part of the ill-fated 2011 campaign which will be remembered for an unholy combination of dwarves, blondes and ferries.

As Cole confirms, the mud sticks for a very long time which is why England’s appetite for adventure in France has not extended beyond sedate bike rides and walks along the beach. “I think with World Cups, one of the things I’ve learned, particularly with 2011, you can come along for the ride,” Cole said. “You turn up, think it’s brilliant to be at a World Cup and you just turn up, train, and think, ‘we’ll enjoy somewhere new’ and you can get lost in the experience. When you’re young, like I was in 2011, everything just washes into one. Oh, we’re in Auckland, oh, we’re in Queenstown and you just go along with the flow and it’s only afterwards when you look back and think, ‘we f----- it up’.

“If I could have my time again I would do this or this better and that’s what you take into the next one. It’s a learning experience, you learn a lot from what not to do rather than what you should do. I have anyway. The squad learnt what you can and can’t do. If you decided to do that type of stuff you hurt the squad. It does not last with you for the day. It lasts for the rest of your career.”