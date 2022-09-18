England players sign up to inaugural T20 Pakistan Junior League

Rehan Ahmed of England celebrates the wicket of Bilal Sami of Afghanistan - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images

The rise of Twenty20 will move into another gear next month with the launch of the Pakistan Junior League, the first ever under-19 franchise tournament which will include up to 10 young English players.

Promising leg spinners Archie Lenham and Rehan Ahmed are among the England players signed up to play in the six-team league that will play 19 matches, including a play-off and final, in Lahore between Oct 6-21.

The tournament will be given the same level of security as the England tour and the overseas players will be allowed to bring one parent along as well as a guardian. Twenty-four overseas players from nine countries - including Scotland - were signed in the recent draft.

Each team has been assigned a mentor with Sir Viv Richards among those signed up. The England & Wales Cricket Board has given the tournament enthusiastic backing, providing more overseas players than any other full member country. It is seen as another step in cementing relations with Pakistan and giving young players invaluable experience of playing in alien conditions. For Ahmed and Lenham, playing on turning pitches in Pakistan is an obvious attraction and chance to learn.

Three members of the England squad that reached the under-19s World Cup final earlier this year have signed up including Lancashire allrounder Tom Aspinwall, Ahmed and Somerset allrounder George Thomas.

The PJL will be televised live in Pakistan and online. The franchises are all controlled by the Pakistan Cricket Board so they can control who has access to the young players but they also struggled to attract suitable bidders so will bear the costs themselves of the tournament. If it is a success, it undoubtedly will not be long before other leagues spring up. It is easily possible to envisage IPL teams doing something similar to help identify future talent.

The league is the brainchild of Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman and former Pakistan captain. The tournament is a chance for young Pakistan cricketers to grab a contract in the lucrative Pakistan Super League and for the overseas players to gain experience away from home, building relationships with players of the same age from other countries and living independently.

“For the talented youngster, there is everything to gain from the Pakistan Junior League — from having iconic cricketers in their dugouts to high-quality playing facilities to top-notch logistical arrangements to broadcast quality coverage to player fees, which may be crucial for a number of under-privileged cricketers,” Ramiz said last month. “These cricketing reasons have earned an overwhelming support from the cricket-playing countries, including nine Test playing nations, who recommended around 140 cricketers for the draft.”