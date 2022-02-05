England player ratings vs Scotland: Marcus Smith excellent but Luke Cowan-Dickie and Freddie Steward struggle

Will Macpherson
·4 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

England began their Six Nations campaign on a hugely disappointing note as they blew a late seven-point lead at Murrayfield to gift the Calcutta Cup to Scotland.

Will Macpherson was in Edinburgh to run the rule over Eddie Jones’ players...

Backs

15 Freddie Steward - 5

The toughest game of his short England career? Had some good moments and has all the ingredients to be outstanding, but sliced a kick and dropped a high ball under no pressure.

14 Max Malins - 7

Was a busy boy, clocking up more than 100m across nine carries, and was safe under the high ball. Has a lovely all-court game.

13 Elliot Daly - 6

Back in his preferred position for the first time since November 2016. A promising start, but snuffed out by Chris Harris. Ideally, England would have had a bit more clout in the centre.

12 Henry Slade - 6

As one of three vice-captains, Slade suddenly felt like the wise old head of this backline, having been the coming man for so long. Was much more in the thick of it than he sometimes is, but didn’t find too much headway.

11 Joe Marchant - 5

A tough ask to come straight in after a week in isolation, and was a peripheral figure. Missed a tackle on Darcy Graham – who had a sensational game – for Scotland’s first try, and did not see much ball. Was a surprise that Jack Nowell was not seen sooner.

10 Marcus Smith - 8

This was Smith’s first international away from Twickenham, and his Six Nations debut. He looked assured and lively, and scored all of England’s points. Was excellent, but not perfect, missing one kick for goal, one for touch, and one cross kick.

9 Ben Youngs - 6

Accounted for about a quarter of England’s caps, but did not provide the solidity they required. There was a first-half break and his pass for Smith’s try was neat, but some of his box-kicking was inaccurate and he should have been zippier.

Forwards

1 Ellis Genge - 6

Was England’s match-winner off the bench in awful conditions at Murrayfield two years ago, and was handed a start and leadership responsibility this time. Gave away a key penalty on the stroke of half-time, that Russell kicked.

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie - 5

A wild old game for one of Jones’ new vice-captains. Did his nuts and bolts well, hitting his man at the lineout. But should not have kicked the ball in Scotland’s 22, and his slap into touch was hugely costly for England. Should not have been left in that situation, however.

3 Kyle Sinckler - 7

Got around the park, working hard in the tight and loose, and was part of a dominant scrum before going off after around an hour.

4 Maro Itoje - 6

Not at his most conspicuous in attack or defence, and gave away three penalties. Is such a nuisance at opposition lineouts.

5 Nick Isiekwe - 6

Back after almost four years in the international wilderness, and brought solidity to the set-piece (as illustrated by its struggles after he went off late on). Did give away two penalties and Graham breezed past him for Scotland’s first try.

6 Lewis Ludlam - 8

Handy at the lineout, carried mighty hard, and made plenty of metres. A really impressive return to England’s first-choice team. It was a surprise that Dombrandt came on for him, not Simmonds.

7 Tom Curry (c) - 7

This was his first Test as captain, and he is just 23. His communication with the referee was calm and there was no drop-off in his performance (he topped England's tackle count, as he often does). However, he does have to take responsibility for the team’s collective failure in the final quarter.

8 Sam Simmonds - 6

Made a really fine start to the game, running hard in wide channels, but faded and did not have the impact he would have hoped as the game slipped away in the second half.

Selected subs

16 Jamie George - 5

Often when George is on the bench, Jones leaves it too late to bring him on. And so it was here. Should have come on as soon as Cowan-Dickie went to the bin, leading to Marler’s lineout farce at a vital moment. Then had a lineout of his own missed.

17 Joe Marler - 6

Hard to blame him for the lineout mess at such a crucial juncture. Part of a scrum that England felt was dominant at the end, but not dominant enough to win a penalty.

22 George Ford - 5

Brought on for Smith to close out a win, but could not find the moment of attacking genius that was required with the final play of the game.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Uyghur activist urges Olympians to put pressure on China with podium gesture

    Kabir Qurban remembers being proud of his new home as he and his parents attended the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010. But Qurban, who immigrated to Canada with his Uyghur parents in 2007, says nobody should be happy about China hosting the Games, which are set to begin in Beijing on Feb. 4. He says more than 30 of his Uyghur family members are living under government oppression in China's Xinjiang region. "To allow China to hold such an event, it brings the quality of the Olympic Games down,"

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Calgary peppered Oettinge

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Here’s a list of some things that Kaillie Humphries overcame this season: Being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and a relatively serious hamstring injury. And now, traffic. Humphries cannot use Olympic transport yet, since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month and still hasn’t satisfied every requirement to be considered fully cleared by Chinese officials. That means she must find her own way t

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • NHL, players' association announces new changes to COVID-19 protocol

    The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require

  • EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the