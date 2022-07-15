England player ratings vs Northern Ireland: Beth Mead stars again and super-sub Alessia Russo impresses - GETTY IMAGES

England have continued their perfect start to their Euro 2022 campaign with a 5-0 win against Northern Ireland, giving them three wins from three at the group stage with an impressive aggregate scoreline of 14-0.

Fran Kirby, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo got on the scoresheet at St Mary’s on Friday evening, with Russo scoring twice after coming off the bench at the start of the second half before the win was rounded off by an own goal from Kelsie Burrows.

Here’s how they, and their team-mates, rated against Northern Ireland, having made another statement of intent ahead of the quarter-finals.

Mary Earps

Surprisingly called into action for a save in the first minute, but that turned out to be the only trouble she faced all evening. 7

Lucy Bronze

Her missed header in the first half was a stinker, but Bronze remained a threat throughout – and her one-two with Mead helped set up England’s third goal. 7

Millie Bright

Again, she was not challenged much, but her partnership with Leah Williamson was flawless and she showed her confidence, taking a punt from 40 yards out to force a save in the first half. 8

Millie Bright (far left) punches the air at full time - GETTY IMAGES

Leah Williamson

Solid, quick and no errors in the brief time the ball spent in England’s half. Also tried to liven up the attack in the first half, making darting runs to cut up the Northern Ireland midfield. 8

Rachel Daly

Daly had some key, well timed tackles, tracking back when Northern Ireland made any attempt to counter. She continued to show what an important defender she has become for this England side. 7

Georgia Stanway

Stanway was reliable and alongside Keira Walsh again looked at ease in an England shirt. 7

Keira Walsh

Able to pick out players on the wing with pinpoint precision and absorb all the pressure in midfield, Walsh proved the perfect pivot once again. 9

Beth Mead

Her early handball saw England miss out on a penalty, but she made up for that in spades. Not only with her great technique to score her fifth goal in three games, but also with an assist for Russo’s second-half header. She was everywhere for England. Again. 9

Story continues

Fran Kirby

Got her first goal of the tournament with a stunning effort to open the floodgates for England, and never lost her verve as the match wore on, picking out team-mates in the box from her vantage point behind the striker. 8

Fran Kirby celebrates after scoring England’s opener - GETTY IMAGES

Lauren Hemp

Her speed down the wing is unmatched, and she kept herself involved despite Mead’s dominance across from her. 7

Ellen White

No goals this time, and missed a one-v-one with the goalkeeper in the first half. But as energetic as ever throughout, and played a key part in stretching the Northern Ireland defensive line. 7

Substitutes

Alex Greenwood

The central defender looked confident alongside Williamson, but the majority of her searching forward crosses and passes missed their targets. 6

Jess Carter

Looked nervous as she got her first minutes at the Euros, and was beaten a couple of times on England’s right flank, but grew into the game and made a good block in the box. 6

Chloe Kelly

Made her signature storming runs down the right flank, but still lacking some of the presence she was known for pre-injury. 6

Ella Toone

The youngest outfield player in this England squad, Toone is proving herself an effective impact substitute, and fed through the assist for Manchester United team-mate Russo. 8

Alessia Russo

England’s young striker got a full second half to shine, and shine she did. Her second goal of the tournament – another header – came with her first touch of the match, and her classy swivel for her third showed just why she is being called upon ahead of other, more experienced, forwards like Beth England. She missed a sitter for the hat-trick though. 9