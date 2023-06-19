England player ratings vs North Macedonia: Bukayo Saka delights as Harry Kane sets the standard in big win

Bukayo Saka scored a sensational hat-trick as England hammered North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford to maintain their 100 per cent start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

Harry Kane turned home Luke Shaw’s cross to open the scoring before Saka’s fierce finish into the roof of the net doubled their lead.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 with a close-range strike and Saka added goals four and five -- a stunning volley into the top corner and cool finish 1v1 after being released by Kane.

Substitute Kalvin Phillips added a sixth with a tap-in and Kane rounded off the win with a penalty after John Stones was hauled to the ground at a corner.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Old Trafford to rate the England players...

Jordan Pickford 7

Did not have a serious save to make but quick off his line to snuff out any hint of danger.

Kyle Walker 8

Crossed for Saka to double England’s lead in a lively attacking display, as he showed no ill-effects from Man City’s Treble party.

John Stones 8

Untested defensively but a handful in the Macedonia box, winning the penalty for England’s seventh goal. Assured in possession, with many of England’s best moves starting with the centre-backs.

Harry Maguire 8

Alert to snuff out a dangerous run from Stefan Ashkovski early on and unlucky not to get an assist after a smart one-two from Rashford.

Luke Shaw 8

Created the opener with a characteristic burst down the left and cutback for Kane. Got up and down the touchline well, linking up particularly well with Rashford in the first hour.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 8

His brilliant first-time pass from deep made Saka’s second goal and he was involved in many of England’s best moves in another promising display in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold is enjoying life in a midfield role for England (Getty Images)

Declan Rice 8

Moved the ball well and mopped up everything at the base of midfield. A little unlucky to be booked in the first half.

Jordan Henderson 8

Assisted Rashford goal with a smart cutback, having switched play to the winger with a raking pass ahead of the opening goal. Feels as important to England as he ever has, despite a feeling after the last Euros that he could be a casualty before Germany 2024.

Bukayo Saka 10

Scored a stunning hat-trick in his finest display in an England shirt. His second goal, a fierce volley into the top corner, was particularly eye-catching but they were all expert finishes. Earned a standing ovation and huge hug from Gareth Southgate.

Harry Kane 9

Continued his remarkable goal-scoring form for England with a simple finish at the far post and late penalty, having also set up Saka’s hat-trick goal with a perfectly-weighted pass. Made Rashford’s goal, too, by winning the ball back high up the pitch. Set the standard.

Kane moved up to 58 international goals as England captain continues to rewrite record books (AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford 9

Fully deserved his goal, having minutes earlier missed a sitter. His superb pre-assist for Kane’s opener went through the legs of a defender. Now looks part of England best front three, with Saka and Kane.

Subs

Phil Foden (Saka 58’) 7

A smooth cameo on the right but now behind Saka and Rashford in the pecking order.

Conor Gallagher (Henderson 58’) 7

Full of bursts into the box and smart touches in a lively showing.

Jack Grealish (Rashford 58’) 7

Serenaded by the Stretford End for his wild celebrations to City’s Treble win. Played his part as a substitute, crossing for Phillips’ goal.

Kalvin Phillips (Rice 58’) 7

Tapped in England’s sixth for his first international goal, rounding off a miserable evening for the visitors. Booked for a professional foul trying to win back possession.

Callum Wilson (Kane 74’) 6

Gutted not to have been on the field a minute earlier for England’s penalty.

Not used: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Trippier, Guehi, Mings, Maddison, Eze.