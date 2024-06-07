England player ratings vs Iceland: Phil Foden the shining light on poor night for Three Lions

(AFP via Getty Images)

England delivered a disappointing send-off performance in front of their home fans ahead of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 defeat to Iceland.

The Icelanders are no longer the threat they were in 2016 when they knocked Roy Hodgson’s England out of the European Championships, but they nevertheless caused real problems at Wembley.

The only goal of a game in which England dominated possession but created precious little came in the 12th minute and exposed the defensive fragility Gareth Southgate hopes won’t be exposed in Germany this summer.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson cut in from the left, taking John Stones out of the occasion before hammering low, past a wrong-footed Aaron Ramsdale.

The 81,410 inside Wembley were treated to positive displays by England’s in-form attacking trio Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Phil Foden, but their maverick energy did not translate into enough chances, England ultimately beaten in their final game before the European Championships.

Dom Smith was at Wembley to run the rule over the England players…

Aaron Ramsdale 6

Maybe could have done better for Iceland’s goal, but made a super, smothering save to deny Sverrir Ingason’s header after the interval.

Kyle Walker 6

Didn’t do anything wrong, but slowed England down, trapping the ball and passing backwards when more positive options were ahead of him.

John Stones 5

His most noteworthy involvement in this friendly was to allow goalscorer Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson far too much room to fire Iceland into a shock lead at Wembley.

Marc Guehi 6

Defended well, producing one excellent block and bringing the forward well. One error allowed Iceland to create a chance from which they ought to have doubled their lead and wrapped up another famous win over England.

Kieran Trippier 6

His defensive diligence limited Iceland’s threat down the right. Trippier will almost certainly start at left-back in England’s opener against Serbia, with Luke Shaw only available from the second game.

Kobbie Mainoo 7

Another positive performance at Wembley from the Manchester United teenager. Iceland had too much space to run into at moments, but Mainoo’s touch was crisp. On the same wavelength as those ahead of him. Almost scored from range late on, having a pop when so few others did.

Declan Rice 6

Usually such a noticeable presence in midfield for England, Rice was quieter on the night but still composed and disciplined.

Cole Palmer 7

Some wonderful touches got England out of trouble. Unlucky not to score in the first half when presented with the ball by dodgy Iceland defending. Then rounded the goalkeeper in the second half but overran it.

Phil Foden 8

The FWA Footballer of the Year is an absolute joy to watch at the moment. Every touch was well-purposed and took England forward and Iceland by surprise.

Anthony Gordon 7

Like Palmer on the opposite side, but even more direct, Gordon took his opportunity at Wembley. Is in fine form at the moment and is playing like it, brimming with confidence.

Harry Kane 6

Snatched at a first-half volley which Palmer set up beautifully. Other than that chance, his involvement came deeper, where he held onto the ball, swivelled, and tucked runners in behind Iceland in the way he so often does and so few others can.

Subs:

Ezri Konsa (Stones, 46’) 6

A solid performance from the Aston Villa man, who will be a welcome member of the 26-man squad this summer due to his versatility across the back-line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Walker, 65’) 6

A poor defensive lapse allowed Iceland to break away. Tried a few Hollywood passes and so nearly scored late on, but was not as effective as when starting in midfield against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

Ivan Toney (Kane, 65’) 5

Straight into the fray, running at Iceland and almost winning a penalty. Out of form, unlike Ollie Watkins, but the most like-for-like replacement for Kane this summer.

Joe Gomez (Trippier, 65’) 6

Played well at left-back after replacing Trippier.

Bukayo Saka (Gordon, 65’) 5

One nice run, but otherwise quiet after coming on. Bound to be rusty after missing games, to be fair.

Eberechi Eze (Palmer, 77’) N/A

Not used: Henderson, Pickford, Trafford, Quansah, Gallagher, Watkins, Bowen, Wharton