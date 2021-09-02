England player ratings vs Hungary: Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish shine in thumping victory

(The FA via Getty Images)

England thrashed woeful Hungary 4-0 in their latest 2022 World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday night.

The Group I fixture was marred by alleged racist abuse aimed at Three Lions duo Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in the second half at Puskas Arena.

Sections of the home crowd also pelted Sterling and England with cups and other debris after the Manchester City star opened the scoring 10 minutes after half-time, while a flare was also hurled onto the pitch.

Despite the woeful behaviour from some of the home fans, Gareth Southgate’s side remarkably and admirably kept their cool to maintain their 100 per cent start on the road to Qatar in their first match since losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

James Robson rates the England players’ performances...

Jordan Pickford 6

A virtual spectator. He will rarely have an easier game than this. When called into action, he did everything right.

Kyle Walker 7

Wonderful ball split the Hungary defence to give Kane a one-on-one. Never in trouble at the back.

Harry Maguire 8

Completely unruffled at the back with a typically classy performance – and even got his name on the scoresheet with his head.

John Stones 6

One heart-in-mouth moment when a lapse in concentration almost saw him caught out in the first half – otherwise comfortable.

Luke Shaw 7

Continued where he left off at the Euros with his forwards bursts. Linked well with Grealish and Mount. His corner led to Maguire’s goal.

Declan Rice 7

Reckless challenge on the edge of the box put England in trouble and also earned himself a yellow later on. But kept the pressure on by continually winning the ball. Late goal was an unexpected bonus.

Kalvin Phillips 7

England’s Player of the Year looked calm and composed as ever. Alongside Rice he totally dominated midfield.

Mason Mount 7

Given the responsibility of playing as the No10 and tried to link play around a congested box. His overlap and pull-back created Sterling’s opener.

Story continues

Raheem Sterling 8

England’s best player at the Euros struck again for the Three Lions. Clever movement saw him find room in the box to strike and followed that up by setting up Kane for England’s second.

Harry Kane 7

Should have put England ahead when through on goal early in the second half and would go on to waste a couple more. But got his customary goal in qualifiers when heading in Sterling’s cross at the near post.

Jack Grealish 8

Caused Hungary so many problems running with the ball. It was his run and pass to Mount that led to Sterling’s opener and he set up Kane for a golden chance later. A performance brimming with menace.

Subs

Jesse Lingard (Mount, 84’) N/A

Jordan Henderson (Rice, 88’) N/A

Bukayo Saka (Grealish, 88’) N/A

Subs not used: James, Mings, Pope, Bamford, Johnstone, Bellingham, Coady, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold

Read More

England stars subjected to alleged racist abuse in Hungary

Self-isolation rules for pupils may need to return, union warns

Prime Minister says UK must ‘go faster’ with vaccination of 16 and 17-year-olds