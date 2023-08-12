England player ratings vs Colombia: Millie Bright leads supreme defensive display

(REUTERS)

England will face Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup after Millie Bright led a supreme defensive display against Colombia.

The Lionesses had to come from behind to win this quarter-final in Sydney, with Leicy Santos’ deflected cross looping over Mary Earps in the 44th minute.

England hit back just before half-time through Lauren Hemp and then Alessia Russo put them ahead midway through the second-half.

Colombia pushed hard for an equaliser late on, but Sarina Wiegman’s side held on to setup a showdown with co-hosts Australia.

Simon Collings was in Sydney to see the Lionesses in action...

Mary Earps 5

Beaten by a cross which took a deflection, but she will not be happy with her positioning. Better in the second-half and made a big save late on.

Jess Carter 8

Was tasked with dealing with Linda Caicedo for much of the game and did well. Strong in the tackle and gave England a physical edge.

Millie Bright 8

The captain excelled in the win of Nigeria and she was excellent here, too. Won countless headers and made some vital blocks.

Alex Greenwood 8

Continued her brilliant tournament with another good performance here. So composed on the ball and crucial in England playing out from the back.

Lucy Bronze 7

Helped Carter keep Caicedo quiet and was strong defensively. Got forward when she could too and had a hand in the Lionesses’ opener.

Georgia Stanway 7

Got the vital assist for England’s winning goal with a lovely pass to Russo. Had struggled in the first half at times but got better as the game went on.

Keira Walsh 6

It doesn’t feel like this 3-4-1-2 formation suits the Barcelona midfielder. Couldn’t get on the ball and dictate play like she usually does.

Rachel Daly 5

Missed a great chance to put England ahead in the first-half with a header at the back-post. Guilty of giving the ball away at times.

Ella Toone 4

Just could not get into the game and looks like a player short on confidence. Handed a big chance after being picked to start, but didn’t take it.

Alessia Russo 8 | Star player

Was under pressure coming into this game and answered her critics with the winning goal. Set up the first one too by chasing a lost cause.

Lauren Hemp 7

Looked much more like her usual self. Opened the scoring and played with boundless energy all game. Drove with the ball very well.

Substitutions

Chloe Kelly (Russo 84’) N/A

Beth England (Hemp 90+3’) N/A

Subs not used: Roebuck, Hampton, Charles, Morgan, Wubben-Moy, Zelem, Coombs, Nobbs, Robinson.