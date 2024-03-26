England player ratings vs Belgium: Kobbie Mainoo a natural in midfield as Ivan Toney presents Euro 2024 case

Kobbie Mainoo delivered on his full England debut (The FA via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time equaliser saw England snatch a deserved 2-2 draw from Tuesday night’s friendly against Belgium, after defensive mistakes threatened to condemn Gareth Southgate’s side to successive defeats.

A double from Youri Tielemans had the Red Devils in front at half-time, the Aston Villa midfielder striking either side of Ivan Toney’s penalty. However, Bellingham struck in the 95th minute to level the affair.

Despite some worrying defensive shows, there were plenty of positives for Southgate to take from what was the final match before he is due to name his squad for the summer’s European Championship.

Here’s how the Three Lions rated at Wembley...

Jordan Pickford 4

Dreadful error for Tielemans opener, for all such gaffes have been extremely rare in an England shirt. Fingers-crossed that is one out of the system before the summer.

Ezri Konsa 6

Started at right-back but interesting he was quickly moved inside after Stones injury, when Gomez might have slotted straight in. Despite playing a leaky defence, has probably enhanced his claims over the last week.

John Stones N/A

Loose touch almost cost England early on and seemed to hurt himself in the process. Hobbled off a few minutes later in what would be a big blow to Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal.

Lewis Dunk 3

Has had a horrendous week, with errors leading to goals in both friendlies. Surely played himself out of contention. Made small amends with important header leading up to Bellingham leveller.

Another error from England and Tielemans takes full advantage 🫣#ThreeLions | #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/jGZjemOeZx — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 26, 2024

Ben Chilwell 5

An improvement on his outing against Brazil but delivery in the final-third again lacked quality. Looks to be relying on Luke Shaw’s misfortune to make the plane.

Kobbie Mainoo 8

A first England start and looked such a natural. Slick on the ball and between the lines, combined nicely with both Rice and Bellingham. Has Southgate found his tournament midfield?

Declan Rice 6

Led the side for the first time on the occasion of his 50th cap. Used the ball well in unshowy display.

Jude Bellingham 7

At the centre of all England’s good play, but missed a sitter that would have put the hosts 2-1 up, then headed wide with another good chance after half-time. The kind of openings he has been burying all season for Real Madrid. Got there eventually with last-gasp leveller.

Jude Bellingham struck in the 95th minute for England (The FA via Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen 8

Gutted to see a first England goal ruled out for offside but this was a big step forward, carrying club form into an England shirt. Caused plenty of problems down the right, with running in behind providing a different threat when Toney dropped in.

Ivan Toney 7

A first England start and a first England goal. Will have gone to bed last night wishing for a chance from the penalty spot and got it. All-round play was excellent, too - looks the more suitable deputy to Harry Kane. Faded a little.

Phil Foden 6

A little lonely out on the left in the first-half as England’s best moves came down the right. Looked frustrated at being unable to influence the game, but much more involved after the break when coming inside and almost fired late leveller.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez (Stones 10’) 5

On early after Stones injury but struggled defensively against Doku. Better going forward and might have had at least one assist.

James Maddison (Mainoo 74’) 6

Given surprisingly little chance to impress across the two games but took this one in a bright cameo, capped with assist for Bellingham

Anthony Gordon (Bowen 80’) N/A

Ollie Watkins (Toney 80’) N/A

Did well to keep the ball alive in build-up to late leveller.

Unused: Trafford, Ramsdale, Branthwaite, Lewis, Henderson, Palmer, Gallagher, Rashford