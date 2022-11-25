England player ratings vs USA: Harry Kane off the pace and Raheem Sterling poses little threat

England player ratings vs USA: Pick your favourites from today's World Cup match - Nick Potts/PA

Following the feast, the famine. Just days after beating Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener in Qatar, England failed to score against an obdurate and well-organised USA side in Al Khor. But which, if any, of Gareth Southgate's player impressed, who who needs to do better before next week's showdown with Wales?

Jordan Pickford

The goalkeeper got stuck into his defenders after Weston McKennie almost opened the scoring for USA and was grateful to see a Christian Pulisic shot hit the bar. Made one good save from an in-swinging corner that could have easily caught him out. 7/10

Kieran Trippier

Trippier could not stop Pulisic firing a shot at goal that cannoned off the crossbar and was not able to get forwards as much as he might have liked because of the threat carried by the Chelsea winger. Gareth Southgate will inevitably face calls to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a go, but Trippier was once again reliable. 6/10

John Stones

Stones was among those relieved to see McKennie fire the ball over the bar after he had been picked out unmarked by Timothy Weah. Could have been more adventurous with his passing, as he too often looked to his side, but defended well as England were put under pressure by their opponents. 7/10

Harry Maguire

The defender won his 50th cap and heard his name chanted by England’s fans in Doha. Haji Wright got in front of him once, but otherwise Maguire headed, tackled and blocked everything he faced to frustrate the USA. 7/10

Luke Shaw

The left-back created a good chance for Saka at the end of the first half, but the Manchester United man struggled with the dual threat of Sergiño Dest and McKennie. He got more help after Southgate sent on Jack Grealish and moved Mason Mount out to the left to play in front of him. 6/10

Jude Bellingham

Quick to show his intent from the start by joining the attack to play in Bukayo Saka, who set up the early chance for Harry Kane. The teenager also showed his defensive instincts to make a brilliant interception to stop the ball reaching Yunus Musah. Replaced by Jordan Henderson with just over 20 minutes to go. 6/10

Declan Rice

The West Ham United captain was stifled slightly by USA’s decision to mark him with Weah and Wright giving midfielder Rice little time or space on the ball. The energy of McKennie and Musah also made life difficult for England’s midfielders. 6/10

Bukayo Saka

The hero of England’s opening-game win over Iran combined well with Bellingham to create an early Kane chance. He almost added to his two World Cup goals, but fired over the bar from a low Shaw cross and faded badly after the break before being substituted. 5/10

Mason Mount

Like most of England’s players, Mount did not hit the levels he achieved against Iran, but still forced Matt Turner to make a good save low down to his right. Could not quite control a lovely flick around the corner from Kane. Worried the life out of Walker Zimmerman every time he chased him down. 6/10

Raheem Sterling

The Chelsea star worried the USA defenders with his pace and trickery going forwards early on, but did not offer Shaw enough protection defensively as the USA appeared to target England’s left side. Provided little threat in the second half and was replaced by Grealish. 5/10

Harry Kane

England’s captain was deemed fit enough to start, but he looked slightly off the pace during the first half and saw an early chance deflected wide of the USA goal. Almost sent Mount through on goal and produced a very smart challenge on Pulisic, but missed a great late headed chance. 5/10

Substitutes

Jack Grealish 6 (on for Sterling, 69): Sent on to provide an attacking spark that England lacked so badly; Jordan Henderson 6 (on for Bellingham, 69): A surprise substitution, with England goalless and many supporters hoping for extra attacking impetus; Marcus Rashford 6 (on for Saka, 79): Scored moments after stepping off the bench and thrown on in search of a goal.