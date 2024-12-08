England player ratings: Harry Brook delivers again but Zak Crawley’s place under threat

Harry Brook scored an imperious first-innings hundred - AP/Kerry Marshall

England clinched a crushing 323-run victory on day three of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, sealing their first series win in the country since 2008. Harry Brook was named man of the match for his first innings 123, which he followed up with 55 in the second innings. Here is how Telegraph Sport rated the tourists.

Zak Crawley

Two jittery innings – both ended by Matt Henry, who has dismissed Crawley on every occasion this series. From the sixth ball of the Test, Crawley’s lofted six off Tim Southee made him only the second man to hit a six off an opening over. But he has only scored 26 runs this series, extending his abject record against New Zealand – an average of 10 from 10 Tests.

For all England’s faith, Crawley’s Test average is just 30.9 in 52 Tests. Jacob Bethell’s emergence also creates a scenario in which it is plausible that Crawley is left out, with Bethell shifting to open, and either Ollie Pope or Jamie Smith moving to No 3. 3/10

Ben Duckett

Breezy second innings 92 ensured that England’s 155-run first innings lead swiftly became an unassailable position. For all Duckett’s consistency, his conversion rate is a slight frustration: he has only converted one of his past seven half-centuries into hundreds. 7/10

Jacob Bethell

England’s new first-choice No 3? The ease with which Bethell has taken to Test cricket, after neither batting in the top three in County Championship cricket nor making a first-class hundred, makes it a very valid question. Three aspects of Bethell’s game stand out: his straight drive; his crisp pulling, reflecting his Bajan upbringing; and his serene temperament.

The final quality fleetingly deserted him in the 90s. But a maiden Test century will not, you suspect, take long. Bethell’s 96 was still the highest England Test score by a man so young since Denis Compton in 1939. 8/10

Joe Root

Cruised to a second innings century, sealed with a reverse scoop. Absurdly, it was his 36th Test hundred. Increasingly, it feels like Root the Test batsman has just one world left to conquer: Australia, where he has yet to make a century in 14 games. 8/10

Harry Brook

Another away Test, another hundred. Brook now has seven in 10 away Tests. He rated this century the most satisfying of his career yet. Unlike in the first Test, when he was dropped six times, Brook’s century was chanceless.

His 123 was the pivotal contribution of the entire Test: from 43-4 on the first morning, England threatened to be bowled out for 150, yet Brook scored at a strike rate of 107. His shot-making – above all three lofted sixes over extra cover – was outlandish. 9/10

Ollie Pope

Once again, Pope scored vital runs at No 6: his 66 came in the opening day stand of 174 with Harry Brook, which was the decisive partnership of the entire Test. Pope’s keeping was assured once again, fully justifying England’s decision to retain him ahead of Ollie Robinson. Could Pope keep the gloves when Jamie Smith returns, with Smith batting higher up the order? 7/10

Ben Stokes

Three wickets with a short-ball barrage sealed victory and provided some of England’s best news of the match: an attack with Stokes at his best is markedly better. After a difficult tour of Pakistan, Stokes has relished leading a vibrant new team in New Zealand, assisting his players with shrewd captaincy.

Gus Atkinson’s hat-trick was abetted by canny field placement, with final man Tim Southee braced for a short ball and then succumbing to a yorker. Stokes’s new role of No 7, from which he hit 49 not out in the second innings, might prove a good fit for the team, allowing either Ollie Pope or Jamie Smith to keep wicket and bat at six. 7/10

Chris Woakes

Immaculate new ball spell in the second innings, bowling into the breeze and nipping the ball both ways – including just enough to claim Kane Williamson’s edge – continued an encouraging tour. With match figures of 3-46, Woakes took his away average below 50, and strengthened his claim to return to the Antipodes next year. 7/10

Gus Atkinson

Just 10 Tests into his career, Atkinson now has a hat-trick to go with a five-wicket innings haul, 10-wicket match haul and a century. Absurd as it is to say in Wellington, Atkinson was not always at his best, with his speed down.

But in three balls at the end of New Zealand’s innings, Atkinson created more history, becoming only the 15th Englishman to take a Test hat-trick. Even so, Atkinson’s press conference afterwards retained his normal equanimity. 8/10

Brydon Carse

Six wickets in the Test took Carse’s haul on tour so far to 16. Once again, Carse complemented his pace – reaching 93mph – with great skill, nipping the ball both ways, and sheer zest for the fight. Four Tests into his career, Carse is already indispensable and looks to have an ideal repertoire for Australia. 8/10

Shoaib Bashir

In unhelpful conditions, with a particularly biting wind, Bashir was given an extended bowl on the third day. While Tom Blundell attacked him during his defiant hundred, Bashir eventually claimed his man, when Ben Duckett moved away from slip in anticipation of a scoop. Figures of 2-110 from 19 overs were dear by comparison to England’s seamers, but Bashir should be better for the experience. 5/10