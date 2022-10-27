New England Patriots at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Valuable position in the AFC East is on the line when Bill Belichick's New England Patriots (3-4) hit the road to take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (5-2).

Will the Jets' offense be able to cope without rookie running back Breece Hall, who will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a knee injury? Can the Patriots — led by quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe — do enough on the road to pick up a win? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 game:

Patriots at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

NEWS: New York Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL in win against Denver Broncos

HINDSIGHT: Did the rest of the NFL miss big on Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe?

NEW LIDS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets 22, Patriots 18

Losing Breece Hall is a massive blow to this offense. While James Robinson’s addition should help, this is more about the volatility the Patriots have on offense. I expect them to be better than whatever that was that we saw on Monday night. But until the Pats show consistency at quarterback, I’m staying away.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Safid Deen: Jets 23, Patriots 20

Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson has not been spectacular, but the Jets' defense has. I’ll take the Jets since the Patriots are reeling from their current QB situation with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.

Lance Pugmire: Patriots 21, Jets 10

The loss of Breece Hall dampens New York’s encouraging season while Bill Belichick aims again to surpass George Halas’ record win total against his East rival.

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the