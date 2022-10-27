New England Patriots at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Valuable position in the AFC East is on the line when Bill Belichick's New England Patriots (3-4) hit the road to take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (5-2).

Will the Jets' offense be able to cope without rookie running back Breece Hall, who will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a knee injury? Can the Patriots — led by quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe — do enough on the road to pick up a win? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 game:

Patriots at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (-2.5)

Moneyline: Patriots (-135); Jets (+110)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Patriots vs. Jets

NEWS: New York Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL in win against Denver Broncos

HINDSIGHT: Did the rest of the NFL miss big on Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe?

NEW LIDS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

NFL Week 8 odds, predictions and picks

Ravens vs. Buccaneers | Broncos vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Lions | Panthers vs. Falcons | Steelers vs. Eagles | Raiders vs. Saints | Bears vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Jets | Cardinals vs. Vikings | Titans vs. Texans | Commanders vs. Colts | Giants vs. Seahawks | 49ers vs. Rams | Packers vs. Bills | Bengals vs. Browns

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets 22, Patriots 18

Losing Breece Hall is a massive blow to this offense. While James Robinson’s addition should help, this is more about the volatility the Patriots have on offense. I expect them to be better than whatever that was that we saw on Monday night. But until the Pats show consistency at quarterback, I’m staying away.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Safid Deen: Jets 23, Patriots 20

Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson has not been spectacular, but the Jets' defense has. I’ll take the Jets since the Patriots are reeling from their current QB situation with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.

Story continues

Lance Pugmire: Patriots 21, Jets 10

The loss of Breece Hall dampens New York’s encouraging season while Bill Belichick aims again to surpass George Halas’ record win total against his East rival.

NFL WEEK 7 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Bengals offense returns to form; Packers more than receiver away

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Observations from Week 7 of 2022 NFL season: What's wrong with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and NFC?

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England Patriots at New York Jets: Game predictions, picks, odds