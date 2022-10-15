New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding

Dr. Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg are married, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The New England Patriots owner, 81, and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the knot during the event.

Citing sources, Page Six said that the couple shared a 10-minute video with guests, before NFL commentator Al Michaels introduced them to the crowd as husband and wife. It is unclear, however, when exactly Kraft and Blumberg officially said "I do" to one another.

A representative for the Hall des Lumières did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while a rep for Kraft did not provide comment.

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California

During Kraft and Blumberg's special evening, they were joined by a series of stars, including Tom Brady, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, among others, Page Six reported.

Brady, 45, seemingly attended the event solo amid marriage troubles with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Also in attendance were Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill, who all performed during the lavish event, the outlet added.

Mill, 35, shared a photo from the evening on Instagram, posing beside John, 75, and Sheeran, 31. "Sounds forever 💎💎💎 @teddysphotos @eltonjohn ☝🏾," he captioned his post.

Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg attend 'HOMECOMING WEEKEND' Hosted By The h.wood Group & REVOLVE, Presented By PLACES.CO and Flow.com, Produced By Uncommon Entertainment on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kraft and Blumberg reportedly began dating in 2019. In June of that year, they made their public debut as a couple at the French Open, and later appeared at several other events over the summer.

It is unknown how or when the couple first met, but they were first seen together in 2017 at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event, where Blumberg posed with one of Kraft's Super Bowl rings.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger later broke the pair's proposal news at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event in March 2022, telling the audience that Kraft and Blumberg had recently gotten engaged.

At the time, a representative for Kraft declined PEOPLE's request for further comment.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft until 2011, when she died of cancer at age 68.