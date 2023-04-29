New England Patriots draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots:

Round 1 (No. 17 overall, from Steelers) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: The 6-1, 197-pound All-Pac-12 performer had four INTs and seven passes defensed in 2022 and showcased his explosiveness at the combine, running a 4.38 40-yard dash, posting a 41½-inch vertical leap and broad jumping 11 feet, 1 inch. Given the value here and Gonzalez's ability to play man or zone, he's a good fit for a team that needs help at corner – especially at a time when New England will be in the unfamiliar position of facing a superior quarterback in all of its divisional games. Draft tracker

Round 2 (46) — Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech: The converted tight end had 7½ sacks and 14 TFLs in 2022 for the Yellow Jackets and is a hustler even at 6-5 and 285 pounds. He's also strong as an ox, evidenced by his 30 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press at the combine. He should add a nice dimension to a New England pass rush anchored by OLBs Matt Judon and Josh Uche. Draft tracker

Round 3 (76, from Panthers) — Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State: At 6-3, 217 pounds, he's good in coverage ... though will be interesting to see if New England makes him a safety. Draft tracker

Round 4 (107, from Rams) — Jake Andrews, C, Troy Draft tracker

Round 4 (112, from Jets) — Chad Ryland, K, Maryland Draft tracker

Round 4 (117) — Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan Draft tracker

