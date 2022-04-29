New England Patriots draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New England PatriotsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots:
Round 1 (No. 29 overall, from 49ers through Dolphins and Chiefs) - Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga: A highly competitive interior lineman who distinguished himself at the Senior Bowl, he probably takes over at right guard following the trade of Shaq Mason. Strange only allowed one sack over the past three seasons. Draft tracker
Round 2 (54)
Round 3 (85)
Round 3 (94, from Chiefs)
Round 4 (121, from Dolphins through Chiefs)
Round 4 (127)
Round 5 (158, from Dolphins)
Round 6 (183, from Patriots)
Round 6 (200)
Round 6 (210, from Rams)
Round 7 (245, from Cowboys through Texans)
New England Patriots' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 15 overall): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
2020 (No. 37 overall): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
2019 (No. 32 overall): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
2018 (No. 23 overall): Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia
2017 (No. 83 overall): Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New England