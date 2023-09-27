New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 game

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) seek to bounce back from a crushing upset in a cross-conference game hosting the New England Patriots (1-2).

Ezekiel Elliott returns home in his first game at AT&T Stadium not playing for the Cowboys. The star running back has 28 carries for 122 yards with the Patriots this season. Rhamondre Stevenson leads the team with 134 yards as Mac Jones continues to find his footing at quarterback.

Last week, the mighty Dallas defense was shocked by the lowly Arizona Cardinals in a road loss. The team was without star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. The Cowboys had 13 penalties for 107 yards and Dak Prescott had a costly interception toward the end of the game.

Bill Belichick is 5-1 against the Cowboys as head coach of New England. His lone loss came in their last matchup in 2021, a 35-29 overtime game.

Will the Cowboys be able to clean up and get back to their dominant ways? Or will Bill Belichick mastermind his way to victory?

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Cowboys vs. Patriots odds, moneyline, over/under

The Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Patriots, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Cowboys (-7)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-300); Patriots (+240)

Over/under: 43

Not interested in this game? Our guide to the NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

32 things we learned in NFL Week 3: Bewilderment abounds in Cowboys' loss, Chargers' win

NFL Week 4 odds, predictions and picks

Packers vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Falcons | Bills vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Vikings | Bears vs. Broncos | Browns vs. Ravens | Texans vs. Steelers | Colts vs. Rams | Saints vs. Buccaneers | Eagles vs. Commanders | Titans vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Raiders | Cowboys vs. Patriots | 49ers vs. Cardinals | Jets vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Seahawks

Story continues

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 19, Patriots 17

Dallas has struggled in the red zone, and is tied for 27th in efficiency (40%). If Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz are once again unable to suit up, I like the bend-but-don’t-break Patriot defense to pressure Dak Prescott through the middle of the offensive line. Still, I think the Cowboys take it on the moneyline.

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 26, Patriots 20

The Cowboys had a disappointing loss in Arizona in Week 3. The Cowboys defense took a step back without CB Trevon Diggs and their offense continues to struggle in the red zone. Bill Belichick will have the Patriots prepared and they will keep this game competitive, but Dallas bounces back at home this week.

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys 27, Patriots 17

Micah Parsons and this mighty Dallas defense had a hiccup on the road last week. They won't make the same mistakes twice in a row. The Patriots did their job against a less-than-impressive Jets team last week, but Bill Belichick doesn't have enough tools to prevent his second loss to the Cowboys.

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys 25, Patriots 20

After last week’s confusing loss to Arizona, it’s hard to trust Dallas in what should be easy wins. The Patriots offense hasn’t looked good through three weeks, so the Cowboys defense has a bounceback performance in a game that’ll be close.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Josh McDaniels dooms Raiders with inexcusable field-goal call

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys: Game predictions, picks, odds