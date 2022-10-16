New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots (2-3) are riding high after a shutout win while Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) are coming off a heartbreaking loss after a last-second missed field goal attempt.

The quarterback situation in New England remains uncertain for Week 6, but third-string rookie Bailey Zappe won his first start in Week 5 after throwing a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. Can the Patriots keep the magic going? Meanwhile, can Brissett and the Browns keep things held together while QB Deshaun Watson sits out due to his suspension? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Browns Week 6 game:

Patriots at Browns odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Browns 25, Patriots 20

I think the Pats might be getting a touch overvalued here after their blowout of the Lions. But this was a Detroit team that played as poorly as any team has this season. While Cleveland has been inconsistent, they struggle at stopping the run, ranking 22nd in the league; at home, Nick Chubb is about to go off.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 vs. the Chargers.
Safid Deen: Browns 27, Patriots 17

Jacoby Brissett had a bad interception in last week’s loss to the Chargers, but the Browns continue to play team ball in Deshaun Watson’s absence. The Patriots are pesky but don’t have Cleveland’s talent.

Lance Pugmire: Browns 28, Patriots 17

The fact that Bill Belichick can win a game with Bailey Zappe at quarterback reveals his genius. In this spot, he confronts a team desperate to find a winning formula after another victory eluded them. Expect the home team to prevail.

Jarrett Bell: Browns 21, Patriots 17

Nate Davis: Patriots 23, Browns 20

Tyler Dragon: Browns 27, Patriots 20

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Game predictions, picks, odds

