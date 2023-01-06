New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots (8-8) face a win-and-in situation when they travel to Buffalo for a battle against Josh Allen's Bills (12-4).

Even with a struggling offense, Patriots QB Mac Jones and Co. control their own destiny and can make the postseason with a Week 18 victory. But the Bills aren't likely to lay down against their longtime AFC East rivals. Which team comes out with a win in the regular-season finale? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Bills Week 18 game:

Patriots at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Patriots 17

This is a really complicated situation. Buffalo’s players will have heavy hearts but will also surely want to do right by their loved teammate. The Patriots need to secure a victory to fend off a potential Dolphins charge for the last wild-card spot in the AFC. Damar Hamlin, however, should continue to be the focus; perhaps the best way to do that would be to donate to Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser instead.

Safid Deen: Bills 31, Patriots 24

With heavy hearts for safety Damar Hamlin, the Bills will get back on track at home and take care of their AFC East rival New England this week. The loss will bounce the Patriots from the playoffs.

Richard Morin: Patriots 24, Bills 23

This is a challenging one to think about. Even assuming this game gets played, it's hard to think any significant amount of focus on actual football given Damar Hamlin's condition. It's an important game with ramifications for both the Patriots and Bills, but it's tough to see how this one will play out given so many factors.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Game predictions, picks, odds

