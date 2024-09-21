Brutal learning curve as ropey batting lets England down in second ODI

England were chasing 271 but were bowled out for 202 – having earlier slumped to 65-5 - Getty Images/Jason Cairnduff

It is proving to be a brutal learning curve against Australia for England’s new-look team. A second successive big defeat was done and dusted with nearly ten overs to spare and half of the Headingley crowd long gone as the game drifted to its inevitable end.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott timed his return to Headingley perfectly to be able to shake his head at some ropey England batting as Australia ran out winners by 68 runs.

Boycott, making his first trip since his cancer diagnosis, was a guest of honour on a day of returns at Headingley. Martyn Moxon, the former director of cricket, was also in the crowd, welcome again at a club he devoted most of his life to before the racism scandal tore his life and the place apart.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott watched England host Australia in his first outing since leaving hospital - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

England were even captained by a Yorkshireman, Harry Brook, while another local favourite, Adil Rashid, took his 200th ODI wicket, but the day belonged to world champions Australia, now 2-0 up and looking to claim the series at Durham on Tuesday.

Australia did not play a perfect game but had the experience to eke out runs when it mattered. England, by contrast, lacked that know-how. For the second match running their batting let them down as they struggled to strike the right tempo in 50-over cricket.

It is not a surprise. This is a very inexperienced team, missing their captain Jos Buttler. Phil Salt is the most capped player in the top five with just 21 games to his name but is finding it hard to make the step up from T20 to ODIs, which is far closer to Test cricket in its tempo than the thrash of 20 overs.

Brook is still feeling his way in this format, this series is his deputy Ben Duckett’s first crack at opening in 50-over cricket while Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell were debutants at Trent Bridge. Liam Livingstone has so far failed to transfer his T20 form and, like Will Jacks, lasted just one ball.

Given this is an England line-up that crumbled to a scratchy attack at Trent Bridge, a target of 270 against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood was always a tall order because it would take nous and patience than freewheeling boundary hitting.

Crucially, they play so little county 50-over cricket these days, that this England side is trying to learn the flow of the game against the best in the world. The outcome is not a surprise.

Once England were 65 for five in the powerplay it was game over. Smith and Bethell showed promise with an encouraging stand of 55 for the sixth wicket but England were never really in it once the Australians maximised the new ball; Starc and Hazlewood were rusty but able to conjure some magic to share five wickets.

Starc was wayward bowling three wides in an over, but he lured Jacks into fending outside off stump and cleaned up Brook with a trademark fast, inswinging yorker after setting him up with balls across him.

At the other end Hazlewood worked over Salt. He faced eight balls from Hazlewood, played and missed four of them, edged two with no control and nicked the other behind to the keeper.

Duckett had just taken 19 off Starc but instead of trying to see off Hazlewood, with England well ahead of the scoring rate, Salt took him on with an inevitable outcome.

Aaron Hardie was more than useful back-up, outfoxing Duckett with a subtle change of pace and clinging on to a caught and bowled to his left before having Livingstone lamely caught down the legside.

Bethell looks a classy cricketer in the making, playing some lovely strokes before misjudging a cut to Maxwell but it was Smith who oozed poise and played some terrific drives, plus one fizzing pull for six off Starc. He too fell to Hazlewood trying to up the tempo against one of the hardest bowlers in the world to take down.

Rashid’s 200th ODI wicket, only the third player to reach that mark for England, was a suitably big name, Glenn Maxwell, undone by a slider, and while it was a patchy team bowling performance, England did restrict Australia to a gettable score. Brydon Carse bowled with good pace and bounce to be on a hat-trick at one point while Matthew Potts was the pick of the seamers.

At 221 for nine, England had Australia for the taking but could not finish it off as Alex Carey turned the boos back on the crowd with a game-changing innings. Carey will always be known in England for his hand in the Jonny Bairstow stump-gate and like Smith he was jeered when he came out to bat but played beautifully in his first innings since March. He clobbered 74 off 67 balls, shepherding Hazlewood in a stand of 49 in which the No 11 scored four.

Carey was patient enough to pick off the bad balls and with the field spread chose his gap to nick a single off the penultimate ball of an over. It was an odd phase of play in a modern ODI but England just did not have the wherewithal to stop it, their captain struggling for an answer and the bowlers lacking the x-factor ball to end it all. It turned out to be crucial.

Australia won by 68 runs to take 2-0 lead in ODI series – as it happened

06:15 PM BST

Mitch Marsh’s reaction

These days 270 always feels a bit short. But we knew it was a new-ball wicket and we knew if we could make a few early breakthroughs we had a good chance. I thought 270 would be enough but you always want more. Credit to [Alex Carey[ and [Josh Hazlewood] for hanging round for a beautiful 4 not out! Aaron Hardie was really good with the ball. Playing against England in England is always tough so we’re really pleased all round.

06:13 PM BST

Harry Brook: The Powerplay killed us

We bowled really nicely. To restrict them to 270 on that pitch was a good job. We lost early wickets in the Powerplay and that killed us. We took the positive option but it just didn’t pay off. [On the last-wicket partnership] Situations like that are tough, when you have a set batter and a No11. I don’t think I could’ve done much different really. [On the batting] We’re a very young side. I think Rash is our highest ODI runscorer in this game! We’re an inexperienced side playing against the world champions so we need to be patient. It’s only two games in and we want to have a bit of fun as well. There are so many positives we can take from these two games. We’ve done everything that we said we’d do – we’ve tried to take it to their bowlers and also take wickets throughout. It just hasn’t gone our way.

06:11 PM BST

The player of the match is Alex Carey

It’s been a pretty quiet winter for me. [This was his first innings since March.] It’s been nice to spend some time with the family, earn some brownie points and freshen up. I love it here, it’s always a warm welcome. I think the guys kept their shoes on today. England bowled well up front and it was great that Josh Hazlewood could stay around. [Josh Inglis] is a great young player. I’ve sat on the bench for the last little period, so it’s nice to get back out there. Who knows how I’ll long it’ll last, but it’s been great fun.

06:04 PM BST

Australia win by 68 runs

Another thumping victory for Australia, whose quality and, crucially, experience is all a bit too much for England right now. England competed in patches, as at Trent Bridge, but they also had really bad spells that cost them.

Alex Carey dominated a crucial last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood, which took Australia from an under-par 221/9 to 270 all out. Then England lost five wickets in the Powerplay - some to poor shots, others to superb deliveries.

Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid provided occasional hope and at least made the defeat more respectable. But England were still well beaten.

Mitchell Starc appeals for the final wicket. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

06:01 PM BST

Wicket!

Stone c Smith b Starc 1 A peculiar end to the game. Stone ducks a bouncer but leaves his bat dangling; the ball hits it and loops to Smith at slip. Australia complete an emphatic 68-run victory. FOW: 202 all out.

05:58 PM BST

OVER 40: ENG 202/9 (Potts 7 Stone 1)

Rashid is the eighth player in this match to be dismissed for a score between 19 and 32, so perhaps this isn’t quite as true a pitch as we thought.

05:57 PM BST

Wicket!

Rashid LBW b Maxwell 24 Rashid brings up 200 for the second time today, but then he misses a lap sweep and is trapped LBW by Maxwell. He used a review, because England had one left; deep down he knew it was out. FOW: 201/9

05:53 PM BST

OVER 39: ENG 199/8 (Rashid 26 Potts 6)

There’s a weird feel to this passage of play. An Australian win feels inevitable, yet England’s lower order batsmen look fairly comfortable and the required rate is not prohibitive. England need 72 from 66 balls.

05:50 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 195/8 (Rashid 23 Potts 5)

If the game goes the distance Australia will have to find four more overs from their fifth bowler. I was going to say that might be England’s chance but a) Glenn Maxwell has been excellent today and b) no.

Zampa implores Joel Wilson to give Potts LBW when he flicks around the pad. It was a lone, impassioned appeal, and replays confirm it would have bounced over the top.

05:47 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 192/8 (Rashid 22 Potts 3)

Hardie has quietly had an excellent game, and it was his double strike that made Australia strong favourites. He almost has his third wicket when Potts is dropped by Hazlewood at mid-on. It was a tough chance, one-handed above his head with both feet off the floor, and he couldn’t hold on.

Matt Potts is dropped by Josh Hazlewood. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:44 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 189/8 (Rashid 21 Potts 1)

After surviving an LBW appeal - he was a long way down the pitch - Rashid hits Zampa for 10 in two balls. An efficient leg-glance was followed by a sweet, wristy chip back over the bowler’s head for six.

05:40 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 178/8 (Rashid 11 Potts 1)

Rashid survives an LBW review. He was beaten for pace by a good delivery from Starc, delivered from round the wicket, but it was bouncing over the top. Australia have lost their last review, and you know what that means on this ground.

The #Ashes returns to *Headingley tonight.



05:34 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 176/8 (Rashid 10 Potts 0)

England’s lower middle order have batted pretty well and aren’t to blame for this defeat. England lost it at the start of their innings and the end of Australia’s.

05:33 PM BST

Wicket!

Carse c Hardie b Zampa 26 Adam Zampa comes to the party. That was clever bowling; he sensed Carse wanted to go down the ground so tossed the ball slower and much wider. Carse couldn’t control the shot as a result and clubbed it miles in the air to long-off. FOW: 176/8

Adam Zampa is congratulated after dismissing Brydon Carse. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:29 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 171/7 (Carse 25 Rashid 7)

Hazlewood’s last two overs are being kept up Mitchell Marsh’s sleeve. Mitchell Starc comes on in his place and bowls a back-foot no-ball. Rashid scythes the next ball for two and then adds four leg-byes to the total to bring England’s target down into double figures. They need 97 from 102 balls.

05:25 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 166/7 (Carse 24 Rashid 7)

Maxwell returns and hurries through an over that costs only a couple.

05:20 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 164/7 (Carse 24 Rashid 5)

Adil Rashid has been pushed up the order, maybe to try to cause a bit of chaos with his unusual style. He gets off the mark by steering/edging his first ball for four.

05:19 PM BST

Wicket!

Smith c sub b Hazlewood 49 And it’s goodnight from England. Hazlewood’s return has had the desired effect, with Smith flicking uppishly to midwicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk, on as substitute, held on to end a good innings from Smith: 49 from 61 balls with six fours and two sixes. FOW: 159/7

HUGE wicket for Australia 🇦🇺



05:13 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 159/6 (Smith 49 Carse 24)

Aaron Hardie also returns, which means seam at both ends, and starts with four dot balls to Carse. One slight concern for England is that Smith is being starved of the strike: in his partnership he has faced only 13 out of 53 deliveries.

05:09 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 157/6 (Smith 48 Carse 23)

Smith has a moment of fortune, inside-edging Hazlewood past leg stump for four. England couldn’t do this, could they?

05:05 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 152/6 (Smith 44 Carse 22)

Mitch Marsh has a little gamble by swapping one occasional offspinner for another, Matthew Short replacing Maxwell. Carse charges his third ball and drives mightily down the ground for six, a shot played with a flamingo flourish in his follow-through.

He goes again next ball and has to kick the ball away when Short spears it down the leg side.

England need 119 from 132 balls. And Josh Hazlewood is about to return to the attack.

Brydon Carse smacks Matt Short for six. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

05:01 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 144/6 (Smith 44 Carse 15)

Three from Zampa’s over. He hasn’t yet threatened as much as he usually does; maybe it all feels a bit too easy with England in a heap before he came on to bowl.

04:59 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 141/6 (Smith 43 Carse 13)

Carse slashes Maxwell past backward point for four to move into double figures. He’s a really good lower-order batsman, albeit more so in red-ball cricket, and so far has given Smith good support.

04:53 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 136/6 (Smith 43 Carse 8)

Carse pumps Zampa over mid-on for four, a very decisive stroke. The next ball is quicker and leads to a big LBW appeal that is turned down on the field. Mitch Marsh goes for the review at the last second; I don’t think it turned enough.

Carse survives but it was closer than I realised: umpire’s call on the point of contact with the stumps.

England are halfway to their target at the halfway point; trouble is they’ve lose more than half their wickets.

04:50 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 129/6 (Smith 42 Carse 2)

Maxwell beats Carse with a delivery that explodes from outside off stump. “Oh my gosh!” says somebody on the field, presumably either Carse or the keeper Alex Carey. Funny old game: Maxwell gets nothing for a jaffa and a wicket for a piece of filth to Bethell.

Glenn Maxwell celebrates the wicket of Jacob Bethell. - DARREN STAPLES/AFP

04:49 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 128/6 (Smith 42 Carse 1)

While Jamie Smith is there, England still have an outside chance. He moves into the forties by He didn’t middle it but it easily cleared the man on the boundary.

04:45 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 120/6 (Smith 35 Carse 0)

Ugly and untimely as Bethell’s dismissal was, it’s all part of his education at his level. All things being equal he’ll play hundreds of games for England across all formats.

"Absolute classic commentators curse" 🎙️



04:43 PM BST

Wicket!

Bethell c Starc b Maxwell 25 A miserable end to a really promising innings. He tried to cut a short, wide delivery from Maxwell and somehow slashed it high in the air towards short third man. Starc, who at first looked surprised to be called upon, dived forward to take a good low catch. FOW: 120/6

Jacob Bethell walks off after falling to Glenn Maxwell for 25. - Danny Lawson/PA

04:42 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 120/5 (Smith 35 Bethell 25)

Having changed ends, Zampa starts with a full toss that Smith drives peacefully for four. That brings up a level-headed fifty partnership between two extremely good young batsmen.

Bethell continues to advance at Zampa, this time to drive a quick single to mid-off. Twenty-year-olds shouldn’t be this assured at anything, never mind batting against one of the of the world’s best spinners when your team are looking down the barrel of a 2-0 scoreline.

04:38 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 114/5 (Smith 30 Bethell 24)

On comes the occasional offspinner Glenn Maxwell, which probably means Zampa wants to change ends. Smith gets very lucky when an attempted whip to leg somehow lands between the men at cover and deep cover. Four singles from the over.

04:34 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 110/5 (Smith 28 Bethell 22)

An accurate over from Starc is played respectfully by Smith. One bit of encouragement for England is that Australia’s fifth bowler hasn’t yet been used, so if they can take the game deep there will be some theoretically easier bowling to face. I say ‘theoretically’ because of the unlikely wicket-taking exploits of Short, Labuschagne and Head in the last 10 days.

04:30 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 109/5 (Smith 28 Bethell 21)

And now for something completely different: a spin bowler, Adam Zampa to be more specific. Bethell advances confidently to drive the first ball to long on for a single; Smith tries to pull a long hop and ends up slamming it to long off for a single. No dramas.

England need- no, we’re not ready for that yet. If they get to 150-5 maybe.

04:27 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 106/5 (Smith 27 Bethell 19)

In the first ODI, Mitch Marsh bowled only spinners for the last 18 overs of the England innings. Today it’s been seam-only for the first 17, with Mitchell Starc returning to replace Hazlewood.

After Bethell does well to dig out a superb yorker, Smith pulls handsomely over square leg for six. Starc screws up his face as if to say, ‘Yep, fair play.’

04:22 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 98/5 (Smith 20 Bethell 18)

A quiet over from Hardie, who looks relatively innocuous but is doing a very good job: his figures are 5-2-17-2.

04:18 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 94/5 (Smith 17 Bethell 18)

Another terrific shot from Bethell, who pulls a perfectly good delivery from Hazlewood through midwicket for four. While England remain rank outsiders, this is a promising partnership. They probably need to add at least another 100 for England to have a realistic chance of victory.

04:09 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 88/5 (Smith 17 Bethell 12)

A maiden from Hardie to Smith, though that doesn’t tell the full story. Smith belted the final delivery towards midwicket, where the diving Short dropped an extremely difficult chance as he dived to his left.

04:04 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 88/5 (Smith 17 Bethell 12)

Hazlewood bowls a no-ball and then a wide, which means the free hit rolls over. After a second wide, Bethell crashes the free hit over mid-off for four. He is a player. And he will learn so much from facing a great like Hazlewood, whose responds to that boundary by beating the outside edge twice in three balls.

I forgot to say that Hazlewood has moved around the wicket in an attempt to cramp Bethell.

Jacob Bethell looks the part. - DARREN STAPLES/AFP

04:02 PM BST

Watch: Hardie’s superb catch sees off Duckett

What a catch from Aaron Hardie 🤩



03:58 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 81/5 (Smith 17 Bethell 8)

Smith clouts Hardie over mid-on for four, with a stiff-looking Starc unable to save the boundary.

Despite losing five wickets in the Powerplay - five! - England are scoring at almost seven an over. If in doubt, go harder lads!

03:54 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 75/5 (Smith 13 Bethell 8)

Jacob Bethell introduces himself to Josh Hazlewood, who has replaced Starc, with a very classy back cut for four. Hazlewood reminds Bethell he’s now at Big School with a growling leg-cutter that goes past the edge. And then Bethell shows Hazlewood he belongs in this company with an excellent swivel pull for four more.

Even at a time when English cricket is full of exciting youngsters, Bethell stands out because of his poise, technique and style.

03:48 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 65/5 (Smith 12 Bethell 0)

Jacob Bethell survives the hat-trick ball, so Hardie will have to settle for a double-wicket maiden.

03:46 PM BST

Wicket!

Livingstone c Carey b Hardie 0 Well this is going well. Liam Livingstone flicks Hardie down the leg side, where Carey plunges to his left to take an outstanding one-handed catch. Livingstone goes for a golden duck, same as Will Jacks earlier in the innings. FOW: 65/5

Aaron Hardie and Australia are on fire 🔥



03:44 PM BST

Wicket!

Duckett ct and b Hardie 32 A hammer blow to England. Duckett tries to pull a slower ball and toe-ends it back down the pitch, where Hardie sticks out a telescopic left arm to take a brilliant one-handed catch. Duckett has been caught and bowled again, and that’s not the only thing the two games are going to have in common. FOW: 65/4

Aaron Hardie takes an outstanding catch to dismiss Ben Duckett. - DARREN STAPLES/AFP

03:42 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 65/3 (Duckett 32 Smith 12)

It’s easy to forget that this is a big day in the life of Jamie Smith, his first innings against two of the bowlers he will probably face in next year’s Ashes. He hits Starc for successive boundaries, the first a beautiful straight drive and the second a drag past midwicket.

I don’t think run-rate is going to be an issue for England today; they need 206 more to win at around 5 an over.

03:36 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 55/3 (Duckett 31 Smith 4)

Aaron Hardie comes into the attack; he might be the bowler England decide to target. Mind you, Duckett targets everyone, so it’s no surprise to see him shovel Hardie’s first ball to the square-leg boundary.

Jamie Smith gets off the mark with a gorgeous shot, standing tall to drive wide of mid-off for four.

England’s batting faltered badly against the Aussie B attack at Trent Bridge, so it’s no surprise such an inexperienced line up is getting blown away by Starc and Hazlewood. We have to remember how green this England side is. Captain Harry Brook is playing only his 17th ODI, Duckett is opening for just the second time, Salt is in his 21st game and looks like a T20 player struggling to step up against decent bowling, while Jamie Smith is playing only his second game. Feels like England are not ready yet to move on from Joe Root.

03:32 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 46/3 (Duckett 26)

This is why Mitchell Starc is so dangerous. He started terribly, and now he has figures of 4-0-25-2. The way he set up Brook was textbook: four deliveries across him, then the fuller inducker.

Mitchell Starc smiles after getting rid of Harry Brook. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

03:31 PM BST

Wicket!

Brook LBW b Starc 4 England are in bother now. Starc has trapped the captain Harry Brook LBW with a superb delivery. It was almost yorker length and curved back to hit Brook in front of leg stump. He reviewed in the hope that it was missing leg stump; it wasn’t. FOW: 46/3

Mitchell Starc doing what Mitchell Starc does best 🤩



03:25 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 42/2 (Duckett 26 Brook 0)

If in doubt, go harder. Duckett ramps Hazlewood straight over the keeper’s head for a one-bounce four, then hammers the next ball over midwicket for six. That’s a stunning shot because the ball from Hazlewood was only slightly too full.

Hazlewood moves around the wicket, strays onto the pad and is put away through square leg for four more. That’s quite brilliant batting.

03:21 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 28/2 (Duckett 12 Brook 0)

A watchful Harry Brook plays out the rest of the over. He was England’s matchwinner in a Headingley runchase against Australia last summer; he’d love something similar today.

03:17 PM BST

Wicket!

Jacks c Short b Starc 0 Will Jacks has gone for a golden duck! Starc angled the ball across him, on a good length, and Jacks edged a hard-handed push towards Short at second slip. He took a terrific catch, swooping to his right to grab the ball two-handed. FOW: 28/2

Matthew Short makes no mistake this time 🔥



03:14 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 26/1 (Duckett 11 Jacks 0)

That was the last ball of the over. With the new ball doing a little bit, Hazlewood was simply too good for Salt.

What happened to seeing off a bowler? England are only chasing 271 and Starc’s radar is all over the place - this is his first game since the World T20 - so just be a bit more cautious against Hazlewood, who is bowling superbly. But Salt flashed hard at almost every ball in that over and it was inevitable he was going to edge one at some point.

03:13 PM BST

Wicket!

Salt c Carey b Hazlewood 12 Starc’s radar may be awry but Hazlewood is right on the money. He works Salt over emphatically - an edge for four, two plays and misses - before putting him out of his misery. Salt, trying to force through the covers, was undone by the extra bounce and edged through to Carey. Superb bowling. FOW: 26/1

Australia pick up their first wicket 🇦🇺



03:07 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 22/0 (Salt 8 Duckett 11)

Duckett scored very freely against Mitchell Starc in last summer’s Ashes, although he was also dismissed three times so this should be a good contest.

When Starc overpitches here, Duckett flicks him emphatically wide of midwicket for four. Starc is struggling with his line and bowls three wides in four balls. The only legitimate delivery in that little spell was an excellent outswinger that beat Duckett, so he remains a threat.

03:02 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 11/0 (Salt 8 Duckett 3)

Australia review for caught behind against Salt! He fiddled outside off at a back-of-a-length delivery, with the ball bouncing through to Carey. The bowler Hazlewood didn’t really appeal but a number of the fielders were convinced Salt had nicked it. They were wrong. There’s nothing on UltraEdge and Australia lose a review.

Salt is dropped next ball! He edged Hazlewood low to the left of second slip, where Short put down a pretty tough chance. For some reason Steve Smith isn’t in the slips; he may well have taken that.

Matt Short can’t hold on to a difficult chance offered by Phil Salt. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

02:55 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 8/0 (Salt 8 Duckett 0)

If in doubt, go harder. Phil Salt has got England off to a flyer by taking successive boundaries off Mitchell Starc. The first was a terrific cover drive, the second squirted between point and backward point. He timed that so well.

02:52 PM BST

The players are back on the field

And Mitchell Starc is about to bowl to Philip Salt.

02:35 PM BST

England will have to bat well to win

Decent score for Australia given the strength of their attack. It was not the greatest batting performance of all time with some pretty soft dismissals in the middle of the innings but a superb last-wicket stand marshalled by Alex Carey of 49 off 49 balls with Josh Hazlewood made it competitive taking Australia from 221-9 to 270. It was not exactly gripping to watch as Carey nicked singles off the penultimate ball of successive overs but he also played some superb strokes down the ground and pulled the quicks when they dropped short. Rashid’s 200th ODI wicket and Carse’s two in two were the highlight for England but they will have to bat well against Starc and Hazlewood with the new ball and Zampa later on. Feels like a day for Joe Root. Oh...he’s been dropped/rested.

Adil Rashid celebrates his 200th ODI wicket with Harry Brook. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

02:22 PM BST

Wicket!

Carey c Salt b Stone 74 Olly Stone ends an irksome last-wicket partnership. Carey, who had pulled successive boundaries earlier in the over, sliced another big shot straight to Salt running in from deep point. He played a cracking innings of 74 from 67 balls, adding 49 for the last wicket with Josh Hazlewood, but overall that was a really good effort in the field from England. FOW: 270 all out

02:19 PM BST

OVER 44: AUS 262/9 (Carey 66 Hazlewood 4)

Another spectacular shot from Carey, who flat-bats Matthew Potts’ first delivery over extra cover for six. That makes him the top scorer in the innings, and in fact he has doubled his score since the No11 Hazlewood came out to bat.

Six overs remaining.

Alex Carey lashes another boundary. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

02:15 PM BST

OVER 43: AUS 255/9 (Carey 59 Hazlewood 4)

Jacks off, Olly Stone on. Carey is beaten by a slower ball, then plays a stunning back-foot drive over long off for six. That evoked some of those memorable Freddie Flintoff bunts during the 2005 Ashes.

Australia’s last-wicket pair have added a very handy 34.

02:13 PM BST

Get out of the gym!

Good long chat just now with Sir Geoffrey Boycott. He is in rude health, recovering from his throat cancer operation and bout of pneumonia. He is a guest of Yorkshire today with wife Rachael and this is his first proper outing since leaving hospital in July. Plenty of Fred Trueman chat, and comparisons with the current era and why young fast bowlers are always injured. “They just don’t bowl enough,” was Sir G’s verdict. “Too much time in the gym. Fred never set foot in a gym.”

Geoffrey Boycott is at Headingley with his wife Rachael. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

02:10 PM BST

OVER 42: AUS 248/9 (Carey 52 Hazlewood 4)

Carse moves around the wicket to Carey, though it doesn’t make much difference. Carey against takes a single off the penultimate delivery to ensure he’ll have strike at the start of the next over.

At one stage Carse had grisly figures of 6-0-63-1, so he’ll be pretty pleased to finish with 10-0-75-3.

02:05 PM BST

OVER 41: AUS 246/9 (Carey 51 Hazlewood 4)

Harry Brook gambles by bringing back Will Jacks rather than one of his senior seamers. Carey thumps a sweet straight six to bring up a high-class fifty from only 46 balls and keeps the strike again. Australia are inching towards a competitive score.

02:02 PM BST

OVER 40: AUS 238/9 (Carey 44 Hazlewood 4)

Carey is beaten by a sharp bouncer from Carse, then takes a single off the penultimate delivery. Hazlewood decides to have a bit of fun himself, thumping a short ball over backward point for four to get off the mark.

Ten overs to go.

01:57 PM BST

OVER 39: AUS 232/9 (Carey 43 Hazlewood 0)

Carey blasts Rashid gunbarrel straight for four, then steers a lap past short fine leg for another boundary with the aid of a misfield. He lost his way last summer, after the Jonny Bairstow fallout, but he looks in terrific touch today.

Rashid ends a charming spell with figures of 10-0-42-2. The first of those wickets was his 200th in ODIs.

Alex Carey has batted classily for Australia. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

01:54 PM BST

OVER 38: AUS 223/9 (Carey 34 Hazlewood 0)

Carey turns down a single off the second ball of Carse’s over, then takes one off the fourth. Hazlewood does the necessary thereafter.

01:50 PM BST

OVER 37: AUS 222/9 (Carey 33 Hazlewood 0)

Josh Hazlewood survives the remainder of the over. There are still 78 balls left in the innings, so it’ll be interesting to see how Alex Carey plays this.

01:47 PM BST

Wicket!

Zampa c Stone b Rashid 3 Harry Brook takes the aggressive option by bringing Rashid back into the attack ahead of schedule. England want to wrap this innings up now so that they can get back to the hotel in time for Strictly. And for at least the third time today, the bowling changes pays off straight away when Zampa cuts straight to backward point. Excellent cricket from England. FOW: 221/9

01:44 PM BST

OVER 35: AUS 219/8 (Carey 32 Zampa 2)

Adam Zampa fences the hat-trick ball short of gully. Harry Brook deserves credit for the decisiveness of that bowling change, hooking Will Jacks after only one over. It was the right decision but it would have been easy for a young captain to just wait and see for a bit.

Aaron Hardie hooks Brydon Carse straight to midwicket. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

01:41 PM BST

Wicket!

Starc c Potts b Carse 0 Two in two balls! Mitchell Starc clips his first ball straight towards square leg, where a smiling Matt Potts takes his second catch of the over. A strong Durham is a strong England. Brydon Carse, whose first six overs were panelled for 63, is now on a hat-trick. FOW: 216/8

Two wickets in two balls for Brydon Carse 🔥



01:39 PM BST

Wicket!

Hardie c Potts b Carse 23 A bowling change brings an instant dividend for Harry Brook. Brydon Carse has struck with the first ball of a new spell, hurrying Hardie into a mishit hook stroke that looped gently to midwicket. England needed that; so did Carse. FOW: 216/7

England celebrate after Brydon Carse dismisses Aaron Hardie. - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

01:36 PM BST

OVER 35: AUS 216/6 (Carey 31 Hardie 23)

Hardie slashes Livingstone between short third and backward point for four. At first I thought he was a bit lucky but replays showed it was a really skilful stroke. As is Carey’s beautifully placed thump past mid-off to bring up a fine fifty partnership from only 44 balls.

England need to do something; since the double bowling change they’ve conceded 34 from three overs.

01:33 PM BST

OVER 34: AUS 205/6 (Carey 25 Hardie 18)

Will Jacks is on for Rashid, whose last two overs are being saved. After starting with three dot balls to Carey, Jacks bowls a leg-side wide that bounces past Smith for four. That does look like a bit of a blind spot for Smith, who concedes quite a few wides down the leg side.

Carey chips Jacks confidently over midwicket for four to bring up the 200. He’s playing the spinners really well, so it might be time for England to give Stone or Potts a quick burst.

01:28 PM BST

OVER 33: AUS 194/6 (Carey 20 Hardie 17)

Liam Livingstone replaces Jacob Bethell, who bowled a valuable spell of 5-0-33-2. He was expensive the other night, though that was mainly because of Head and Labuschagne, and he has a heavily strapped right knee.

Carey lands a pre-emptive strike by reverse-sweeping for four, and Hardie completes a really good over for Australia with a reverse drag past short third man for four more.

01:21 PM BST

OVER 32: AUS 182/6 (Carey 13 Hardie 12)

Rashid has only three overs remaining, two after this, and Australia look content to see him off and take their chances elsewhere. Just one from the over.

Rashid has bowled really nicely today and has good figures of 8-0-30-1.

01:18 PM BST

OVER 31: AUS 181/6 (Carey 13 Hardie 11)

Bethell doesn’t turn the ball much but even he is getting the odd delivery to bite. It’s hard to know what a par score would be; perhaps around 270-280.

Carey rocks back to thump Bethell through extra cover for four, with Salt misfielding on the boundary. Every run matters.

Phil Salt can’t save a boundary. - Alex Dodd /CameraSport

01:15 PM BST

OVER 30: AUS 173/6 (Carey 7 Hardie 9)

Rashid is going through his repertoire, mixing up his flight, pace, line and spin. Hardie defends one extremely slow delivery, then works the googly for a couple. Three singles before that make it a decent over for Australia.

01:11 PM BST

OVER 29: AUS 168/6 (Carey 5 Hardie 6)

The No8 Aaron Hardie, who bats in the top order domestically, cuts Bethell nicely for four. There are still loads of overs remaining, 21 to be precise, so Australia just need to bat time for a bit.

01:08 PM BST

OVER 28: AUS 162/6 (Carey 4 Hardie 1)

Hardie survives a really big LBW shout first ball. It was legsidish and may have bounced over, so England don’t risk a review.

Only Darren Gough (234) and Jimmy Anderson (269) have taken more ODI wickets for England than Rashid. And only two spinners have reached 200 ODI wickets in fewer games: Saqlain Mushtaq and Shane Warne.

Adil Rashid celebrates his 200th ODI wicket with the England captain Harry Brook - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:05 PM BST

Wicket!

Maxwell c Bethell b Rashid 7 Six and out for Glenn Maxwell, who has slog-swept Rashid straight to deep midwicket. Not the most sensible shot in the circumstances, but I guess that’s the way he plays. And taking key wickets is certainly the way Adil Rashid rolls: that’s his 200th in one-day internationals. FOW: 161/6

01:02 PM BST

OVER 27: AUS 161/5 (Carey 4 Maxwell 7)

Glenn Maxwell strolls to the middle and smears his first ball over long on for six! I mean, why not? Bethell smiles at the absurdity of it all.

12:59 PM BST

Wicket!

Marsh LBW b Bethell 60 Jacob Bethell strikes again! Marsh tried to sweep, missed and was hit on the back thigh in front off stump. He discussed a review before deciding against it, a selfless act but also a sensible one. He was plumb. Still, Marsh played well to make 60 from 59 balls. FOW: 151/5

Jacob Bethell appeals successfully for the wicket of Mitch Marsh. - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

12:56 PM BST

OVER 26: AUS 150/4 (Marsh 60 Carey 3)

Rashid changes ends to replace the expensive Carse. Another canny over: three singles and a wide from it. England know one more wicket would put them well on top.

12:52 PM BST

OVER 25: AUS 146/4 (Marsh 59 Carey 1)

The left-handed Alex Carey comes in ahead of Glenn Maxwell.

Jacob Bethell celebrates after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. - Darren Staples/AFP

12:51 PM BST

Wicket!

Labuschagne c Livingstone b Bethell This is a real bonus for England. Labuschagne slugs Bethell straight to mid-on, where Livingstone - apparently back on the field - takes a comfortable two-handed catch above his head. Maybe the ball stopped in the pitch because Labuschagne didn’t time it at all. FOW: 145/4

Marnus Labuschagne can't believe it 😳



12:47 PM BST

OVER 24: AUS 143/3 (Marsh 58 Labuschagne 18)

Yeeha! Marsh pulls Carse spectacularly over midwicket for six to reach a fine 47-ball fifty, full handsome drives and pulls. Carse is having a really difficult day. His second no-ball of the day is punished when Marsh smears six more over midwicket.

Carse has figures of 6-0-63-1, which is a problem for Harry Brook. He only has four senior bowlers plus Livingstone (who is off the field), Bethell and Jacks.

12:41 PM BST

OVER 23: AUS 128/3 (Marsh 45 Labuschagne 17)

Liam Livingstone is off the field so Jacob Bethell is coming on for a bowl. Marsh is cramped by a few deliveries but then gets down on one knee to sweep firmly for four. A pretty good over, five from it.

12:39 PM BST

OVER 22: AUS 123/3 (Marsh 40 Labuschagne 17)

Brook continues to rotate his three seamers, bringing Carse back to replace Stone. Marsh gets lucky when he inside-edges a drive just past leg stump for a single, but a promising over ends badly for England when Labuschagne drives the last ball wide of extra cover for four. Lovely shot.

Carse’s figures aren’t too pretty: 5-0-48-1.

12:34 PM BST

OVER 21: AUS 115/3 (Marsh 39 Labuschagne 10)

Marsh plays his first aggressive stroke off Rashid, getting down quickly to sweep a low full toss for four. The usual singles make it Australia’s best over since they took Carse for 20.

12:31 PM BST

OVER 20: AUS 106/3 (Marsh 32 Labuschagne 9)

Stone continues to squeeze Australia. His line has been really good today, very tight to off stump, and he concedes only a single from his seventh over.

12:28 PM BST

OVER 19: AUS 106/3 (Marsh 31 Labuschagne 9)

Rashid is bowling nicely, teasing the two right-handers on and around off stump. Labuschagne goes back when he should be forward and is almost trapped LBW; in the end he had time to play an awkward defensive stroke.

Since the wicket of Smith, Australia have scored 17 in five overs.

12:25 PM BST

OVER 17: AUS 103/3 (Marsh 29 Labuschagne 8)

Stone on for Potts, whose second spell was a gem: 3-0-7-1. It’s another pretty quiet over, with no boundaries and not a great amount of intent from Australia.

12:24 PM BST

Sir Geoffrey returns to Headingley

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is at Headingley today for the first time since his cancer operation in July. - Gareth Copley/ECB

12:20 PM BST

OVER 17: AUS 99/3 (Marsh 28 Labuschagne 5)

Labuschagne is beaten by a third jaffa inside two overs from Rashid. It don’t think anyone expected the pitch to turn this much, but both teams have multiple spin options so they won’t complain.

12:18 PM BST

OVER 16: AUS 97/3 (Marsh 27 Labuschagne 2)

A quiet over from Potts, two from it.

12:13 PM BST

OVER 15: AUS 93/3 (Marsh 26 Labuschagne 1)

It’s time for Adil Rashid, and he immediately finds some extravagant turn to beat Labuschagne with successive deliveries. Blimey.

Later in the over Marsh drags an unconvincing sweep just past leg stump for a couple. Rashid looks menacing.

12:05 PM BST

OVER 14: AUS 89/3 (Marsh 24)

This Australian top four is so strong and the margin of error is small at Headingley. Anything slightly short or wide is hammered, and England have lacked discipline. Carse is going at ten an over, Potts has been the best. Some agricultural shots from Head but Mitchell Marsh has timed the ball superbly, although he has been fed some rubbish to quote Sir G, who is here today by the way. It is his first outing since his cancer op.

This is how it feels to dismiss Steve Smith. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

12:04 PM BST

Wicket!

Smith b Potts 4 Matthew Potts has knocked Steve Smith over with a beauty! It was full enough to invite the drive and moved back sharply to peg back the off stump. Immaculate seam bowling. FOW: 89/3

What a delivery from Matthew Potts 👏



Steve Smith is dismissed for four 😬 pic.twitter.com/24zPgyc6cV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 21, 2024

12:02 PM BST

OVER 13: AUS 84/2 (Marsh 19 Smith 4)

Brydon Carse’s fourth over is a nightmare that disappears for 20.

It started when Marsh swivel-pulled him beautifully over square leg and out of the ground. The umpires picked a replacement ball, with which Carse then bowled a no-ball. Marsh scrunched the free hit down the ground for four, then drove handsomely to the right of the umpire for another. Smith completed the over with another straight-driven four to get off the mark.

11:56 AM BST

OVER 12: AUS 64/2 (Marsh 4 Smith 0)

Steve Smith offers no stroke to his first ball, a huge nipbacker that only just misses the stumps. It was probably a safe leave on length.

Potts has to settle for a wicket maiden instead of a double.

11:53 AM BST

Wicket!

Short c Smith b Potts 29 No spin yet. Harry Brook brings back Potts to replace Stone, whose good first spell deserved better than figures of 5-0-26-0.

The change works straight away. Short fiddles a bit lazily outside off stump and is well caught by Jamie Smith diving to his right. FOW: 64/2

England have their second wicket 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



11:51 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 64/1 (Short 29 Marsh 4)

Marsh gets off the mark with a typical stroke, drilling Carse down the ground for four. Jeez he plays some handsome strokes. He tries again later in the over and is beaten by a bit of late movement.

11:44 AM BST

Watch: Carse dismisses dangerous Head

HUGE wicket for England 🤩



11:44 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 59/1 (Short 28 Marsh 0)

Maybe a fifth over was one too many for Stone. Short ends the Powerplay with a flourish, cutting, pulling and driving successive boundaries; all three were lovely shots.

The England captain Harry Brook loses his cap in the field. - Alex Dodd /CameraSport

11:41 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 46/1 (Short 15 Marsh 0)

The new batsman is the captain Mitch Marsh, who made a stunning hundred on this ground during last year’s Ashes.

11:40 AM BST

Wicket!

Head c Stone b Carse 29 Brydon Carse takes the big wicket! Head flick-pulls Carse straight down the throat of deep backwards square, where Olly Stone takes a comfortable catch. Head goes 29 from 27 balls. FOW: 46/1

Brydon Carse in action. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

11:36 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 41/0 (Short 10 Head 29)

Every time England overpitch, Head punishes them. Stone is only slightly too full but that allows Head to swing him over midwicket for four more. That aside it was another good over from Stone.

11:32 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 36/0 (Short 9 Head 25)

Brydon Carse, on for Potts, starts with a meek short ball that is dragged into the leg side for four by Head. He scored freely against Carse in the first ODI and he’s at it again here. When Carse overpitches, Head chips him wristily over midwicket for six. That’s a spectacular shot.

Play the Jaws music: Head has scored 20 from his last 10 balls.

11:27 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 26/0 (Short 9 Head 15)

Short pulls Stone for six, a beautifully timed short-arm jab, then pads up to a big inducker. A huge LBW appeal is turned down, and though Harry Brook signals that it might be high, his team-mates persuade him to review the decision. He should’ve trusted his instinct: it was bouncing over the top so England lose a review.

There’s some nice bounce in this pitch, as shown again when Short tries to force Stone off the back foot and is beaten. Stone has bowled a very good first spell: 3-0-8-0.

England captain Harry Brook. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

11:23 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 20/0 (Short 3 Head 15)

Head looks frustrated by his ability to time the ball, and in some cases even hit it. After playing and missing again, he swings an overpitched delivery from Potts straight back over his head for six. That’ll help, as will the boundary he slices over slip when trying to smear Potts to leg.

Head had 5 from 12 balls a moment ago; now he’s now 15 from 16.

Travis Head drives Matt Potts for six. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

11:18 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 10/0 (Short 3 Head 5)

Short tries to cut Stone and is beaten; then he takes one off middle stump at the last second. Apart from a wicket, ideally that of Head, England couldn’t really have started much better. Stone has conceded only two runs from his two overs.

11:14 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 8/0 (Short 3 Head 4)

England have started very well, with excellent control of line. Short offers no stroke to an inducker from Potts that bounces over the stumps, then gets a thick edge through the vacant gully region. Another fine over ends with Head being hit on the pad by an inswinger.

Travis Head tries to hit out. - Danny Lawson/PA

11:10 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 7/0 (Short 2 Head 4)

Olly Stone, playing his first ODI on home soil and his ninth overall, starts with a beauty that Short edges fractionally short of first slip. It sets the tone for an excellent first over, with a really tight line to Head when he comes on strike. Head flails and misses at another terrific delivery that only just misses the off stump. Very good.

11:06 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 6/0 (Short 1 Head 4)

Potts produces a good delivery to beat Short, who then gets off the mark with a single. Travis Head clips his first ball sweetly through midwicket for four. England don’t want to give Head any room whatsoever outside off stump; it’s a good plan but comes with the risk of straying onto his pads.

Travis Head watches on as Matt Potts bowls to Matthew Short. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

11:01 AM BST

Short moves up to open for Australia

In the absence of Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts will have first crack with the ball. Australia are opening with Matthew Short, which means the captain Mitch Marsh will drop to No3.

England Duckett, Salt, Jacks, Brook (c), Smith (wk), Livingstone, Bethell, Carse, Stone, Potts, Rashid

Australia Short, Head, Marsh (c), Smith, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Carey (wk), Hardie, Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa.

11:00 AM BST

Brook was naive, not arrogant

Big day for Harry Brook captaining England at Headingley. I felt for Brook yesterday. He copped a bit of flak online for his comments after the Trent Bridge defeat when he said “If you get caught somewhere on the boundary or in the field then who cares?” It was interpreted by some as arrogance and England not caring about losing. I think it was naivety, a young man not streetwise yet in how the media works. He was putting across in the public domain the internal messaging to the players. Clearly they are told not to worry about dismissals otherwise they would be too nervous about taking risks, which is a bad thing in white ball cricket. But the external messaging should be different, more nuanced. Brendon McCullum and Rob Key will have been banging their heads against the wall because they have told the players to keep that kind of comment internal, after having their fingers burnt lasts summer in the Ashes when similar things were said. Brook is not arrogant, he is a smart lad and will learn to play the game.

10:55 AM BST

Task No1 for England: cut off the Head

The overhead conditions should help the new ball to swing. England will hope so because they have to find a way to dismiss Travis Head early on. He smashed 154 not out on Wednesday, and his record since returning to the ODI side in 2022 is just remarkable: 1278 runs at 63.90 with a strike rate of 121.

"Long may his form continue" 🤩



10:39 AM BST

Team news

Olly Stone replaces Jofra Archer; that’s England’s only change from the first ODI.

Australia bring back the big guns - Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - in place of Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and Cameron Green.

England Duckett, Salt, Jacks, Brook (c), Smith (wk), Livingstone, Bethell, Carse, Stone, Potts, Rashid

Australia Head, Marsh (c), Smith, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Carey (wk), Short, Hardie, Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa.

"Long may his form continue" 🤩



10:34 AM BST

England win the toss and bowl

Harry Brook admitted he got it wrong by batting first at Trent Bridge, where it got easier under the lights, so no surprise to see England chase today even in a day game.

It’s a bit cloudy overhead and Mitch Marsh said he would have bowled first as well.

England win the toss and will bowl first in the second ODI against Australia 👀



10:21 AM BST

Free cricket newsletter

Analysis of the big matches, interviews with the top players and reports on the most important issues – sign up for the best of Telegraph Cricket, in your inbox every Wednesday.

Sign up here

10:02 AM BST

Heard the one about the 16-year-old who bowls at 87mph?

Surrey opener Rory Burns had a highly respectable 32-Test career for England and yet James Minto, in his opening spell, left-arm over the wicket, flung down a bouncer that startled Burns as much as any ball in his Test career. He had to bring up both gloves in front of his face to fend it away.

Read more...

09:55 AM BST

Good morning

Stuart Broad must be a dreadful poker player. His face is too expressive, too flexible, too honest. You could probably make an XI of Broad’s memorable facial expressions, with the #Broadface of 2015 the most famous. On Wednesday night, in his new role as Sky Sports pundit, Broad was asked about England’s chances against a full-strength Australia, given they had just been hammered by a weakened team that was also reduced to 10 men during the match.

Even before he said a word, Broad gave a comprehensive answer by wincing theatrically as he considered England’s prospects. This five-match series certainly has the potential to go seriously wrong, but there is also a good argument that England’s struggles at Trent Bridge were down to an awkward pitch, and making the wrong decision at the toss, than any inherent inability to cope at this level.

There is one other problem. “Most of us don’t play a lot of 50-over cricket now,” says Ben Duckett, whose last 50-over game for his county Nottinghamshire was in 2019. “It’s only when you are playing for England. But I think that’s something that you’ve almost got to pick up straight away.”

Duckett still made a very good 95 before succumbing tamely to Marnus Labuschagne. “It didn’t feel fluent for the whole innings, but in a five-match series against Australia, you’ve got one day to kind of figure that out and move into the series now.”

There are likely to be changes on both sides. Jofra Archer will presumably spend the day in the Workload Management Suite, while Australia hope to bring back some or all of the players who missed the first ODI through illness: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

The match starts at 11am, with the toss around 10.30am.