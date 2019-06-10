England off to a flier, 'Bailgate' at the World Cup and stroppy Vettel - Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer
Welcome to The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five major sporting talking points.
Today we start with England’s Lionesses who opened their World Cup campaign with a win over Scotland.
Rafael Nadal continued to make history in Paris winning an unbelievable 12th French Open title.
At the cricket World Cup, problems with the bails mean batsmen are staying in despite the ball hitting the stumps.
England’s fans were unimpressed with VAR at the Nations League.
And Sabastian Vettel made his feeling extremely clear after a time penalty cost him a Canadian Grand Prix victory.
