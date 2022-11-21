England will not wear OneLove rainbow armband against Iran after Fifa sanction threat

England will no longer wear the OneLove rainbow armband (PA)

England have confirmed they will not wear the OneLove armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community in their World Cup opener against Iran after Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane was due to wear the rainbow armband in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised but the Football Association confirmed in a statement that they had backed down with Kane potentially set to be booked before the game even got underway.

In a joint statement, the FAs of England, Wales Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland - who had all been due to wear the armbands - said: “FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

“We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

“We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways.”

