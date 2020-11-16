England will not tour Pakistan in January, but short T20 visit in late 2021 expected

England will not be heading to Pakistan for a white-ball tour in January but are expected to tour the country for the first time in 16 years later in 2021.

England have not visited Pakistan since 2005 due to security concerns, with the teams meeting in the UAE instead. According to the International Cricket Council’s Future Tours Programme, England are not set to visit Pakistan until late 2022 for three Test matches.

But following Pakistan’s decision to tour England this summer for three Tests and three T20s played in biosecure bubbles due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board invited England to make a flying visit to Pakistan. The proposal was for three T20 internationals in Karachi in well under a week.

The Chief Executive of the PCB, Wasim Khan (who was also the first British-Asian to play professional cricket in England), admitted to being “quietly confident” that the tour would go ahead.

There was genuine willing at the ECB to take up the invitation, in part as a gesture of thanks for Pakistan’s contribution to keeping their losses to around £100m this summer (as opposed to their £380m worst case scenario).

But numerous complications, particularly around cost and player availability, left the tour dead in the water, Standard Sport understands.

England’s Test squad are due to be in Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship fixtures in January (delayed from March) and an enlarged squad will be required due to Covid-19 protocols.

With other players also on lucrative deals in Australia’s Big Bash – and travelling to and from Australia not as simple as it once was – England faced sending a “C-team” to Pakistan.

This was not preferable for either board, as it made the potential outlay (which would be extreme due to the security and biosecurity implications) for the PCB less worthwhile, would have provided a diminished broadcast product, and would not have provided a spectacle befitting England’s first visit after such a long absence.

Instead, England look likely to visit Pakistan for a similar short T20 tour before the T20 World Cup, which is set to be hosted by India (either at home or in the UAE) in late 2021. While dates are not yet confirmed, it is likely to take place in October, meaning England could start an epic winter – that also includes an Ashes tour – in Pakistan almost as soon as the domestic season ends in September.

The England side on show, using it as a warm-up for the tournament, would be far stronger.

International teams now play in Pakistan increasingly regularly, with Sri Lanka returning last year, a decade after their team bus was attacked in Lahore.

A number of English players have gone to Pakistan to play in the Pakistan Super League, with Samit Patel and Alex Hales set to play in tomorrow’s final in Karachi.

