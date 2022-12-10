England name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against France

Gareth Southgate named an unchanged England team for the World Cup quarter-final with France football.

The England boss sticks with the 4-3-3 shape that has got his team this far with Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden again getting the nod as they did for the last-16 win over Senegal.

Kyle Walker, who is set to match up against danger man Kylian Mbappe, and Luke Shaw start in the full-back positions with Harry Maguire and John Stones again paired in the centre of defence.

Henderson lines up as part of a three-man midfield alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Saka and Foden are preferred on the flanks either side of captain Harry Kane.

Marcus Rashford, a scorer of three goals at the tournament already, is left in reserve on the bench.

Defending champions France also name an unchanged side from the one that advanced past Poland last time out.

England vs France confirmed teams

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

France: Lloris (c), Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud