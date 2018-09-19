England name uncapped paceman Olly Stone in squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

England have selected uncapped fast bowler Olly Stone in their squad to play the ODI series in Sri Lanka next month.

The Warwickshire seamer is regarded as one of the quickest young bowlers on the county circuit, capable of hitting north of 90mph. Stone took 11 wickets against Durham in front of England selectors at Edgbaston a fortnight ago to help seal his inclusion in the England touring party.

He'll be joined by both Curran brothers, Tom and Sam, who have impressed for England in all forms this summer. Liam Plunkett is included but will miss the first three ODIs due to his wedding. Liam Dawson of Hampshire is the only other player without an England white-ball contract to be included in the 16-man squad for the series that begins in Dambulla on October 10th.

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey was not considered for selection due to a back injury. The squad departs for Colombo on Sunday September 30.

England ODI squad versus Sri Lanka

Eoin Morgan (Captain, Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

ODI Fixtures:

One-Day Warm-Up, SLC XI v England, Friday October 5, P Sara, Colombo (9.45am IST)

One-Day Warm-Up, SLC XI v England, Saturday October 6, P Sara, Colombo (9.45am IST)

1st ODI (D/N) Sri Lanka v England, Wednesday October 10, RDICS, Dambulla (2.30pm IST)

2nd ODI, Sri Lanka v England, Saturday October 13, RDICS, Dambulla (9.45am IST)

3rdd ODI (D/N), Sri Lanka v England, Wednesday October 17, PKICS, Kandy (2.30pm IST)

4th ODI, Sri Lanka v England, Saturday October 20, PKICS, Kandy (9.45am IST)

5th ODI (D/N), Sri Lanka v England, Tuesday October 23, RPICS, Colombo (2.30pm IST)

Story Continues

England will then play three Tests against Sri Lanka at Galle, Kandy and Colombo with the squad announced this Friday.