England must select Mark Wood for second Ashes Test

For England, perhaps it is time to revisit Jack Leach’s words to Ben Stokes at Edgbaston a year ago, after the side had chased down 378 to win: “There will be teams that are better than us, but no one will be braver than us.” In the last throes of the magnificent first Test, Australia were – just about – better, but it was only England’s bravery that ensured there was a positive result.

The differing approaches of the two sides are encapsulated in how it took Australia just 144.2 overs to get 18 wickets, England 208.4 overs. Yet while these numbers are a testament to England’s gallivanting approach, they also conceal worries about the bowling attack’s threat on flat wickets.

England showed wonderful ingenuity and great skill to seem an inch ahead for the bulk of the match. Had some agonising near-misses – six dropped catches, one missed stumping, one wicket off a no-ball – had different results, England would surely not merely have won, but done so by a reasonable margin. And yet, in the last throes of the Test, at times England’s attack resembled what it is: four right-arm seamers operating a tick over 80mph, supported by two orthodox off spinners.

The short-ball ploy brought England considerable success at Edgbaston. While this was a testament to the adaptability of Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson, it also invited the question of what Mark Wood might have achieved.

Wood is comfortably England’s fastest available bowler. He also enjoyed a terrific Ashes series Down Under in 2021-22, taking 17 wickets. Wood consistently troubled Australia’s leading batsmen, removing Marnus Labuschagne three times at an average of 12, and Steve Smith and Travis Head twice apiece.

And yet, as they reflect on this defeat, it is Wood’s prowess against the lower order that England particularly missed. Since Ben Stokes took over as captain, England have favoured bowling short to the lower order, and followed the same strategy in the dying embers of the final day in Edgbaston.

But, with his capacity to clear 90mph consistently, Wood offers an altogether great level of threat to the tail. He showed as much in 2021-22: He dismissed Pat Cummins twice for 15 runs, and Scott Boland – so obdurate as nightwatchman – twice without conceding a run. Selecting Wood would give England a more varied attack, and one better-equipped to ending Australia’s lower order resistance – which will be enhanced when Mitchell Starc returns to the side – swiftly.

Anderson was England's least-incisive quick bowler

The question is who Wood should replace. As bowlers are assessed over the coming days there might well be a natural answer, if one of the seam trio at Edgbaston are not fully fit when the Ashes contest resumes at Lord’s.

But if all seamers are fully fit, James Anderson was England’s least-incisive quick bowler at Edgbaston. By his extraordinary standards, Anderson was not at his best in the opening Ashes skirmish of 2023. He claimed only one wicket in the match. While drifting onto the stumps far more than normal to attack the pads, Anderson generated little lateral movement. At Edgbaston he generated less seam movement than over the course of any previous home Test summer, and the second least swing to boot.

Moeen Ali’s Test return went largely as could have been expected. There were enough terrific balls to suggest that he is England’s best option as a spinner in Jack Leach’s absence, but at the cost of the loose deliveries that betrayed a man who had not bowled in a first-class game for 21 months. It all added up to figures of three for 204 from 47 overs.

A considerable portion of these were delivered with a damaged finger: Again, not unpredictable when a man accustomed to bowling four overs a game has to deliver 12 times as many.

Of course, Moeen was recalled with more than just the first Test in mind. But, if he is not fully fit for Lord’s, the side could rebalance a little. Joe Root – whose 22 overs cost just 58 runs, while claiming Alex Carey for the third time in Test cricket – again showed that he is more than an auxiliary bowling option against left-handers.

It was a reminder that, depending on the pitch and the fitness of the attack, England have the flexibility to line up in different ways. If Moeen was absent, England could continue to deploy Root, and select four frontline seamers.

Yet the addition that Australia would relish least is Wood – a bowler who would give the attack the essential balance that all teams crave.