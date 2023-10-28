England must not waste Henry Arundell's talent – to get the best out of him copy the All Blacks

Henry Arundell hardly touched the ball against Argentina - Antonin Thuillier/AFP

Some statistics hit you like a slap in the face and, at half-time of the third-place play-off between England and Argentina, a television graphic compared the performances of Henry Arundell and Mateo Carreras.

While not overly eye-catching, Carreras had carried four times to accumulate 21 metres and had completed six tackles. Arundell was not yet off the mark for metres or even carries. His sole contribution to the match was a missed tackle.

Now, statistics require context as well. This ‘missed tackle’ was a positive contribution. It comes after Ben Youngs clears from just beyond his 22, with England having just pulled 13-0 ahead. Arundell and Owen Farrell chase:

The former could have been more assertive in this area and was often blocked off by retreating opponents. Jonny May and Elliot Daly were exceptional against South Africa a week previously.

Here, though, Arundell uses his pace to shut down the space of the catcher, Emiliano Boffelli, and trips the Pumas wing. Farrell completes the tackle and England can set their defensive line on halfway:

Argentina do eventually earn impetus from this attack, but only when Boffelli rises to gather a high ball from Santiago Carreras.

Back to Arundell, and to more striking statistics. When he left the pitch in the 66th minute, he had not been passed the ball on one single occasion. The 20-year-old had touched the ball just twice, firstly following from an over-hit box-kick from Tomás Cubelli in the 48th minute.

Aiming to hoist his own up and under, Arundell sliced his strike. Though he regathered, teammate Will Stuart conceded an offside penalty for failing to retreat out of the landing area. Ten minutes later was a moment that encapsulated England’s collective approach.

On the back of a scrum, Lautaro Bazan Velez boots up-field. An unconvincing kick is taken by Arundell, who returns the favour immediately. Argentina are turned but Nicolás Sanchez can call for a mark:

England finished up with a whopping 45 kicks on Friday night to complement a mere 90 passes for a kick-pass ratio of precisely 1:2. This was not quite as heavy as the figure for their semi-final loss to South Africa, in which they kicked 41 times and passed 78 times, yet it was very close.

It is important to stress that Steve Borthwick’s side were on a six-day turnaround on the back of a defeat that would have been emotionally and physically draining. They had made more changes than Argentina, too. Expecting fireworks would have been misguided. And yet, Arundell’s output also pointed to how England must improve on the road to 2027.

Before examining the frustrating stuff, here is a snapshot of Arundell enhancing the kicking game. Danny Care dances around a breakdown and feeds Marcus Smith, who stabs a grubber through. Arundell chases, and his speed means that Juan Cruz Mallía cannot simply leave the ball. Argentina’s full-back carries over the touchline to concede a line-out. This is a great example of a ‘pressure plus’ approach working:

England just about held on to earn a bronze medal, yet could have brought their explosive wing into the game more often. From this restart, after Farrell has hit his first penalty, note the positions of Ben Youngs, Ben Earl and Arundell:

Youngs gathers and spins away from two chasers in Mallía and Juan Martín González. He feeds Earl and there is a little opening to straighten and release Arundell, but the pass does not come. Earl cuts inside...

...and England regroup. Eventually, they go to the skies.

The 51st minute was probably the closest Arundell came to receiving a pass. Smith catches in the back-field and weighs up a counter towards the far touchline with three Pumas bearing down:

Arundell works to makes himself available, yet must hit the ruck as Smith holds on:

We have previously looked at how England would prefer to kick the ball in the opposition 22 to exert pressure rather than risk shipping a breakdown turnover. Arundell’s carrying numbers were, clearly, not helped by this. But some of the kicking worked. Here, with Arundell hugging the near touchline, England have lost momentum. Farrell puts Argentina into an awkward position and Santiago Carreras hacks into touch:

England score from the ensuing line-out. On the back of a strong carry from Theo Dan, Farrell sweeps under the ruck to instigate a change of direction. Manu Tuilagi cuts a short line with Smith out the back. Earl and Arundell, two of England’s most dangerous runners, are beyond that. González is the defender to watch:

Obviously wary of Arundell, he cannot readjust his drift as Earl cuts in to finish a slick move:

Unfortunately for him, despite a phenomenal Test debut and a splurge of tries against Chile last month, this was not the first time that Arundell has looked peripheral on England duty. Particularly galling was a scrum on the edge of the Argentina 22 where England forced a penalty advantage before heading in the opposite direction, with Care attempting a drop-goal.

Flitting in and out of the line-up does not help Arundell build cohesion with those around him, but he will continue to learn a great deal, too.

Stuart Lancaster is excited about coaching him at Racing 92, and is bound to implore him to sniff out touches all over the pitch. One supposes that Felix Jones, who has helped to expand South Africa’s repertoire, will have a similar remit with England when he joins up with Borthwick’s backroom team.

Holding width is important. Yet, in moments like this, as Youngs passes from left to right on the edge of Argentina’s 22, Arundell might be encouraged to swing around into a second layer:

Backline balance will have a big part to play and England will have to be more ambitious than they were against Argentina. This moment, after George Ford has come on for Tuilagi, shows how narrow their back play became. Following a carry from Freddie Steward, Arundell thinks about leaving his left wing to work around the breakdown.

Farrell is pointing to Joe Marchant, the sole player beyond the middle of the pitch. England are desperately narrow...

...and Ford kicks on the next phase:

Mateo Carreras has had more spectacular outings, but still racked up 10 carries for 90 metres. In a largely settled, if inconsistent, Argentina team, he was more prominent than Arundell. Part of this was down to team philosophy, part of it due to the player’s proactivity. Take his part in the first Pumas try.

Argentina begin with a line-out on his side of the pitch:

They maul and earn momentum. Moments later, Mateo Carreras has left his wing and arrived in midfield, offering himself on the inside shoulder of Santiago Carreras, his fly-half:

You can see that this attacking shape is deeper than that of England, which may be an evolution we see upon the arrival of Jones. On the next phase, Mateo Carreras is close to the ruck, perhaps looking out for a pick-and-go opportunity. Cubelli throws a pass across him to Pedro Rubiolo:

Watch Carreras shuttle across the field again, arriving on the left shoulder of Jerónimo de la Fuente and carrying into Farrell:

England shackled Mateo Carreras well for most of the evening until Argentina moved the ball wide directly to him from a scrum in the 74th minute. He surged into the opposition 22, winning a penalty that Sánchez missed. Three minutes later, following Ford’s long clearance, Boffelli opted against kicking it back and ran instead.

Carreras back-pedals into position and is on hand to gather a pass from Matías Moroni and scorch England on the outside. Ford stands firm to help his team rescue the situation:

As far as role models, New Zealand is a good place for Arundell to look. Here, in the semi-final, Mark Tele’a roams off his wing to pick up a three-metre pass from Aaron Smith. His footwork and strength splits the Pumas and leads to a simple try for Shannon Frizell:

Will Jordan sweeps across the field when the All Blacks have possession and scores tries on both touchlines, whereas Leicester Fainga’anuku relishes piercing gaps around rucks.

With May retiring, there is scope for Borthwick to refresh his back three. Uncapped rookies like Cadan Murley and Tom Roebuck as well as those to have had a run, such as Adam Radwan and Ollie Hassell-Collins, will be queuing up.

This World Cup, which showcased impressive mettle and tactical discipline, can be a platform for England to build from. To do so, they will have to become more potent in attack. And that means nurturing talents like Arundell.

