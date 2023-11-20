England must introduce a ‘Giteau law’ to keep Maro Itoje available if he moves to France

Maro Itoje's plight puts spotlight on the health of the domestic game and it's affect on the national team - Shutterstock/Teresa Suarez

The news that Maro Itoje is considering his future at Saracens, with several French clubs ready to sign him, will reignite the debate over whether the RFU should maintain the rule that you have to play domestically if you want to play international rugby.

Such discussion will bring forth the usual claims of some that you should pick your best team irrespective of where they happen to play their rugby. Some will claim this is a restraint of trade. Others will say such rules are antiquated and that the market should be allowed to take its course.

Some of these arguments have superficial merit, apart from the restraint of trade claim which is simply wrong. What these vague pronouncements about ‘freedom’ lack is any notion of how rugby can deal with reality. They simply ignore the negative consequences and risks that are associated with deregulation. Rugby is a minority sport and, unlike the banks, where the public had to step in to ensure their survival, there will be no public clamour to save it if it all goes wrong. If you think this hyperbolic, you haven’t seen the reality of domestic rugby’s finances.

The English Premiership clubs are still struggling with borderline insolvency. They are in a constant fight for tightening sponsorship and broadcast rights amidst a competing plethora of other sports and are dwarfed by football’s monumental success. Anything that affects the sustainability of the English professional game risks its implosion. In turn, that compromises the sustainability of England’s international team. As 85 per cent of the entire revenue of the RFU comes from Twickenham internationals, this would threaten the grassroots, women’s, schools and all other levels of rugby.

Whilst there are reasons to be optimistic about the future of English rugby, there are an equal number of genuine problems which could have long-term, deleterious effects. In such a context it is not good enough to blithely utter platitudinous and theoretical points, you have to face issues as they are, not pretend they don’t exist. The real issue here is about ensuring that rugby remains viable in the medium and long term, and that is by no means the certainty portrayed. There are too many people who imagine income streams out of thin air but do not understand the harsh commercial reality of rugby finances.

You cannot look at France and Ireland, where rugby is presently flourishing, because we do not have the same advantages in several ways. It is easier to exist in an area like south-west France, where rugby is the dominant sport and grounds are municipally owned. It is easier to keep your players when, as in both countries, players are entitled to claim back tax at anything up to 40 per cent when they retire. It should also be noted that to qualify for this tax break they have to have been based in that State prior to the year of their retirement.

Presently, only this qualification rule prevents a large number of players seeking to play elsewhere and in particular France and Japan. Those who advocate no restrictions must say how they mean to deal with the potentially disastrous consequences of a mass exodus of elite players. It is not good enough to simply say we will deal with it if it happens. By that time the damage will be done and who knows how deep it might be?

Abolitionists could point out that the RFU has already broken its rule to accommodate players from clubs who went bankrupt last season. First of all, they were very, very few in number and as this only happened last year you cannot seriously argue that this is the equivalent of a longer term, mass departure of top-level players. Moreover, the reason of exceptional circumstance was genuine; bankruptcy is about as extreme as you can imagine.

All levels of the English game are inter-dependent and require careful management to ensure each level is protected. This means the RFU cannot be blind to the circumstance of players like Itoje and their value in this circle of reliance and they might have to look at a compromise that exists in other unions rules.

A relaxation of the rule, along the lines of Giteau’s law in Australia, would not be unreasonable. A player can play abroad and for Australia after gaining a minimum 30 Test caps; and/or five seasons at Super Rugby level. That number of Tests is, for me, too low. Its previous level of 60 caps, under which Itoje would still qualify for England selection, is far preferable.

There can be small doubt that this issue will run. For English rugby’s sake it is important that the right decisions are taken, and the balance of the argument has to be in favour of the good of the game as a whole, not the individual.

