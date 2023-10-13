England must deliver against Fiji – this will be 10 players’ last World Cup

This could well be a final World Cup game for many of England's squad - Reuters/John Sibley

One wonders if the Netflix basketball series ‘The Last Dance’ has featured on England’s play list this week.

For many of Steve Borthwick’s squad are facing a defining moment in their England careers ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

For at least 10 members of his 23-man squad named today this is almost to be their last World Cup campaign – and several of that number are unlikely to be involved when Borthwick overhauls his squad for the start of the Six Nations campaign.

It was Matt Dawson, England’s 2003 World Cup winning scrum-half, who said recently that memories are made by winning tournaments, not by the journey itself.

And the question this group has to ask itself is: does it want to be remembered as the side that lost to Fiji in the quarter-final? It is now or never.

Dawson’s imperious class of 2003 laboured through the pool stages – and struggled for long periods against Wales in the quarter-finals – but at each and every hurdle found a way to win.

This is a side packed with players who have won silverware at the top of the club game, and eight of the starting XV played in the 2019 World Cup final.

It is an experienced XV too. Even Marcus Smith, whose selection at full-back is a bold call by Borthwick, has 28 caps to his name and the starting XV in total boasts 864. The decision to omit Freddie Steward from the 23 illustrates that Borthwick is not afraid to make tough calls.

England's squad is an experienced one - PA/David Davies

Steward has been ever present at full-back over the last two seasons but Smith has played his way into the side with his commitment, dogged mentality and ability to convert his attacking skills at fly-half to the full-back role.

Steward’s time will come again. The same cannot be said for Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Joe Marler, Billy Vunipola and Danny Care. At 32 and 30 respectively, it could yet be a last World Cup campaign for Owen Farrell and George Ford, who has to be content with a place on the bench to accommodate the switch for the captain to fly-half.

Story continues

It is a sentiment not lost on the 33 year-old Marler, who will win his 87th cap from the bench on Sunday.

“Previously, I think I’ve taken it for granted,” said Marler, the Harlequins loosehead prop. “Knowing that this is the last time I will get the opportunity to play in a World Cup quarter-final, to pull on that shirt, is a special feeling. I am very proud, honoured and privileged to have that chance. I’m just trying to make the most of it while I can because I know that it is going to be gone in a couple of weeks. I’m loving every moment of it, really.

“There’s definitely a small…well, quite a big... there’s definitely a group of us that know this is our last campaign, our last chance together.

“We have been together a number of years, we have built friendships and bonds. We want to give this our all and finish on a high. But it is also collective as a 33. We won’t be together again as a 33. Whether it is the young guys, or the guys that are going to take this team forward for the next five or six years, we are all aware that we are going to be the same 33. Everyone is buying in.

This will be Joe Marler's third and final World Cup - PA/Mike Egerton

“The boys that aren’t involved have been unbelievable, in the same vein as in 2019. The team of 31 that we used to talk about, the guys that aren’t picked are as important as the guys that are. You need them to drive the standards in the week and give you proper competition to prepare you for the weekend. We all win together, and we are all very aware of that. But there are definitely a number of us that won’t play for England again after this tournament.

“That is definitely a factor for us. The likes of Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes, Danny Care, Coley – guys that have been together since we were 16, 17. We’ve got close bonds to motivate us and drive us on to make this last memory special. But that’s always been the case, really, because you never know when your last game is. You’ve got to make the most of what you can.”

At this stage of the tournament the most critical influence is mindset. England are a good enough team to beat Fiji. They will have learned from the humiliation of their defeat at Twickenham in August, when the switch from a running to kicking game as the weather deteriorated appeared to play into Fiji’s hands.

It is a tough call on Ford, who was England’s stand-out player in their opening rounds, but the head coach since he took over in January has stacked all his chips on Farrell. Borthwick has instead turned to Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant to solve England’s ongoing midfield dilemma against the physical challenge of the Fijians.

The tweak has opened the door for Elliot Daly to return to the left wing, which will give England another kicking option following Ford’s omission.

Borthwick’s decision to largely keep faith with the playing group that he inherited in January had one significant consequence. Often with an older playing group, it proves harder to motivate a squad unless there is something significant on the line, as we saw in the lacklustre display against Samoa.

Well, everything is on the line on Sunday. Securing a place in the semi-finals would be regarded as a fair return given the under-performing chaos of the last three seasons.

The players owe Borthwick, England’s supporters and more importantly themselves, a ferociously competitive performance. The last four beckons. Or else this really will be a Last Dance for many of them.