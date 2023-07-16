England will miss Stuart Broad's bowling, but we will miss his antics even more

Stuart Broad saves many of his fine performances with the ball and without it for the Australians - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Stuart Broad’s talent for burrowing into the Australian psyche is such that in parts of Queensland, he is referred to only in code. T27YOMP: that is how Brisbane’s Courier-Mail rendered him throughout the 2013-14 Ashes, in a fit of pique at Broad nicking Ashton Agar to slip at Trent Bridge the previous summer and refusing to walk. The 27-year-old medium-pacer. It seemed, at face value, a slight too grave for a bowler capable of 90mph at his best to let slide.

“What are we going to do about Broad when he gets to the Gabba?” the editor asked at conference. The next morning’s newspaper brought the answer, with the front page imploring fans to give the “smug Pommie cheat” the silent treatment. That would show him, they thought. That would make him stew on the error of his ways. Except Broad’s magic trick lies in his ability to turn mischief into the purest adrenalin. And sure enough, on the first day of the first Test, he took five wickets for 65 and turned up to greet local journalists with a copy of the Courier-Mail tucked under his arm.

Broad is 37 now, but his mantle as England’s tormentor-in-chief is unchallenged. His retort to Alex Carey after the wicketkeeper’s incendiary stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s – “that’s all you’ll ever be remembered for” – was so instantly iconic that it is destined to be printed on Barmy Army coffee mugs. Even Ben Stokes, not shy of some choice exchanges in the middle, had to marvel afterwards at his rival’s chutzpah. “Broady, he was on one, wasn’t he?” the captain grinned. “He was really on one.”

There are few sights in cricket quite as arresting as Broad when he is “on one”. Whether in riling Australians or playing havoc with the new ball, he tends to conjure his brilliance in bursts. His eight for 15 in Nottingham in 2015, reducing Australia to 60 all out, constitutes arguably the most unplayable single session of bowling ever produced by an Englishman. But it sits comfortably alongside his other vivid purple patches, from his five for 37 at the Oval in 2009 to his seven for 44 at Lord’s four years later. His greatest-hits compilation is a veritable museum piece.

The common denominator here is Australia. Broad is such a coiled spring in Ashes mode that you are never quite sure who he is going to antagonise next. This year, it seems to be an entire country, with Broad so resentful of the strict quarantine England had to endure on their last Covid-plagued tour – one that they just happened to lose to 4-0 – that he purports to regard the series as void. It helps, of course, that the skin of his prey is thinner than parchment. No sooner did he direct his taunt at Carey than The West Australian mocked him up as a clown, complete with rainbow hair and a red nose.

What these aggrieved tabloids seem never to consider is that the more they fulminate, the more Broad relishes playing the wind-up merchant. Although much of the act is pantomime, he is not afraid of taking his provocation to the ragged edge. Take his first remarks after Australia’s shame of ‘Sandpaper-gate’, where, in reference to England’s recently concluded Ashes tour, he said: “They’ve reverse-swung the ball sometimes in conditions you wouldn’t expect.” Was he accusing them of the same skullduggery to which they had resorted in Cape Town? He insisted not, but the comment appeared phrased in a manner to cause maximum fuss.

This summer, Broad has appeared to lack some of the destructiveness of old, with England’s one truly mesmeric bowling display so far belonging to Mark Wood. But in his love of psychological needling, his contribution remains indispensable. His hold over his rabbit David Warner, whose wicket he has taken 17 times, is one he adores. On the 13th occasion, in Sydney last year, he even threw in a bunny-ears celebration for good measure.

For all his haunting of Warner, Broad is yet to claim a five-for against Australia this year, an aberration by his standards. But his innate theatricality ensures that you remember the wickets he does not take almost as much as the ones he does. The secret is in perfecting the art of the ‘celebrappeal’. You will be familiar with the spectacle by now: Broad in his gleaming white bandanna, looking like Rambo auditioning for a detergent advert, tearing towards fourth slip with his arms spread in triumph, before rebuking the umpire with an extravagantly horrified expression at having the cheek not to raise the finger.

It is a well-honed repertoire, which threatens to be conspicuous by its absence once he steps away for good. In raw numbers, his impact might be diminishing, but he is still one of those rare figures who can turn a Test through the sheer force of his personality. Stokes knows it, too: although Broad contributed just 11 to the pair’s 100 partnership at Lord’s, it was his defiant attitude that bred belief that the team could script the last word in rearguard defiance. England will miss Broad the bowler acutely, but they will miss his vaudevillian antics even more.