England miss chance to recruit coach Shaun Edwards again – to the delight of France

Shaun Edwards barks orders at the French players - Adrian Dennis/AFP

Shaun Edwards will not be part of the England coaching set-up after the next World Cup after agreeing to stay on as defence coach of France up until 2027.

Edwards announced his decision in a column for The Daily Mail, stating that he had received a long-term offer that provided him with security and was too good to refuse.

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, has previously contacted Edwards and met him recently. It would appear, however, that England have missed their chance to bring him into the fold as part of the plan to succeed Eddie Jones.

“In modern sport, experienced coaches always plan a year or two ahead,” Edwards explained in The Mail. “You need to provide security for your family and France acknowledged that by getting the deal done quickly.

“People have asked if I wanted to join England but there was no offer on the table. I went for a walk down the River Thames with Bill Sweeney, the RFU CEO, last year but there's not been much conversation since. It's not for me to push that.”

Sweeney has voiced his preference that an English coach take over from Jones, but has now seen Edwards and Andy Farrell sign extensions with rival nations. The RFU plans to reveal the next England head coach in May 2023.

“If it was an English person it makes life a bit easier,” Sweeney said last weekend. “The first priority is it’s got to be the right person, if they are English then that’s great. As a leading rugby nation we should be developing English coaches and an English style of play. That should be long-term and therefore the preference would be to have an English set-up as far as I’m concerned.”

Edwards could come into the equation for that role in 2027. He still harbours ambitions of winning a British and Irish Lions series as well as a World Cup. With France, he will have a strong chance of achieving the latter in both 2023 and 2027.

“I will always keep an open mind about coaching England, or maybe returning to Wales, but now my sole focus is on France,” said Edwards. “My French language skills aren't good enough to be a head coach, so for now I'll be continuing as defence coach.

“At some point in future I'd like to make that step up to head coach at international level. I'm 56 years old and I'd like to coach into my 70s, like Wayne Bennett is doing in rugby league in Brisbane. I've still got plenty of time.”