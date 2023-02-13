Ollie Chessum celebrates/England are a mid-table international team – but they are facing up to their flaws - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

At full-time in the game between Italy and France, most England supporters would have gladly taken a 17-point win in round two. A week later, some of the same fans might feel underwhelmed with a 31-14 victory over Kieran Crowley’s side.

The awkward truth is that Steve Borthwick is playing catch-up. Ireland, France, South Africa and Scotland have forged ahead of them. Sunday reinforced as much. Putting it kindly, England are a mid-table international team.

They did prevail over Italy, and could yet salvage a respectable Six Nations despite another Calcutta Cup loss. But they have a tough few weeks ahead. Here are three positives and two negatives that they will reflect upon.

Three positives

Jack Willis seizes his chance

In the 24th minute came a moment that encapsulated the formidable breakdown skills of Jack Willis. He begins alongside Maro Itoje in the defensive line close to halfway...

...before pressing up, stopping Niccolò Cannone and pouncing over the ball to earn a penalty:

Willis’ craft around the contact area is exceptional. He tackles Cannone senior around the midriff…

…and there is just enough of a release for him to convince James Doleman, the referee, that he can address the ball again. The flow of this movement, which he drilled with Wallabies great George Smith as a youngster, is precisely what has set Willis apart:

Importantly, though, Willis is mobile and tough on both sides of the ball. In the opening seconds, he pursues Jack van Poortvliet’s clearance:

Ange Capuozzo dances past the front line, but is buried by Willis. England set an uncompromising tone:

The Toulouse flanker completed 21 tackles, second only to the impressive Lewis Ludlam, who managed 22, over 53 minutes on the pitch and England lost snarl when he went off.

Borthwick highlighted the carrying of Willis during the build-up, and the weekend underlined the value of that trait. Alex Dombrandt has just gathered a goal-line drop-out, yet England need impetus. Willis doubles back into position at first-receiver…

…and fights to earn a penalty as Italy’s jackallers lose their balance and pounce beyond the ball:

All things considered, on what must have been an emotional afternoon for the 26-year-old flanker, Willis will have emerged with a great deal of credit.

Midfield balance

Borthwick split up the partnership of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell, pairing the latter alongside Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade.

The aim was for England to be precise and punchy. During the warm-ups, in what seemed to be a change to their previous routine, van Poortvliet and Farrell spent around 10 minutes honing phase shape with their forwards while the rest of the backs ran a separate drill.

Lawrence finished up with 58 metres from 11 carries. As far as continued influence over the 80 minutes, he provided England with the sort of hard-running outlet they have not had since Manu Tuilagi’s prime years. He has the acceleration and evasive footwork to challenge defenders in a different way, but was asked to be a direct focal point in this match.

Here, just before the hour-mark, having pounded at Italy all afternoon, Lawrence reaps the rewards of his perseverance. He carves a midfield angle…

rugby

…and blasts through Tommaso Allan from Farrell’s pass:

Edoardo Padovani scrambles and the ball squirts loose in the tackle, epitomising how England let their foot off the throat on occasion.

A different balance in midfield appeared to solidify England’s defence and make it more disruptive, too. Watch Lawrence and Slade here, two minutes before half-time. Italy attempt to spread the ball wide, with Allan wrapping around Ignacio Brex:

rugby

The centres keep pressing up, with Lawrence pushing beyond the ball to cut off potential passes to Capuozzo or Luca Morisi. Slade tackles Allan and Italy are stopped some way behind the gain-line:

In the 25th minute, there was a flash of a strike-move variation that could crop up later in the tournament. It is a slant on the slide 2.0 that is discussed in this article, and is only possible because of how Slade and Lawrence – a passer and a running threat – complement one another. First, here is a reminder of the shape:

Slade steps up at first-receiver on the back of a lineout, after a maul has muscled a penalty advantage. Lawrence circles from out to in, looking to fix defenders. Farrell and Ollie Hassell-Collins are deeper, with the blindside wing about to pop up in front of his fly-half:

rugby

Had Hassell-Collins held Slade’s pass under pressure from Tommaso Menoncello, a quick transfer to Freddie Steward would have surely laid on a try:

With greater accuracy and conviction, England would have been far more comfortable in the second half.

Better basics

Scrummaging improvements and a muscular maul will have heartened Borthwick, because set-piece strength can help a team to relieve pressure and apply it where necessary. In the autumn, the opposite was true for England. Against Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa, they were outmanoeuvred up time and again.

Lewis Ludlam has been prominent as the third jumper over the past two games, with England happy to use the back-rower when Itoje and Ollie Chessum have been marked up. Although they were not always immaculate in what they did away from the lineout, a return of 21 catches from 21 throws is certainly positive.

At close range, notwithstanding another botched quick-tap move, three grubbers from Farrell that did not come off and some sluggish ruck-speed that Borthwick lamented afterwards, England showed signs of progress. This, remember, had been another crippling deficiency for England in the last years of Eddie Jones.

Chessum’s try came about from a cute pass from Ellis Genge. On the previous phase, Itoje had fed Kyle Sinckler, shifting to point of contact cleverly:

This aerial view illustrates how Italy’s fringe defenders jam in towards Genge. A deft pass gives his lock a one-on-one against Morisi…

rugby

…and Chessum capitalises:

In the second half, Alex Mitchell’s arcing snipe run to free Henry Arundell came off the back of another rumbling drive. It simply showed what the Northampton Saints scrum-half has been doing in the Premiership for years:

Of course, as Borthwick has pointed out, there is so much for England to work on.

Two negatives

Late fades

England lost the second half 14-12 on Sunday, continuing their habit of fading in games and allowing intensity to drop. They appeared to be mentally and physically weary and, just as Scotland had done in round one, Italy spread the ball wide and picked off a ragged defence.

Borthwick cited the final scrum of the game as evidence of how England must develop better habits. They also marched a maul across the touchline to concede possession.

Here is another example of a frustrating lapse. At this point, Italy are a man down because of Simone Ferrari’s yellow card. From a scrum in centre-field, presenting an inviting platform, Dombrandt leans in…

rugby

…but delays playing the ball away and is pick-pocketed by Stephen Varney:

England cannot be as sloppy over the next month.

Defensive frailties

On the whole, England’s discipline was decent. They conceded only seven penalties. Again, though, missed tackles will have frustrated Kevin Sinfield.

Sometimes these statistics can be misleading because a swarming defence will see attackers escape from one defender, only to run down a cul-de-sac into another.

By Opta’s count, England missed 41 tackles against Italy. While context for each one is vital, that is a stark and concerning number.

Often, the visitors were allowed to gather impetus from innocuous positions. Ireland’s approach against England will be straightforward. They will keep the ball, wait for their intricate phase-play to probe a weak spot and flood through.

Here, having been pinned back by Steward’s clearance, Italy move the ball towards the near touchline via Varney and Morisi towards Sebastian Negri. Max Malins and Van Poortvliet are on the edge of England’s defensive line:

rugby

The former is bumped off and the latter is trapped in the ensuing ruck, conceding a penalty:

England were perhaps unfortunate to concede the two tries they did. There seemed to be a knock-on in the build-up to the first and a hint of obstruction about the second. Italy will certainly trouble more defences over their next three matches.

Borthwick knows that England must move on themselves. A trip to Cardiff looms large before games against France and Ireland, two top-tier opponents. As a middling team in the midst of a rebuild, England will be underdogs.

Finishing the Six Nations with a total of three wins would be an impressive outcome. Failing that, they need to keep taking steps forward.

