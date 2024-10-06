England’s back three rip world champions New Zealand apart to seal 19th consecutive win

Jessica Breach scored a hat-trick for England - AP

New Zealand 31 England 49

Whisper it quietly, but England are getting rather good at beating New Zealand. On a bright day in Vancouver, they dismantled the world champions for the third time in less than a year with a convincing display as they took a step closer to defending their WXV crown.

England captain Marlie Packer claimed before this match that the Black Ferns, the six-time World Cup winners who suffered a shock defeat to Ireland last week, were beginning to lose their aura of invincibility. If you look at it through rose-tinted glasses, England’s superiority is beginning to be unmatched.

At the heart of their victory – England’s 19th consecutive win – was their sensational back three. The holy trinity of Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow and Jess Breach was unstoppable and unplayable. Inside 50 lung-busting minutes, they each had a brace of scores to their name as they ripped New Zealand apart to put the game beyond doubt. Their fluidity and telepathy was a joy to behold, as John Mitchell’s side ran in nine scores on a dazzling display that once again underlined their status as the world’s best. They will go to BC Place next week to defend their WXV title against second-ranked Canada.

Their fourth score on the cusp of half-time offered a glittering snapshot of their sublime performance. With England camped deep in Black Ferns’ territory, Holly Aitchison flashed a laser pass to Breach who was hugging the touchline. Rather than go herself, the winger instinctively shipped the ball back inside to Kildunne, which freed the full back-up to bundle over.

The only blot on England’s copybook was their ball retention. They were turned over three times in a frantic first half which yielded six tries, the first which came when Ayesha Leti-I’iga, New Zealand’s tenacious winger, isolated Breach on her wing in the opening minutes. It was the impetus the Black Ferns needed to draw first blood through Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who was her side’s most promising performer, but her score jolted England into life. Quickfire responses from Dow and Breach followed before a Leti-I’iga score ensured it was a 10-point game at the break.

New Zealand are yet to demonstrate they are an 80-minute team, which remains their downfall. They endured a nightmare six minutes into the second half, conceding three quick tries as England kept turning the screw. Natasha Hunt punished Renee Holmes for labouring over a clearance kick five metres off her line, charging her attempt down to add to England’s tally, before the Red Roses continued showcasing their offloading mastery.

It was only a matter of time before Breach, a player who struggled to hold a starting place down in England’s backline as recently as two years ago, glided over for a well-deserved hat-trick.

The Black Ferns – as they always do – kept snapping at their heels through a flurry of late scores. Georgia Ponsonby crashed over from close range before a lapse in concentration from Aitchison allowed an alert Olsen-Baker to intercept and storm down the field to release Maia Roos for an easy run-in.

Mitchell later claimed the heat had played a contributing factor to his team wilting late on, although the devastating manner in which they swept aside the world champions would have no doubt pleased him. These copy-and-paste jobs are becoming quite the habit for his team, but whether they can do it under the pressure of a home World Cup is an altogether different question.

10:48 PM BST

80 mins - New Zealand 31 - 49 England

New Zealand might have been second best in this encounter but they have the final word, as they pour forwards and score through Maama Vaipulu, who crashes over. King adds the extras and we’re all done.. England will go to BC Place next week to defend their WXV title. It’s a third straight defeat for the Black Ferns for the third time in their history.

10:43 PM BST

77 mins - New Zealand 24 - 49 England

It’s an ugly looking scoreline for New Zealand, who are powerless to stop the rot as Zoe Harrison, who is on for Aitchison, bundles over from close range after England catch and drive from the lineout. She can’t quite bring up the big 50 from the conversion, but this is some victory.

10:37 PM BST

74 mins - New Zealand 24 - 44 England

It’s Breach with her hat-trick! Aitchison finds Breach on the left, Ruby Tui attempts to ambush her but and Breach burns the NZ back off into the corner for her third of the day.

10:31 PM BST

67 mins - New Zealand 24 - 39 England

Demant squeezes through a gap and this time it’s her who goes on the attack.. but she’s stopped in her tracks by a bamboozling tackle from Kildunne, who has had a near-perfect game for the Red Roses.

10:29 PM BST

65 mins - New Zealand 24 - 39 England

A quarter of an hour to play and the Red Roses’ momentum has stalled somewhat. A lapse in concentration from Aitchison sees Olsen-Baker gobble up a loose pass and she charges downfield. Rowland gives chase and hauls her down, but the Black Ferns recycle quickly to Maia Roos, who breezes in.

10:22 PM BST

55 mins - New Zealand 19 - 39 England

New Zealand, who have barely been on the ball this half, patiently work their way into English territory and pull one back through Georgia Ponsonby, who crashes over from close range. Hannah King adds two more to make it a 20-point game.

10:16 PM BST

51 mins - New Zealand 12 - 39 England

Ooof it’s turning into a routine Red Roses try fest. England boss a lineout just inside their own half and if truth be told, it looks like New Zealand are asleep. The fluidity and speed at which England are playing is simply proving too much for the world champions, who look helpless as quick hands from white shirts find Dow again on her wing. She sucks in two defenders before feeding Breach back inside and the winger doesn’t need a second invitation. That’s two tries apiece for England’s back three.

10:10 PM BST

50 mins - New Zealand 12 - 32 England

Renee Holmes has had a nightmare few minutes.. she becomes isolated as she attempts to run back an England kick and just about manages to hold onto possession. A few phases later she attempts to put boot to ball but Natasha Hunt, the Red Roses’ nippy scrumhalf, races up onto her and charges down. The ball trickles over the whitewash and Hunt moves swiftly to ground the ball. Rowland converts. The Black Ferns’ have endured a dire start to this second half.

10:07 PM BST

45 mins - New Zealand 12 - 27 England

We’re back underway and Aitchison kicks things off..

Leti-I’iga comes up with another huge turnover just as Rowland and Breach look to craft something on the wing. Leti-I’iga really has been brilliant today but England manage to shove the Black Ferns into touch. They take the lineout quickly - the Black Ferns are still organising themselves in the backfield - and deploy the slickest of offloading masterpieces to find Dow waiting out wide.. the winger zooms over for her second. Too easy.

09:47 PM BST

40 mins - New Zealand 12 - 22 England

Muir and Botterman with some hefty carries before Hunt slows down proceedings with a patient ball out.. Packer tries her luck but falles inches short, before Aitchison fizzses a peach of a flat pass out to Breach, who is loitering on her wing. Rather than go herself the winger instinctively ships the ball back inside to Kildunne, who bundles over for her second. The telepathy between those two was simply next level. And that brings us to half time.

09:41 PM BST

33 mins - New Zealand 12 - 17 England

We’re currently experiencing some technical difficulties. You’ve got to love a dodgy livestream... but we’re back up and running. Oh dear, it cuts out again and we’ve unfortunately missed a good chunk of the action but the headline news is that England failed to find touch and NZ come forward. Demant hurls a brilliant ball over the top to Leti-I’iga, who finishes superbly in the corner.

09:33 PM BST

27 mins - New Zealand 7 - 17 England

Hannah King watches Ellie Kildunne’s clearance kick but makes a right mess of it and spills the ball, gifting England another scrum on the Black Ferns’ 22. It’s textbook stuff straight off the training park.. quick hands finds Kildunne in acres of space out wide and she glides over for England’s third. That’s her 13th try this year for the Red Roses. Rowland can’t add the extras but the Red Roses have a healthy 10-point lead.

09:29 PM BST

24 mins - New Zealand 7 - 12 England

The Red Roses are clicking into gear - all the momentum is with John Mitchell’s side after that seconds score. Georgia Ponsonby delivers a huge hit on Dow to force the England winger back and spills the ball.. but England get a huge shove on at the scrum and force the world champions back some five metres. They felt the full force of that.. but the Red Roses can’t make it count, as Cokayne finds herself isolated as she goes to ground moments later.

09:26 PM BST

18 mins - New Zealand 7 - 12 England

England win a scum right on New Zealand’s 22 and they make quick work of it before advancing deeper into the Black Ferns’ territory. Maud Muir, Hannah Botterman and Amy Cokayne each take turns to assault New Zealand’s defence before Hunt ships a flat pass out to Rowland, who shimmies the ball sideways to Breach, who finishes in the corner. Rowland can’t convert this time from a tricky angle. Emily Scarratt is on for Tatyana Heard, who’s left the pitch for a HIA.

09:18 PM BST

15 mins - New Zealand 7 - 7 England

The Black Ferns come forward again through some nifty work among the backs.. there’s some dubious defending going on in England’s backline but they just about weather another storm and manage to reset through Alex Matthews, who blitzes through a gap and surges forward. The Red Roses’ No 8 tries to find Dow on her shoulder but passes it inside to a black shirt and New Zealand breathe a sigh of relief. It’s been a lung-busting opening quarter.

09:13 PM BST

8 mins - New Zealand 7 - 7 England

Hannah King, New Zealand’s young fly-half, goes on a savvy run from the restart before being hauled down by white shirts. Both teams engage in some kick tennis after the restart, before Dow hoofs it down to King, whp is waiting in the backfield. She comes forward with the ball but Dow, who is lightning quick, has raced up and forces a knock-on. From the resulting scrum England recycle quickly and Kildunne ships a wide pass out to Dow, and one step and big fend to shrug off Holmes and she’s wheeling in to pull a try back. Helena Rowland converts and we’re level.

09:08 PM BST

5 mins - New Zealand 7 - 0 England

Renee Holmes get proceedings underway and England attempt to come forward but the Black Ferns apply pressure from the off and Jess Breach runs into heavy traffic on her wing. Ayesha Leti-I’iga poaches the first turnover of the match and the Black Ferns go to the edges to try and craft an early opportunity. It doesn’t quite come off, but the world champions persist and Ponsonby and Roos take turns to punch holes in the Red Roses’ scrambling defence. Penalty New Zealand, who set up a scrum five metres out. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, the Black Ferns’ No 8, picks up from the base of the scrum and bursts towards the whitewash.. and she’s over! Natasha Hunt does her best to drop her body height to try and stop the powerful No.8 but simply bounces off her. Holmes converts. It’s the perfect start from New Zealand!

08:56 PM BST

The teams run out

.. in front of another sparse crowd on what looks like a crisp and bright day in Vancouver. England’s Hannah Botterman runs out first to mark a half century of caps, and we’re underway with the anthems before the Black Ferns perform a rousing Haka. The world champions against the world number one up next..

08:49 PM BST

Kick-off coming up..

08:48 PM BST

Siya spotted at WXV

Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s two-time World Cup winning captain, was in Cape Town this weekend to watch the Springbok Women in their WXV2 clash against Australia and even promoted the match on his own Instagram channel beforehand. Male allyship at its finest.

08:24 PM BST

What else has happened in round two?

Scotland remain on track to defend their WXV2 title after labouring to a 19-13 win over Japan in Cape Town, while Wales slipped to an 8-5 defeat against Italy. Ioan Cunningham’s side sniffed victory when they had a five-metre scrum at the death only for Keira Bevan to be held up over the line. Meanwhile elsewhere in WXV1, Ireland could not follow up their sensational victory over world champions New Zealand after losing 21-8 to Canada.

08:17 PM BST

Red Roses are in the house

Tonight’s action takes place at the Langley Events Centre in Vancouver, which has a capacity of 5,276 and is home to the Canadian ice hockey team Vancouver Giants. Hopefully we’ll see a sizeable crowd as the attendances have been pretty awful so far at WXV.

08:12 PM BST

Mitchell recalls Red Roses heavyweights

Morwenna Talling, the sole Sale Sharks representative in the Red Roses squad, is one of five survivors from the team who ground down the USA last week. A herculean carrier, the 22-year-old has really come into her own at blindside flanker and as has been one of England’s most consistent performers of late.

Her steady development is also a reminder of how the battle for a back-row spot is shaping up ahead of next year’s World Cup - Talling has kept Maddie Feau’nati out of the starting line-up — with the injured Sadia Kabeya yet to come back into the mix. Catch up on the key talking points here as two titans of the women’s game go head to head.

Morwenna Talling has enjoyed a rapid rise in an England shirt - Rich Lam - World Rugby/World Rugby

08:03 PM BST

Team news

England head coach John Mitchell has made a flurry of changes to the side that cruised past the USA in the opening round and fields a team full of experience, pace and power. In the backs, Holly Aitchison and Natasha Hunt resume their halfback partnership, while Tatyana Heard returns at inside centre to partner Helena Rowland in the midfield, as veteran centre Emily Scarratt drops to the bench. Winger Abby Dow also resumes her place on the wing.

There’s a completely changed front three from last week, with Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir join Hannah Botterman on the occasion of her 50th cap, with captain Marlie Packer also back in the side.

England E Kildunne; A Dow, H Rowland, T Heard, J Breach; H Aitchison, N Hunt; H Botterman, A Cokayne, M Muir, Z Aldcroft, A Ward, M Talling, M Packer, A Matthews.

Replacements: L Atkin-Davies, M Carson, S Bern, R Galligan, M Feaunati, L Packer, Z Harrison, E Scarratt.

New Zealand R Holmes; A Leti-I’iga, S Brunt, R Demant, K Vahaakolo; H King, M Joseph; C Viliko, G Ponsonby, T Kalounivale, Bremner, M Roos, L Mikaele-Tu’u, K Tukuafu (co-captain), K Olsen-Baker

Replacements: A Lolohea, K Henwood, A Rule, M Vaipulu, L Sae, I Hohaia, M Paul, R Tui

03:36 PM BST

Red Roses blooming while Black Ferns wilt

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of England v New Zealand.

After winning their opening WXV1 match against the USA, the Red Roses will be looking to make it two from two in the tournament they won last year.

John Mitchell’s side are on an 18-match winning streak and face a stuttering Black Ferns outfit that were stunned by sixth-ranked Ireland in the competition last week.

As the reigning world champions, New Zealand will be desperate to pick themselves up after that shock result and avoid a third consecutive defeat against the Red Roses, who have already beaten them twice in the past year.

That included a 24-12 win at Twickenham last month, prompting England captain Marlie Packer to claim that the Black Ferns, who won the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, are not as invincible as once feared.

“I have played New Zealand quite a few times in my career and they seem to have an aura about that they don’t lose, when they drop the ball it goes backwards, everything seems to be on their side on a matchday,” Packer said.

“The more regular we get to play them, it is not that they win, we win. We can get a good feel of how to beat them or how we want to play against them, as we are not seen their rugby from a few years ago.”

It is a view echoed by scrumhalf Natasha Hunt, who returns to the starting nine shirt alongside fly-half Holly Aitchison in a much changed team that is arguably England’s strongest on paper. “New Zealand have always been very good at throwing the ball around but I think there’s a little bit of a danger about a New Zealand team that’s a little bit wounded,” said Hunt

“There is that ‘no fear’ element to it and they’ve probably just been given license to play.”

The chance to front up to the Black Ferns - the most successful team in the women’s game - will be another valuable opportunity for England, who are yet to beat them in a World Cup final. If they can come through this test and defend their WXV crown, Mitchell’s side will be the overwhelming favourites when England host women’s rugby’s showpiece next year.