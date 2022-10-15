England makes dream start to RLWC, Aussies thrash Fiji

  • England's Elliott Whitehead, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    1/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    England's Elliott Whitehead, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's Dominic Young dives in to score his side's third try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    2/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    England's Dominic Young dives in to score his side's third try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Samoa's Josh Papali'i is tackled, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    3/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    Samoa's Josh Papali'i is tackled, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • England's Dominic Young runs in to score his side's second try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    4/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    England's Dominic Young runs in to score his side's second try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Australia's Jeremiah Nanai, right, is tackled by Fiji's Sunia Turuva, foreground and teammates from scoring a try during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    5/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    Australia's Jeremiah Nanai, right, is tackled by Fiji's Sunia Turuva, foreground and teammates from scoring a try during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Australia's Josh Addo-Carr scores a try during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    6/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    Australia's Josh Addo-Carr scores a try during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Australia's Harry Grant, left, is tackled by Fiji's player during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    7/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    Australia's Harry Grant, left, is tackled by Fiji's player during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Fiji's players sing a prayer before the start of the Rugby League World Cup match between Australia and Fiji at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    8/8

    Britain Rugby League World Cup

    Fiji's players sing a prayer before the start of the Rugby League World Cup match between Australia and Fiji at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Elliott Whitehead, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
England's Dominic Young dives in to score his side's third try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Samoa's Josh Papali'i is tackled, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
England's Dominic Young runs in to score his side's second try, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Australia's Jeremiah Nanai, right, is tackled by Fiji's Sunia Turuva, foreground and teammates from scoring a try during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Australia's Josh Addo-Carr scores a try during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Australia's Harry Grant, left, is tackled by Fiji's player during the Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Australia at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Fiji's players sing a prayer before the start of the Rugby League World Cup match between Australia and Fiji at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
·3 min read

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — England gave its home Rugby League World Cup a dream launch in an astonishing 60-6 win over star-studded Samoa on Saturday.

A technical fault forced the Kaiser Chiefs to cut short the pre-match entertainment, but that was quickly forgotten as England raced 18-0 ahead and finished with 10 tries in front of a happily stunned crowd of 43,119 at St James' Park.

“I never expected that sort of scoreline. I'm very happy,” England coach Shaun Wane said. "Samoa were a bit off today but our defense put them off.”

Meanwhile, Fiji also enjoyed a dream start with the opening try against Australia in rainy Leeds. But the Kangaroos took it on the chin and hit back with seven converted tries to comfortably win 42-8.

It was an ominous statement of intent from the defending champions, who started with seven debutants and without four squad members who featured in the Australian National Rugby League grand final two weeks ago to give them extra recovery time.

So much was expected of Samoa, which was the bettors' favorite against England and stacked with players from the NRL final. But they didn't have a warmup match, were vastly under-prepared, and lacked any kind of cohesion. All they generated was an intercept try by center Izack Tago.

To make matters worse, loose forward Braden Hamlin-Uele (calf), utility back Tyrone May (dislocated hip) and winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (ankle) were unlikely to take any further part in the World Cup.

Samoa should improve through the tournament and will need to if it meets Tonga in the quarterfinals, while England can look forward to a probable last-eight meeting with Papua New Guinea.

Anticipating a tough battle up front, England coach Shaun Wane included four forwards on the bench and the tactic paid off as Samoa was steamrolled.

Wane handed competitive debuts to NRL-based trio Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth and Victor Radley and all impressed.

Winger Tommy Makinson led England's spree with a personal haul of 24 points, scoring one try and adding 10 goals from 12 attempts.

Halfbacks Jack Welsby and George Williams hit the ground running. Skipper Sam Tomkins put Williams through a gap and Welsby was in support to touch down the first try in the 18th minute.

Welsby then provided cut-out passes for winger Young to go over twice in five minutes.

Tago picked off Welsby to make it 18-6 at halftime but the fightback was snuffed out eight minutes into the second half when center Kallum Watkins took Mike McMeeken's pass to go in for England's fourth try.

After Samoa scrumhalf Anthony Milford was sinbinned for a late tackle on Tomkins, England piled on with tries to Farnworth, Elliott Whitehead twice, Makinson, Williams and prop Tom Burgess.

“We always knew we were a bit underdone but didn't expect a result like that,” Samoa coach Matt Parish said. “That's the first game and it's the result of the last game that counts. We can put in a lot better performance than that.”

The Kangaroos found themselves four points behind within four minutes after Fiji center Semi Valemei flopped on a short kick behind the line.

Australia had to fight for an 18-4 halftime advantage but wrested control after the interval with winger Josh Addo-Carr completing a try double and Valentine Holmes completing a perfect set of seven conversions.

Fiji, a semifinalist in the last three World Cups, was more than a match for Australia in terms of brute strength, but moments of sloppiness were ruthlessly exploited.

Jeremiah Nanai scored on debut, Latrell Mitchell served up a try for Angus Crichton, Mitchell was repaid by a one-hand pass from Cameron Munster, hooker Harry Grant steamed over in a move he kick-started himself with a 40-20, and captain James Tedesco jinked through a tiring Fiji backline.

Fiji had the last say, fullback Sunia Turuva's try prompting one of the biggest cheers from the Headingley crowd of 13,366.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Fabulous furry artwork in a London phone box features besuited former roadkill fox and squirrels

    A fabulous furry artwork in a phone box outside the British Museum in London features a suit-wearing fox chatting on the telephone alongside a pair of squirrels. All the animals featured are former roadkill. The phone box also contains fake pun-filled flyers advertising sexual services. It was created by taxidermy artists Field & Young.

  • Brooke Burke, 51, poses in bikini, shares message of empowerment: 'Do you believe that self-confidence is ageless? I do'

    The "Dancing With the Stars" alum posed in a yellow bikini to share her thoughts on ageism.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr