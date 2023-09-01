England have made one very good call on World Cup squad – and one very bad one

Gus Atkinson impressed on debut for England - Getty Images/Stu Forster

England (198/4) beat New Zealand (103 all out) by 95 runs

On the evidence available in this 95-run drubbing of New Zealand, England have made one very good call when selecting their provisional World Cup squad, and one very bad one.

Aged 25, Gus Atkinson has put injury-plagued years behind him to bolt into the squad through domestic performances. On debut he looked right at home, and was the principle reason New Zealand’s pursuit of 199 always appeared doomed, even if wickets were shared between six bowlers.

Atkinson’s second ball in an England shirt was 92mph, his third visibly hurried Devon Conway, and his fourth dismissed him, caught in the deep. He returned late in the piece and picked up three more wickets to wrap up New Zealand’s innings in 13.5 overs. That gave him figures of four for 20, the best on T20 debut for England, confirming the suspicion that we we will see much more of Atkinson.

Alas, with every passing game, the omission of Harry Brook looks more absurd. Happily, it is not quite last call to board at Heathrow: England can, and should, make a change before the month is out. At this rate, Brook will have made a couple more statements by then, because he played even better here than he did in Durham on Wednesday. The cricketing public certainly think he should be in the squad: the Yorkshireman was cheered to the crease as the people’s champion, even in Manchester.

“Harry Brook is playing brilliantly well, the way he played tonight and the other night, all credit must go to him,” said captain Jos Buttler. “There’s a lot of noise around the World Cup and him not being in that squad at the moment, but for him to just go and play the way he does, he’s no different in the dressing room. Nothing seems to affect him.

“There’s a long time between now and when we get on the plane – you never know what can happen.”

One thing is for sure, though: barring another cruelly-timed injury, it will not be Jonny Bairstow he comes in for.

Put simply, batting looked so much easier for the 65 balls the Yorkshiremen batted together (piling on 131 runs for the third wicket) than at any other point in the match. The rest of England’s innings brought just 67 runs from 55 balls. New Zealand managed just 103 in response.

Bairstow had to battle, at the start and end of his innings. This summer, the country over, openers are observing that the white Kookaburra ball is swinging more than usual. Bairstow had to manage this, with Adam Milne producing booming in-swingers. He was able to pick off occasional boundaries but, after eight overs, he had just 26 off 27 balls and England were 48 for the loss of Will Jacks and Dawid Malan.

Soon enough, though, both men were cruising. Bairstow went after Mitchell Santner, while Brook creamed two extraordinary inside-out sixes over extra-cover off Ish Sodhi. First Bairstow, then Brook, took down Tim Southee, with a series of sixes. Bairstow’s batting was smart; he stood outside his crease to counter the early swing, stood deep in the crease to clout pace later, and moved around his crease to discomfort spinners. Brook’s method was more straightforward, attacking from the off.

“We actually haven’t batted together too often,” said Bairstow. “We complemented each other nicely. When you strike in such different areas, you are able to put pressure on the bowlers. Harry was hitting over extra cover and I was slog-sweeping. For the bowler to change his tactics ball after ball puts pressure on.”

At one point, it appeared maiden T20 international hundreds were calling for both men. But perhaps Bairstow is destined not to make a ton on this ground this summer. After 99 not out in the Ashes, he faced just eight balls in the final five overs, as Brook, then Moeen Ali (whose innings was six runs off two balls) fell to Sodhi, and New Zealand’s bowling improved markedly.

Still, this was a world champion showing from England against a fine side. Brutal batting, then canny bowling, led by Atkinson but followed by four different spinners.

“New Zealand are a blooming good team,” said Bairstow. “We can’t take for granted how good those two performances have been. We have played some exceptional cricket.”