England will be lucky to get out of their group the way things are going

England looked devoid of ideas and hope in Dublin - Getty Images/Charles McQuillan

I remember watching England’s abject demolition by South Africa in the pool stage of the 2007 World Cup. After the 36-point whitewash, I wrote that England would play Australia and then be on the plane home. I, and to be fair almost everyone else, was wrong and England came close to pulling off the mother of all resurrections by running the same Springboks side mightily close in the final, losing 15-6.

It is only that lesson in humility that prevents me from making any absolute prediction about the fate of Steve Borthwick’s current squad.

England have been granted the easiest of draws in their World Cup pool. Their opponents are ranked seventh, 12th, 14th and 22nd in the world and, under normal circumstance, England should expect to win the pool and progress with relative comfort. Let us put it this way, would you rather have Scotland’s draw against the first, fourth, 15th and 19th-ranked nations?

Yet England fans are now having to consider that their team might not get out of the pool. If they do not beat Argentina in their opening game, they would face playing effective knockout rugby against Japan and Samoa. Ordinarily, both those teams would be 15 points the inferior but must now be feeling that on a good day they might just pull off a surprise. The Argentines will approach their England game with some expectation, not just a great deal of hope.

Before the Ireland game, Courtney Lawes, England’s vice-captain, said that the team might tap into the adversity they felt had befallen them due to the fallout around Owen Farrell’s high hit on Taine Basham. He went on to say: “This is an interesting adversity because it’s an individual player and we’re not in the World Cup yet, so we can’t peak too early. That’s been the frustrating thing for us in the last two games – we just haven’t performed as well as we know we can.”

Well, there was certainly no sign of England peaking too early in Dublin. England fans have to hope that, as Lawes also stated, “at some point it will click for us and that’s when people will see the amount of hard work we’ve put in”.

Story continues

There appears to be something of a martyr complex around the England camp at the moment. This condition is marked by the feeling that no matter what you do, people misunderstand your attempts to help or your efforts fall flat. England appear to feel that everyone is out to get Farrell, Billy Vunipola and, by extension, the whole squad.

This is not the way of hard-nosed professionals, and it is not true. Every England fan is desperate for them to do well. Although I try not to betray this in my job, as a former England player, I would be far happier to write about brilliant England performances and the scattering of opponents to the four winds, but I am not prepared to overlook the evidence of my own eyes and, judging by the responses to this defeat, neither are most England supporters.

Everyone is waiting to see what improvements have been made by Borthwick and his coaching team. We want to see what 10 weeks’ hard work in the pre-World Cup camp presages. Presently, it is difficult to see even brick-by-brick advancement, and that applies to England’s attack and defence. The fact is, that in their past five games, England have scored just eight tries and conceded 19. No amount of positive spin can obscure that stark statistic.

Improvement in the England team has been sorely lacking since Steve Borthwick (right, with fitness coach Aled Walters) took over - Getty Images/David Rogers

Borthwick is reportedly “disappointed and bemused” by the commentary around his captain and if this has strayed to Farrell’s character it is entirely wrong, as it would be if Vunipola’s character were to be in issue. That said, it is also wrong to pray in their aid that they are not that sort of person and that off the field they are polite and respectful individuals which, in my experience, they certainly are.

All that counts is what they do on the pitch, and both have been sent to the sidelines for illegal tackles which, as highly talented professional players, they did not have to commit. A mere bending into either tackle would have made the decision-making processes entirely different.

If England want to adopt a “no one likes us, we don’t care” attitude then fine, provided it produces the positivity that seemingly comes only when they are men down during games. Anything that sees them eschew the painful process-driven approach and reliance on “systems” must be welcomed. It should not need this, but right now the need to show some spark of inventiveness and defensive fortitude is acute.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.