England lose Tom Curry to red card after just three minutes of Rugby World Cup opener

Tom Curry was originally shown a yellow before it was upgraded to red - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England flanker Tom Curry was sent off after just three minutes of his side’s World Cup opener with Argentina in Marseille.

The Sale man made head-to-head contact with Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia as the latter came to ground after catching a high ball.

Referee Mathieu Raynal originally showed a yellow card but asked for the decision to be reviewed in the TMO bunker, with Marius Jonker upgrading the card to red.

The red card continues England’s horrendous run of ill-discipline in recent weeks. Captain Owen Farrell was given a four-match ban after being shown a red card for a dangerous challenge on Wales’ Taine Basham in their warm-up clash, with Billy Vunipola also missing the Argentina game having been red carded for a high tackle against Ireland’s Andrew Porter.

Farrell will also miss the game against Japan, with Curry now potentially facing a ban that will see him miss the majority of the Pool stages.

