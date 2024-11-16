England lose to South Africa in most painful defeat of the autumn yet

Slade had a try chalked off for a neck roll by Itoje - REUTERS/Toby Melville

A fifth defeat in succession for England but this one will hurt the most. England served up their most resilient performance of the autumn but against the world champions South Africa, were deserted by their accuracy and discipline in the final quarter just when it looked like an opportunity to avenge their World Cup semi-final defeat was in their grasp.

Steve Borthwick’s side had held the lead going into the final quarter only for a long-range penalty by their World Cup nemesis, Handre Pollard, to snatch the lead before a break out try finished by Cheslin Kolbe, finally took the game away from England to leave them without a win this autumn after defeat by New Zealand and Australia.

England still managed to rally again but lost their shape and were riddled by individual errors and penalty concessions, which denied them the opportunity to set up a dramatic finale.

Ultimately South Africa were worthy winners, outscoring England by four tries to two, with Grant Williams and Pieter-Steph du Toit also crossing for first-half tries.

But England’s blitzkrieg opening, which yielded a try by Ollie Sleightholme, and their ability to wrestle control of the game back from South Africa with a try by Sam Underhill and two Smith penalties, had given hope that they were finally on course for victory of true substance. But once again it was not to be.

England had rekindled memories of their blistering start to the World Cup semi-final with a stunning opening. From their first scrum, the England eight managed to edge the right-shoulders, allowing van Poortvliet to feed Tommy Freeman who provided a midfield target and when it was recycled, Smith delivered a kick-pass to Sleightholme, who chipped deep for Slade to chase.

Moments later a moment of magic by Smith opened up the Springbok defence as the Harlequins fly-half dummied a drop-goal (he had been practising these during the warm-up, perhaps a piece subterfuge by England) as Etzebeth shot out of the line, cut hard to the left and then delivered an exquisite pass to Slade who flipped the ball on for Sleightholme to mark his first start of the autumn with a try after just four minutes.

England’s pressure continued, with RG Snyman winning an important line-out just outside his 22 while Libbok mishit a clearance kick that ended up swinging behind him. But then, like a light switch being flicked on, the Springboks showed launched themselves into the contest, scoring two tries in succession to snatch the lead.

Libbok launched a high cross-field kick and Arendse was able to collect the ball ahead of Smith, the ball was switched to the let, with Snyman and Fassie combining and then Grant Williams surged through a gap on the right-edge of the ruck, scything through Ellis Genge and George Martin before stepping inside Steward to finish under the posts.

Smith responded with a penalty, but South Africa clearly had Jack van Poortvliet in their sights, particularly Eben Etzebeth. The South African lock used his frame and timed step as the England scrum-half picked for a box-kick clearance, was charged down in his 22. Smith scooped the loose ball but then Pieter-Steph du Toit, in hot pursuit, charged down the fly-half’s clearance and when the ball bounced over the England line, was able to fall on the ball for try from nothing.

Now it was England who were holding on. And when South Africa carved open England’s defence after the concession of two penalties allowed their forwards to carry hard down the left-hand side, Libbok, with a third penalty advantage, kicked a long cross-field poass off his wrong foot Cheslin Kolbe, who gathered and allowed Steward to attempt the tackle before stepping back to avoid the hit by the full-back for a sumptuous try.

The warning lights were already flashing for England but to their credit they came storming back to wrestle themselves back into the contest. Smith kicked a penalty into the Springboks 22, and a series of well-executed drives and patience under pressure was rewarded when Earl tied up three defenders with a jinking carry before Underhill hit a superb line against the grain to force his way to the line. Smith’s conversion reduced the deficit to two points.

Van Poortvliet’s difficulties in getting his clearance kicks away continued as Etzebeth again charged it down but Smith was able to gather the loose ball and launch another counter-attack with Sleightholme scorching up the left-hand touchline and forced South Africa to touch down behind their goal-line.

South Africa finished the half with a power play, winning a penalty at the scrum and when they won a penalty at the breakdown after a take by Steward, Libbok had the chance to extend the lead but his attempt was off target.

Could England sustain their resistance? The Boks, looking to swiftly break their resistance, came out of the blocks hard at the start of the second half, with Kolbe breaking through after a series of hard carries, but England scrambled. The relief seemed to be temporary as a strike move from a line-out exposed England’s blitz defence as Fassi was able to find the outside edge before Arendse glided outside Steward to dive over in the corner. But England were saved by the TMO, as Fassi’s pass was judged to have gone forward.

It felt like a critical moment. But England were then denied themselves after a sustained period of attack culminated in what appeared to be a try by Slade who crossed after long sling passes by Smith and Steward. But as the Twickenham crowd celebrated, the TMO spotted that Maro Itoje had tackled Malcolm Marx around the neck in the build-up and the try was chalked off.

Slade went off with a head injury assessment and England were clearly annoyed that the collision had not been reviewed by the TMO. But Tom Roebuck, his replacement, made an immediate impact, winning a penalty while chasing a high ball by Smith only to be blocked by Jesse Kriel. Smith landed the penalty and England were in front. Wow.

South Africa, as if surprised by England’s resilience, no longer seemed so potent and mistakes crept into their game. The comparisons with their World Cup encounter continued as Rassie Erasmus turned to Handre Pollard and the Leicester fly-half landed a major psychological blow when a long-range penalty attempt from just inside England’s half, went over after bouncing off the crossbar.

Impressively England rallied again, but were undone by their breakdown discipline with South Africa able to win two penalties deep in their own half as England’s one-out runners became isolated.

And once again it was England’s blitz defence that has been more risk than reward this autumn, broke down as Damian de Allende bounced off Earl and Slade from the hard press and Kolbe stepped inside Sleightholme for South’s Africa’s fourth try.

Yet England were not done. With Gerhard Steenekamp sent to the sin bin as South Africa’s penalty count racked up, they found themselves fighting a rearguard action, but England simply didn’t possess the composure or accuracy to make the pressure and territory count, including two hapless line-out errors in try scoring positions, ensured another frustrating finish.

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Sleightholme try, 7-0 Smith con, 7-5 Williams try, 7-7 Libbok con, 10-7 Smith pen, 10-12 Du Toit try, 10-17 Kolbe try, 10-19 Libbok con, 15-19 Underhill try, 17-19 Smith con, 20-19 Smith pen, 20-22 Pollard pen, 20-27 Kolbe try. 20-29 Pollard con.

HT: 17-19.

England: F Steward; T Freeman, O Lawrence, H Slade (T Roebuck 49), O Sleightholme; M Smith, J van Poortvliet (H Randall 61); E Genge (F Baxter 63), J George (L Cowan-Dickie 50), W Stuart (D Cole 59); M Itoje, G Martin (N Isiekwe 76); C Cunningham-South, S Underhill (A Dombrandt 67), B Earl.

Unused replacements: G Ford

South Africa: A Fassi; C Kolbe, J Kriel (L Am 69) D de Allende, K-L Arendse; M Libbok (H Pollard 46), G Williams (C Reinach 61); O Nche (G Steenekamp 33), B Mbonambi (M Marx 46), W Louw (V Koch 42); E Etzebeth, RG Snyman; S Kolisi, PS du Toit (E Louw 60), J Wiese (K Smith 60).

Yellow card: G Steenekamp, 69

Referee: A Brace (Ireland)

08:06 PM GMT

08:05 PM GMT

08:04 PM GMT

08:00 PM GMT

‘We were a bit lethargic’, says Steward

Speaking at full time, England full-back Freddie Steward told the BBC: “Frustration. We had a lot of opportunities to get points on the board and come back into that game.

“We were close again but we didn’t get over the line and we have to get the results. You cannot fault the effort but we didn’t have enough today and credit to South Africa, they shut the game out well.

“Our discipline cost us. We talked about keeping our penalty count down in the week. We gave too many away and it cost us.

“South Africa bring physicality everywhere on the pitch and particularly at the breakdown. We were a bit lethargic there at times and it cost us.

“We showed to ourselves and hopefully the fans that we are not far away, it was a solid performance but we just didn’t have enough to get back in the game. Their tries came from our errors but we will regroup and come back stronger.”

07:59 PM GMT

Six defeats in seven for England

England’s last seven results:

France 33-31 England

Japan 17-52 England

New Zealand 16-15 England

New Zealand 24-17 England

England 22-24 New Zealand

England 37-42 Australia

England 20-29 South Africa

07:58 PM GMT

England’s wait for a win goes on

England’s Maro Itoje at full time - PA/Mike Egerton

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi celebrates at full time - PA/Gareth Fuller

07:56 PM GMT

‘We didn’t adapt well enough’, adds England skipper

Jamie George continued: “What I can guarantee is that were working very very hard. We’re a very clever rugby team, we’re working hard behind the scenes to work out what were doing.

“I think each team in this series has posed different threats in the last 20 of the game. I think the way South Africa attacked our breakdown was ferocious at times and we didn’t adapt well enough.

“I’m not making excuses for that, we want to be winning these games.”

07:51 PM GMT

‘Final piece missing’, says George

Speaking to TNT Sports, England captain Jamie Goerge said: “What we’re seeing is that it’s such a game of fine margins.

“I think large parts of all the games we’ve played in the last five we’ve looked good at times but the final piece wasn’t quite there, you know - missed tackles, discipline.

“It’s been probably a different cause over the five games but fundamentally we are close, if we get our heads down, things will go our way.”

07:48 PM GMT

Lawes: ‘Too early for a crisis’

Discussing whether this is a crisis point for England, Courtney Lawes told TNT Sports: “Its too early in the year to be a crisis. We’ve got time.

“It’s always a build-up to the world cup and, yes there’s things you want to win in between that, but this is the start of a new campaign and we’ve got to give them a chance.”

07:41 PM GMT

England’s struggles continue

England have now lost three successive home matches for the first time since 2006.

Meanwhile, South Africa have now won four of their last five matches against England.

07:39 PM GMT

South Africa have another level

That felt like the Scotland game last Sunday, in that South Africa were definitely off their best and have still won by a decent margin. Springboks can go up a few levels from that.

07:38 PM GMT

Bleak final quarter

A bleak final quarter from England, not for the first time. An absence of guile, cunning and invention in every department, particularly against 14 men. These late struggles suggest an ingrained psychological frailty. Steve Borthwick’s haggard look after a fifth consecutive defeat speaks volumes.

07:36 PM GMT

England struggle again late on

With England coming off the back of narrow defeats with leads blown in late stages, it seemed to be another case of them struggling in the final quarter of the match.

Borthwick’s side had so many attacking opportunities and found themselves on several occasions in South Africa’s 22 but sloppy errors saw these opportunities squandered and gifted them to the Springboks to seal the victory.

07:31 PM GMT

Full time: England 20 South Africa 29

England win a late foul for South Africa holding on and Smith kicks into touch in South Africa’s half. The ball is fumbled though as the clock ticks into the red and the Springboks kick for touch to bring this clash to an end.

That is England’s fifth successive loss and their third defeat in three games in this autumn campaign.

07:29 PM GMT

Concerning dip from hosts

Definitely concerning how much England have gone off the boil in the last five minutes, with even the replacements with fresher legs like Cowan-Dickie giving up soft errors and penalties.

07:28 PM GMT

78 mins: England 20 South Africa 29

South Africa have the advantage and eventually the referee gives the foul for the England man not moving away.

The Springboks opt to kick into touch as they look for another try. The ball is worked back to Pollard for the drop-goal but it’s wide.

07:25 PM GMT

76 mins: England 20 South Africa 29

Itoje shows some indecision and is pounced on by South Africa who force the foul as he the England man holds on.

There is a break in play with Cunningham-South receiving some treatment but play resumes with a South Africa line-out around halfway.

07:23 PM GMT

74 mins: England 20 South Africa 29

England win the foul following the South Africa scrum as they force the visitors to hold on in the breakdown and Smith can kick into touch down their left once again.

Lawrence gets smashed as the ball is worked out of the ruck and England give the foul away on the 22-line. England have had so many attacking opportunities in this second half but are yet to make them pay.

07:20 PM GMT

71 mins: England 20 South Africa 29

The referee warns the South Africa players that any more fouls and there will be another sin bin. Smith kicks into touch for the line-out just over five metres out.

It’s so disappointing though. There is a dummy throw meaning South Africa win the foul and can kick clear.

07:17 PM GMT

70 mins: England 20 South Africa 29

Following an accumulation of fouls from South Africa - nine in this second half - Steenekamp is given the yellow and South Africa will be down to 14 for the next ten minutes.

It’s kicked into touch just outside the 22. England have the advantage but drive well to make up ground and go within five. They drive for the line but it’s brought back for the foul.

South Africa yellow card - Steenekamp

07:15 PM GMT

World-class try from South Africa

For all the emphasis on bludgeoning power, South Africa can be beautiful to watch sometimes. Their latest try is a case in point, as Damian de Allende’s surge across the gainline enables a floated pass to Cheslin Kolbe, who – as befitting a 10.4-second 100 metres runner – darts past Ollie Sleightholme as if he is not there. Truly, the Springboks have world-class players in every position.

07:13 PM GMT

66 mins: England 20 South Africa 29

England are now within two scores of South Africa and it’s suddenly looking like a mountain of a challenge to get back in this one.

There are three fouls within a short space of time from South Africa and Smith can kick into touch inside the 22.

Both Cobus Reinach and Harry Randall are on.

07:10 PM GMT

TRY!

England 20 South Africa 29 (Kolbe) De Allende bursts through the tackles of Earl and Slade before feeding Kolbe to his right. The winger steps easily past his opposite number Sleightholme and he scores his side’s fourth try of the afternoon. The conversion is made by Pollard.

07:08 PM GMT

62 mins: England 20 South Africa 22

After several phases of England attacks they give the foul away for holding on. Disappointing for the hosts in such a promising position. Strong defending from South Africa.

07:06 PM GMT

61 mins: England 20 South Africa 22

There is a big aerial contest between Steward and Arendse. Replays show the South African wrapped his arms round the arms of the full-back and the penalty is given to England.

It’s Slade who takes responsibility with the kick this time and that’s why! A huge kick deep into the 22.

07:03 PM GMT

59 mins: England 20 South Africa 22

South Africa deal well with England’s high kicks. Will Stuart then gives the foul away in the breakdown for being off of his feet.

Pollard takes aim from just inside England’s half - ring any bells? It strikes the crossbar but carries on over and the Springboks retain the lead.

07:02 PM GMT

Mayhem continues with disallowed tries

The mayhem continues with a disallowed try apiece. First South Africa are denied as a consequence of Aphelele Fasse’s forward pass to the blistering Kurt-Lee Arendse, then Maro Itoje is pinged for a neck roll on Malcolm Marx. You can sense England’s anxiety increasing the longer this deficit lasts.

07:01 PM GMT

56 mins: England 20 South Africa 19

Van Poortvliet knocks on soon after the restart and South Africa have the scrum inside England’s 22 but this time the visitors give away the penalty for a collapsing scrum. That’s a big scrum from England in a position of real pressure.

England knock-on from the line-out though. The decision is quickly reversed though as replays show Etzebeth pulled at Cunningham-South’s arm. Smith’s kick into touch could have been further.

06:56 PM GMT

52 mins: England 20 South Africa 19

From close-range Smith converts the penalty with ease and England have the one point advantage.

06:55 PM GMT

51 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

Captain Jamie George is unhappy with the referee as Slade has had to go off following a head on head collision but Brace says it won’t be checked.

They are quickly restored to 15 and win it from South Africa’s line-out. Following the high kick, England win the penalty for obstruction from the visitors.

In all of that action, Manie Libbok was replaced by Handre Pollard while Malcolm Marx also came on for Bongi Mbonambi.

06:53 PM GMT

49 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

Smith hangs up the high crossfield kick to the right and Freeman does superbly to win the duel and hold onto the ball. The support arrives and England drive within metres of the line.

Eventually the ball is worked out to the backs who switch it out to the left and Slade is in acres to take it over the line.

The TMO is checking for a potential neck-roll from Itoje and after multiple angles the try is ruled out.

06:48 PM GMT

47 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

Brilliant from Bean Earl. The number 8 wins the foul just outside England’s 22 as he forces South Africa to hold on in the ruck.

South Africa then give an identical foul away this time in their own half. A bit of a momentum shift in England’s favour in the last few moments.

06:45 PM GMT

44 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

South Africa work it quickly out to Arendse out on their left and he is able to pick up some speed to evade the challenge of Steward and cross the line for another try.

The TMO is checking for a forward pass from Fassi in the final pass to Arendse though and the try is ruled out!

06:43 PM GMT

42 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

South Africa have the advantage but Kolbe bursts through the English defence with a phenomenal step. He is brought down by Steward in the last line of defence to prevent a fourth South African try.

06:41 PM GMT

41 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

We are back underway at Twickenham with the Springboks kicking proceedings back off as they kick from right to left.

Can England find their first win of the autumn campaign or will the world champions extend their lead?

06:40 PM GMT

Breathless first half

You would not exactly call that a first half of fine margins. For the most part it was a study in breathless, intoxicating chaos, exemplified by the ingenuity of South Africa’s attack and the sheer strength of England’s resolve not to succumb to a fifth successive Test defeat.

Marcus Smith, not for the first time, is the fulcrum of the home side’s best work, while the returning Freddie Steward has looked shaky defensively. Chargedowns have proved a major issue. The monstrous effectiveness of Eben Etzebeth in the air appears near impossible to resist. Not that this match needs any extra detonation, but the addition of the Springboks’ ‘bomb squad’ threatens to stretch England’s front row beyond breaking p

06:38 PM GMT

Recap of that first half

Half-time: England 17-19 South Africa

4 mins - Ollie Sleightholme (7-0)

11 mins - Grant Williams (7-7)

17 mins - Pieter-Steph du Toit (10-12)

22 mins - Cheslin Kolbe (10-19)

27 mins - Sam Underhill (17-19)

06:37 PM GMT

All-action opening period

Ollie Sleightholme scores his team’s first try - Getty Images/David Rogers

Pieter-Steph du Toit scores South Africa’s second try - Getty Images/Warren Little

South Africa’s winger Cheslin Kolbe scores their third try - AFP/Adrian Dennis

06:25 PM GMT

Half-time: England 17 South Africa 19

England give the penalty away just inside their own half but Libbok’s kick from in-line with the posts goes just wide to the right.

South Africa squander their last attack with a knock-on and that is virtually the last action of this thoroughly entertaining opening period.

06:23 PM GMT

Worrying scrum for England

“All down” was Andrew Brace’s verdict for the last penalty against England at the scrum, which can’t bode well.

06:22 PM GMT

38 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

It was ruled to be a knock-on by Freeman giving the South Africa the scrum five metres in front of their own try-line.

It’s disappointing for England as they are penalised for the scrum collapsing with a lot of pressure on the visitors.

06:20 PM GMT

36 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

It’s another scruffy line-out from England but they get away with it, just about. Steward does superbly to claim the long kick when up against Arendse on England’s right.

He does it again in even more impressive fashion moments later as he picks it out above his head. He kicks through for Freeman to run on to but Williams gets there just ahead of the winger with the ball just five metres out.

06:16 PM GMT

Resilient response from England

Admirable resilience from England, courtesy of a lightning blind charge by Sam Underhill, riding three tackles to break through the Springboks’ defensive wall. An exhilarating Test match – the question is how long England can sustain this ferocity given the heavy South African artillery still to be deployed.

06:16 PM GMT

33 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

Grant Williams again races clear, but this time he is turned over.

Smith dummies the kick to work a one-on-one for Freeman against Etzebeth. Some quick hands work the ball back to Smith who breaks through well but is met by a big tackle.

06:14 PM GMT

Underhill impact on return

Thoroughly enjoying this Sam Underhill try-scoring return mainly because his omission always felt weird having started all eight Tests before the autumn. A reminder too that he doesn’t have an Elite EPS deal.

06:13 PM GMT

30 mins: England 17 South Africa 19

Van Poortvliet is charged down once again by Etzebeth as he goes for the box-kick from the ruck. Smith is there again to retrieve it but this time can work it out to Sleightholme who kicks well to relieve the pressure on the hosts.

Replays suggest the South African was perhaps offside on that one but it is certainly an area they are targeting.

06:11 PM GMT

Perfect kick from Libbok for Springboks’ third

Respect to Will Greenwood, who called that South African play several seconds earlier. “He’s going to laser this one out to Cheslin,” said the Telegraph’s World Cup winning columnist as soon as he saw Kolbe in space on the right. Sure enough, Manie Libbok conjures the perfect crossfield kick for the wing to sidestep an advancing Steward and score.

06:08 PM GMT

TRY!

England 17 South Africa 19 (Underhill) England win the foul and can drive well through Martin to within five metres. Itoje is met by a huge tackle by two South African players. It’s popped inside to Underhill from the ruck and he can drive over the line. Smith makes the conversion. Five tries within the opening half an hour!

06:05 PM GMT

High-scoring start

So much for a repeat of last year’s low-scoring affair in the World Cup semi-final, there is barely time to blink here. No sooner has Marcus Smith edged England with a penalty, awarded for an illegal infringement by Pieter-Steph du Toit, than the Springboks explode down the left with two successive chargedowns. Du Toit, at fault just moments earlier, dives on the ball to score and leave England stunned.

06:04 PM GMT

TRY!

England 10 South Africa 19 (Kolbe) With South Africa pressing down the left within five metres of the try-line, a phenomenal crossfield kick by Libbok is played out to Kolbe on the right. The winger steps superbly inside Steward who goes sliding into touch and South Africa have their third try. Libbok uses his (slightly) weaker foot to make the conversion.

06:02 PM GMT

22 mins: England 10 South Africa 12

South Africa win the penalty following a high tackle and kick into touch inside England’s 22.Mind you, Libbok’s kick could have gotten them far closer to the try-line.

Will Stewart gives away the foul for not releasing and South Africa’s next line-out is within five metres of the try-line.

06:00 PM GMT

Stunning skill from Williams for opening try

You might say the voltage in the stadium has been dialled down a touch. But the army of south-west London-based South Africans are happy, thanks to a stunning exhibition of skill by Grant Williams. The scrum-half needs only a half-gap to tear England’s defence to ribbons, shimmying past Freddie Steward with ease.

05:59 PM GMT

TRY!

England 10 South Africa 12 (du Toit) Van Poortvliet has his box-kick from the ruck charged down by Etzebeth. Smith is there to sweep up but his kick is also charged down and du Toit wins the race to touch down for South Africa’s second try. The attempted conversion hits the post.

05:57 PM GMT

15 mins: England 10 South Africa 7

Following a strong run from Steward, England win the penalty just outside the 22 and Smith converts with ease to restore England’s lead.

05:54 PM GMT

Williams gives Steward the eyes

Feel like we’ve not had a sidestep that filthy for some time, so take a bow Grant Williams. Gave Freddie Steward the eyes, no chance for the full-back there. That dents a really bright start for England.

05:53 PM GMT

TRY

England 7 South Africa 7 (Williams) Arendse does superbly to claim the high kick as he competes in the air with Smith. The ball is worked to Williams from the ruck and he bursts through the English defensive line between Genge and Martin before stepping Steward and crossing over under the posts. The conversion is made by Libbok.

05:51 PM GMT

11 mins: England 7 South Africa 0

Steward kicks high and does well to compete after the chase but knocks on as he looks to pluck it out of the sky.

South Africa can put together there first attack of the game.

05:50 PM GMT

Lovely passage of play from Smith

I have seen a few “what is he smoking” responses to my pre-match prediction of an England win, but their tendency under Steve Borthwick to summon a defiant riposte when required is holding firm so far.

A lovely passage of play by Marcus Smith, who resists the temptation for a drop goa, instead moving the attack down the short side before releasing to Henry Slade, who sets up Ollie Sleightholme to pop over for a cathartic try. An electrifying reaction all around Twickenham.

05:49 PM GMT

8 mins: England 7 South Africa 0

England don’t deal well with the restart but manage to win the scrum.

A knock-on by Libbok is followed a few moments later by a slice in to touch by Kolbe in a shaky couple of minutes from South Africa.

England lose out on the line-out though and give up a great position down their left.

05:45 PM GMT

TRY!

England 7 South Africa 0 (Sleightholme) Smith dummies the drop-goal before bursting to the left and creating a three-on-two out wide. It’s popped along to Sleightholme who can get over the line with ease. Superb from Smith who makes the conversion.

05:43 PM GMT

3 mins: England 0 South Africa 0

Freddie Steward answers first aerial test comfortably. A knock-on by South Africa gives England the scrum on halfway.

Smith kicks out to Sleightholme on the left and he goes for the grubber but Kolbe is there to sweep up well.

05:40 PM GMT

1 min: England 0 South Africa 0

We are underway here at Twickenham with England and Marcus Smith kicking things off going from right to left.

Andrew Brace is the man in the middle.

05:39 PM GMT

Innocent Masuku sings South Africa anthem

When we had Wales against South Africa in the summer it felt as though most of Earlsfield, that Saffa hotbed in south-west London, had turned up. I’d guess today it’s more like half of Earlsfield. Great to have an anthem singer for the opposition, too.

05:36 PM GMT

Players make their way

England and South Africa make their way out of the tunnel led by respective captains Jamie George and Siya Kolisi.

The South Africa national anthem is sung first and we are less than five minutes away from kick-off.

05:33 PM GMT

Light show in Twickenham as kick-off approaches

The sides have headed back into the changing rooms now and we’re being treated to a rather stirring light show. Before that, among the tracks blared out during the warm-ups was Trouble’s Coming by Royal Blood. Some of its lyrics:

“I hear trouble coming,

I hear trouble coming,

I hear trouble coming,

Over and over again.”

Perhaps also the inner monologues of a few England supporters tonight.

05:31 PM GMT

Head-to-head

South Africa have won six of the last ten meetings between the sides with their most recent victory coming in the World Cup semi-final in 2023 by a scoreline of 16-15.

England’s last win came in 2021 and this one was also edged by just one point as they beat South Africa 27-26 on home soil.

05:29 PM GMT

South Africa fans out in force

An astonishing - and I mean astonishing - number of South African fans are inside the Allianz Stadium tonight. To misquote Nigel Green, Bokke to the south west, thousands of ‘em.

If you were judging it purely on shirts, you would swear this was a home game for the Springboks who boast a large diaspora in these parts anyway. The presence of the Braai Army should make for a brilliant atmosphere tonight particularly with the later kick off.

05:26 PM GMT

Neutral reaction to Mbonambi at Twickenham

A fairly neutral reaction to Bongi Mbonambi’s name being read out here at Twickenham, certainly in comparison to Eben Etzebeth’s. The South African hooker has become persona non grata with England since Tom Curry accused Mbonambi of calling him a “white c—-“ during last year’s World Cup semi-final.

The Springboks’ version of events has always been that Mbonambi used the words “wit kant”, Afrikaans for “white side”. They have steadfastly refused to address the issue since arriving for their northern-hemisphere tour.

05:22 PM GMT

Erasmus: ‘If we can keep the ball, it will tire England out’

Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa coach, has questioned England’s fitness ahead of this evening’s clash.

“It’s not for me to comment on how another team finishes, because I don’t know their plans exactly and how they manage players,” Erasmus said.

“I do know they have a big management staff and look at things scientifically. If you look at New Zealand, they had a trend like that two or three matches ago and now they seem to have turned that around.

“I know England play an energy-sapping game and we expect that. I also think that the rush defence takes a toll on them. They are rushing up five metres, rushing back five metres.

“That certainly puts us under pressure, but if we can keep the ball, it will tire them out a little bit.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus - Getty Images/David Rogers

05:18 PM GMT

Erasmus on pressure on England and Borthwick

Discussing England’s start to the autumn, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said: “When you lose two games, even if it’s by a point or last-minute try, the pressure does start to build.

“I’ve been there and certainly know how quickly that can get to you. Now Steve is a bit under pressure.

“It depends on your CEO – they can make you feel like you have got a gun against your head.”

05:15 PM GMT

South Africa win the toss

05:12 PM GMT

England arriving at Twickenham

05:10 PM GMT

Elsewhere this weekend

Ireland bounced back from a first home defeat in more than three years against New Zealand last weekend to beat Argentina 22-19 at Aviva Stadium on Friday.

Elsewhere today, Scotland thumped Portugal by a scoreline of 59-21 following defeat to South Africa last time out.

Later on this evening France host New Zealand, while Italy welcome Georgia on Sunday before Wales look to avoid a record 11th successive Test match defeat as they take on Australia.

Scotland’s full-back Tom Jordan - AFP/Andy Buchanan

05:06 PM GMT

England losing - but not by much

England have now lost four on the spin and five of their last six.

However, three of those five defeats were by a margin of one or two, while the biggest losing margin was just seven points with each loss in this run going down to the final play.

England’s last six results:

France 33-31 England

Japan 17-52 England

New Zealand 16-15 England

New Zealand 24-17 England

England 22-24 New Zealand

England 37-42 Australia

05:02 PM GMT

Kolisi on South Africa’s record at Twickenham

England have won four of their past five games against South Africa at Twickenham and Kolisi said there was pride at stake on both sides.

“Our record here is one we want to rectify. We have a lot to play for. And a lot to fix from last week [against Scotland].”

He added: “It’s always personal. That’s just how we prepare ourselves for games. It’s got to be personal, it’s another man trying to run through you in a game. It doesn’t get more personal than that.”

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi - Reuters/John Sibley

04:56 PM GMT

Kolisi: ‘Desperate’ England more ‘dangerous’

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has said that an England side “desperate” for a win following four successive losses will be a “more dangerous” opponent.

“A hundred per cent,” he replied when asked whether a desperate England would be more dangerous.

“We’ve been there too. We know what it’s like. Those things [a run of defeats] can sometimes pull a team together. And they’re at home. Playing at Twickenham is special for the opposition and for them obviously it’s huge. The crowd will get behind them.”

04:51 PM GMT

More from George on semi-final defeat

“In the semi-final we did [have them on the ropes]. You could see it from their coaching box, there was a fair amount of movement going on. They seemed shocked by our physicality and our approach to the game.

“Of course, there is going to be a bit of a blueprint there in terms of our knowledge of how to rattle South Africa. But we are a different team, we have evolved, they have evolved, they have a different coaching team, so have we, that side of it is going to be a really interesting part around who wins the game.”

England captain Jamie George - CameraSport/Andrew Kearns

04:45 PM GMT

Jamie George on ‘evolved’ England side

England and South Africa last met in the semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup where the Springboks edged past Borthwick’s men by a scoreline of 16-15.

England captain Jamie George has said his England side have “evolved” since that defeat.

“We are a different team and we have evolved a huge amount in the last 12 months,” George told the BBC.

“Defensively and in our kicking game we have been strong, but our attack has evolved in how we are taking teams on and scoring points.

“It is an amalgamation of a few things, whether that is putting the ball in the air or attacking an opposition or getting results off our defence, we are a much better and well-rounded team.”

04:40 PM GMT

04:35 PM GMT

Last time out for South Africa

In their first match of the Autumn Nations Series, South Africa claimed a hard-fought win over Scotland at a rocking Murrayfield.

The 32-15 eventual scoreline failed to reflect the impressive performance of the hosts for much of the contest.

But the world champions were resolute and withstood a barrage of Scottish pressure early in the second half before eventually putting them away with the help of some impactful replacements.

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi following their victory over Scotland - PA/Jane Barlow

04:29 PM GMT

So far for England

England kicked off their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a deflating 24-22 defeat against New Zealand thanks to Mark Tele’a’s decisive try in the 76th minute.

It was another tight affair in England’s second contest and another late defeat for Steve Borthwick’s side as Max Jorgensen scored a try in the final play of the match, four minutes into the red to win it for Australia.

England had led early on by 12 points and then trailed by 10 before Maro Itoje’s 78th-minute try seemed to have won it for the hosts as they went 37-35 ahead.

This marked England’s fourth loss in a row with their last victory coming in June against Japan, who they face in the final game of their autumn campaign on 24 November.

England’s Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe following defeat against Australia - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

04:23 PM GMT

Key players return for South Africa

Captain Siya Kolisi and former world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit are among the key figures to return to the South Africa side.

Discussing his selection, head coach Rassy Erasmus said: “England poses a completely different challenge to Scotland, and we selected our squad based on what we would like to do in the match and also what we think will be best to counter the challenge England poses.

“Fortunately, we have quite a few players who can switch positions if necessary, so we feel we have adequate depth throughout the team, which allowed us to select this group of replacements.”

04:19 PM GMT

Borthwick on Van Poortvliet and Steward inclusion

Leicester pair Jack van Poortvliet and Freddie Steward come into the starting 15 at the expense of George Furbank and Ben Spencer.

Discussing their inclusions, Steve Borthwick has said: “Jack is a player that was playing a lot of games for England prior to the World Cup in 2023 and then had that nasty injury.

“He has worked exceptionally hard to come back from that.

“He had a couple of niggles last season and probably wasn’t quite at 100% but from what I have seen in training the last couple of weeks, the speed of ball Jack brings to the attacking game is exceptional and he is right up to his very best.”

On Steward, he said: “It is the right time to bring Freddie in for this game. He has trained really well and played really well for his club so far this season. George is available and I’m pleased with what he has done in the last couple of weeks but I felt it was a physical game for him last week.

“South Africa kick more contestable kicks than anybody else in the world. It means you have to be very good under the high ball and have to be good in chasing the high ball.”

Freddie Steward comes into the side at full-back - Getty Images /David Rogers

04:14 PM GMT

Those teams in full

England: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (captain), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Alex Dombrandt; 21 Harry Randall, 22 George Ford, 23 Tom Roebuck.

South Africa: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonami, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 RG Snyman; 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

04:11 PM GMT

South Africa’s starting 15

There are 12 changes to the South Africa side that beat Scotland last weekend with forwards Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth the only players to keep their place.

A welcome return for Wilco Louw as the #Springboks made 12 changes to their starting team to face England in London on Saturday 💚💛#ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 14, 2024

04:08 PM GMT

How England line up

Steve Borthwick has made four changes to the side that lost against Australia last weekend as Freddie Steward, Ollie Sleightholme, Jack van Poortvliet and Sam Underhill replace George Furbank, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Ben Spencer and Tom Curry.

Your England squad to face South Africa 👊@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 14, 2024

04:04 PM GMT

Preview: England look for first win of autumn campaign

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of this evening’s autumn international between England and South Africa at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham as Steve Borthwick’s side look to finally get their Autumn Nations Series up and running.

It has been two defeats from two so far for England having been narrowly beaten by New Zealand in their opening contest before Max Jorgensen scored Australia’s fifth try in the final play of the match to snatch a 42-37 victory in dramatic circumstances last weekend.

As for the Springboks, who are back-to-back world champions and top of the world rankings, their campaign only kicked off last weekend with an enthralling 32-15 triumph over Scotland at Murrayfield.

There are plenty of unwanted records looming to provide some added incentives for the hosts to find a result this evening. England are looking to avoid five successive Test match defeats for the first time since 2018 while defeat by 15 points would see them drop to eighth in the world rankings, which would match a historic low. For Borthwick, a loss would see his win rate as England boss fall below 50 per cent.

The sides last met in a nail-biting semi-final at the 2023 Rugby World Cup as South Africa edged past Borthwick’s men by a scoreline of 16-15. England had held a 15-6 lead heading into the final ten minutes in the Stade de France but an RG Snyman try and a 77th-minute Handre Pollard penalty turned the tie on its head.

Despite South Africa also coming out on top in the last contest between the sides at Twickenham in 2022, England have relatively fond memories of facing the Springboks on home turf having won the three previous matches in London - the most recent two of these by just a point.